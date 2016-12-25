Christmas assorted links

1. Mariachi men of Yugoslavia.
2. The Guelph hero who saved 200 Syrian refugees.
3. The NIMBY history of Peter Navarro.
4. “Tests might be disguised as ordinary interactions, and not revealed to be tests until afterward.”
5. Modeling the warmth of the Arctic.
6. Turkey update (the country, not the bird)
4. “For example, you could be evaluated on actual products and contributions, based on your efforts over a long period, instead of being evaluated on short tests. You could be tested via tasks you must perform, instead of questions you must answer.”–This is called a term paper or a research project.
“Since much of real question answering in the world is done verbally, test question-answering could also be done verbally, instead of in writing. And it could be done with frequent distractions and interruptions, as with most real question-answering. . . . However expressed, judges could take your first response as a starting point to ask you more questions (or give you more tasks), and dig deeper into your understanding.”–This is called an oral exam.
“Tests could be done at random days and times, and spread all through your career. Tests might be disguised as ordinary interactions, and not revealed to be tests until afterward.”–This is called grades based on classroom participation.
However, the limited empirical research of which I am aware does not reveal that these grading methods correlate better with lifetime performance than do grades based on the classic, one final written exam method.
The entire original post is rubbish. A ‘credential’ is supposed to be a signal that someone has a floor, a minimum, of knowledge or skill in a specific topic area. The author, for some really bizarre reason, has conflated that with measures of job …or is it course work?…competence/ability/performance. His suggestions for “improvement” are risible. Yeah, let’s replace a sit-down test with 24/7 surveillance and random spot tests/checks. It won’t take any more resources, right? He writes as if he doesn’t know that the subject is well studied, and all of his proposals have been evaluated. Of course, without a clear stated purpose, he is free to ignore all of that work and ramble on.
In the Fifties there was a fad for alternative interview techniques in the UK. One of them was Recruitment by Weekend in the Country. Where they would take the short list down to a country house for the weekend, ply them with food and alcohol and see how they got on. In a way it was a development of the quicker British Army test which involved a dinner party, lots of alcohol, and checking to see if the young candidate’s diction still resembled that of a gentleman.
A very expensive way to recruit people.
The bottom line is that the best way to recruit people is probably to go to dinner with them and see if they are a good sort of person everyone can get along with. So the British Army was probably on to something there.
5- We’re in the Trumpocene now. We’re not going to react to every weather headline as if it’s a climate change catastrophe
Cohen theory: ” it creates atmospheric reverberating effects that upset the polar vortex (the cold lower pressure region that normally hovers over the Arctic in winter), causing it to become elongated, migrate southward, and allowing for the swapping of Arctic cold and mid-latitude warmth”
Kevin Treberth who is not a climate change skeptic says in the same article ” much of what she’s citing could be chalked up to natural climate variability and noting that climate change models don’t produce these effects”
Here is another counter point. The Arctic has had spikes like this in the 20th century
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2016/12/16/hottest-arctic-hype/
Personally, though it is only updated monthly, having actual data as the basis for reporting makes this link invaluable – http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/
And if it really is a climate change catastrophe and we didn’t react?
The Navarro link is good. This is the type of legitimate Trump criticism that gets drowned out by “OMG RUSSIANS HACKED THE ELECTION”.
The Turkey article is well written by someone who is clearly knowledgeable but it doesn’t actually tell us that much. For one thing, it puts too much credence on what everyone is saying. Like the Saudis the Turks are perfectly capable of playing nice with the Russians in public while doing something completely different in private.
He also doesn’t consider the possibility of the normal Middle Eastern causation – not that Erdogan or the Deep State ever sends someone to kill the occasional Communist or Armenian or even Russian diplomat. But that the State fulminates against them so strongly that eventually one or other young mentally disturbed young man will hear them and do their dirty work for them.
So what do we know is going on in Turkey? Well the purge of non-Islamists is on-going. The murderer in this case probably wouldn’t have been given a job in the police under any former regime. Turkey is concerned about Syria. Russia and Iran are winning there. The Turks, being concerned, have a plan. What it is, is impossible to tell, but presumably it is that opposition to the PKK under whatever name it is operating in Syria today, no matter what the circumstances. That means that as their Islamist brethren are fighting against the Asads and hence on the same side as the PKK, the Turks will betray them and support the Russians. While the Russians have to choose between an existing client in power in the Asads and a former client not in power in the PKK.
Meanwhile America is fighting with – and arming – Islamists including the local al-Qaeda affiliate as well as the Communist guerrilla movement formerly known as the PKK.
This is beyond insane. Indeed those whom the Gods would destroy they first get involved in Middle Eastern politics.
As for 1, I cannot express my horror at the Cultural Appropriation going on there. I am appalled. I have been microaggressed in a very uncaring and distinctly phallocentric way. MR should be a safe space!
One of the things that Edward Said’s Orientalism was too lazy and intellectually limited to explain, was how people in other cultures can and do develop a genuine fascination with “the Other”. Even if they are not ruling them. That southern Slavs do it is odd. But odder when the Germans do it. They have had a long standing fascination with American Indians for instance. They all get together and dress up. They even introduced the raccoon to Germany so they could pretend better. Is this Imperialism?
In fact, I would guess one of the reasons that British and later American diplomacy has been so useless is modern times is that the experts they send to places like Japan – but especially the Middle East – quickly decide they prefer the nations they are accredited to rather than their home countries. Maybe that Kennedy woman wasn’t such a bad choice.
https://www.facebook.com/TheAgenda/videos/10153293638195047/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE
I heard this interview last spring. I think this is why the Canadian experience has been better than Europe; the idea is to bring people to the country, have someone responsible for them, helping them to integrate into the community. And ultimately, it is small numbers.
3. I first encountered Navarro through a Great Courses knock off. I made it through about five minutes of the first lecture. It was horrid, especially when compared to Timothy Taylor’s excellent work.