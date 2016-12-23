Criticism of covert Russian intelligence operations for me but not for thee

The White House opposed a Republican-led push earlier this year to create an executive-branch task force to battle Russia’s covert information operations, according to a document obtained by POLITICO.
Sen. Tom Cotton, a leading GOP defense hawk who has long urged President Barack Obama to take a harder line on Russia, sought to force the White House to create a panel with representatives from a number of government agencies to counter Russian efforts “to exert covert influence,” including by exposing Russian “falsehoods, agents of influence, corruption, human rights abuses, terrorism, and assassinations.”
But the administration rejected the call, saying in a letter to Congress that hasn’t been released publicly that the panel would duplicate existing efforts to battle Russian influence operations — an argument Cotton rejects.
…The panel would not have been set up in time to have had an impact on Russia’s role in last month’s presidential election — even if the intelligence bill had become law. But the Arkansas senator said in an interview the White House’s dismissal of his proposal is symptomatic of the administration’s lax pre-election attitude toward Russia.
Well, that nails it – if only Obama had authorized an investigation into Russian agents of influence as requested by a noted Trump supporter, then Trump would have been kept out of the White House. Though it is unlikely that if such had occurred Vladimir Putin would have told the Republicans to get over it.
Something, something for me, and why bother? Cotton is not likely to want a Trump-Russia investigation to be initiated under the leadership of a man who cannot even prove he is an American citizen. At least, if one believes what the president-elect has said multiple times in public about his predecessor.
Yes, I know, the wheels turn slowly – but does one think our current secret Muslim president would have let Putin influence the election, regardless of how soft Obama is on former KGB agents?
You really cannot have it both ways with these false equivalences – either Obama wanted Trump in the White House as part of his soft on Russia policy, or Obaama is in the tank for the Democrats. And the fact that a noted Trump supporter called for the investigation just shows how the age of irony could return, even in a dawning post truth world.
Or he was just too incompetent to care up.
Is there a point to your comment?
This for-me-not-for-thee series is just Tyler trying to hedge his criticism of Trump with some scolding of the Democrats to appease the large and growing share of his readership who support Trump (with our without holding their nose).
And yet when credible evidence of Russian election hacks emerged, the GOP said its release would be politicizing it.
And what exactly would they release? There is no such document, no report on that subject at the CIA or FBI.
It is a dangerous situation. The hacking is spliting trust along party lines.
A very dangerous situation.
“A tense new battle over nuclear arms erupts between Donald Trump and his staff”
(some of you blame me for noticing the stupid things that happen every day, but I am not actually out there doing them)
Yea sure. First, i think the post is mostly making up the ‘tense new battle’ between Trump and his staff. They are trying hard to make it sound like there is some great contradiction between what they say and what he tweeted. Second, until this turns into some kind of actual proposal or action, it really is kind of pointless minutiae, IMO, anyway.
Putin is testing the new President. Obama failed throughout his presidency to show any backbone, but at least Trump won’t roll over.
Russia suffered much under Obama, and if anything this is an attempt to get out from sanctions and pariah status.
I am really doing other things right now, but I wish Trump would quit with the Twitter and let me do them.
“As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th.” – President Elect Trump, December 23, 2016.
Thanks Donald, that really reassures me that you are taking this “calm and calculating” and not just firing crap off onto the internet.
“duplicate existing efforts to battle Russian influence operations” by that the White House means Obambi telling Putin to “cut it out”, A warning made in a stern voice I am sure….
ROSS: I want you to know, Colonel, that I’m as outraged as you are. The Romulans have no business placing weapons on Derna.
KIRA: I’m glad we’re in agreement. What are we going to do about it?
ROSS: The Federation has already sent a formal protest to the Romulan Senate condemning their actions.
KIRA: Well that’s a start. What happens next?
ROSS: They’ve already sent a protest of our protest.
I’ve got a better plan. It starts with faking a meeting between high-level officials.
But people would find out it is a fake.
I’ve got a way around that, too. Hope you aren’t squeamish.
I can live with it, I can live with it.
You are indeed a man of Action.
This is more like China
Which one, the big one or the one that called Trump?
Apparently this was a fairly successful tactic with regard to Chinese hacking of American corporations. I don’t see any reason why trying it with Russian hacking of American politicians would be a bad idea.
Presumably, because China is increasingly a status quo power, while Russia is increasingly a revisionist one.
I get a monthly report from out firewall team. Nothing’s not slowing down from China.
When it does slow down, that’s how you know they have everything.
I trust Obama more than I trust random MR commentators. Sorry.
Why? He has a long record of lying to you. I don’t.
…sure, create another federal “committee” to worry about national defense and security issues. Brilliant idea. Don’t we already have tons of federal agencies and people doing that.
In particular, the National Security Council (NSC) is the President’s principal agency for considering national security and foreign policy matters with his senior national security advisors and cabinet officials. This Russian stuff is exactly what the NSC is designed for.
Under Obama, the NSC is 4 times as big as it was under Bill Clinton (now about 400 people).
I am not sure how to weight this. Duplication of effort is a fair answer, and not at all the same as “we don’t need to worry about it.”
Meanwhile at this moment Trump is going off on Twitter about his kids being no longer able to raise money for charity, for conflict of interest.
He has apparently forgotten that this was the central “crooked Hillary” charge. For me, not thee indeed.
(Android insists thee should be ghee, I wonder where it was trained?)
Though there must be a possibility that the Trump children really do raise money for charitable purposes rather than using their charities as fronts for shake-down operations and treachery. Still, projection is such fun, eh?
That is too hard for me to decode.
I thought the Clinton Foundation was doing good. Some Trump fans made fun of that with “it’s for the children!”
It is easy for me to be consistent. Trump kids should continue to work for charity, but they probably should not do “lunch with” auctions. Or “hunting with.” Those do look a little too much like access selling.
$250,000 speakers fees are of course fine. In part because they are more public than a “lunch with” huddle.
As a thought experiment, you could consider a Hillary win and then a “lunch with Chelsea” (or Bill!) charity auction.
I assume by this you mean that you would be equally as critical of a “lunch with Chelsea” (or Bill!) charity auction as you seem to be of Trump’s children.
Of course. When I have a public and consistent position on the two parties, the two Foundations, it is kind of BS to imply otherwise.
And anyone who said “oh no, Chelsea should not get speaking fees” should now say the same of the Trump kids.
anon, you can’t fight blind partisanship. These people are Team Red no matter what. Just as there are Team Blue people too. All idiots.
Anon is the most consistently partisan poster )who is actually coherent) on this board.
Thank you Thomas, I will take “coherent” with good grace.
But for what its worth, I periodically test myself. I am still a centrist.
I hadn’t tested myself in a while and things really have changed for me. I am less libertarian and less economically right and that I was 5 years ago at (0.5, -1.28). I’m actually very curious to know where you fall.
I have moved. Probably because I threw a few “strongly” in there, whereas I usually just agree or disagree.
Economic Left/Right: -1.0
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -3.18
I am unsure about when to use “strongly,” whether it is supported to be something you are confident about, or where you actually get excited. I don’t feel like any of the questions get me excited.
Note that they score Trump as a high authoritarian, which should worry us libertarians.
I threw in a few strongly as well mostly in response to the absolutist questions like “one needs to be religious to be moral”.
p=.0001.
It’s different and ok when Trump says it because he is a teetotal fan of minimalist music who hangs out with Peter Thiel and probably likes Mormons, so he gets 85/100 MR points.
Given its power and wealth, why should it be a surprise that foreign governments seek to influence the actions of the United States of America? When Taiwan wants to elevate its status and goose China it hires Bob Dole to lobby Trump. When British Aerospace (BAE Systems) wants the US to beef up its mechanized infrantry abilities it hires several former Dem congressmen to lobby Congress to buy more Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Maybe all this to-do about Russia is really just the K-Street crowd whining about not getting their cut.
Democratic elected politics is an apprenticeship program for lobbyists.
The president-elect of the United States is dickering for stealth fighters like he’s selling a used Dodge Durango (look at all the cup holders!). But thank goodness we have Tyler on hand to point out the stuff we should really be concerned about. I keep hoping this nonsense is some sort of cry for help.
I might agree with Trump on this one, fwiw. The F35 is a mistake redoubled.
And Trump has essentially zero to do with it – Lockheed Martin knows much more about how Congress works than Trump does.
This is part of Prof. Cowen’s problem, actually – politics is likely to become extremely fractured in the U.S., but at this point, the fault lines are not easy to predict.
It may or may not be a mistake, but Trump whining about it on Twitter isn’t going to solve the problem.
Too late for the F-35, but it may may people think twice when the next boondoggle comes along.
‘some sort of cry for help’
In a way, it is. For more than 3 decades, there has been a long term commitment to making America a better place, shared among a number of people, most definitely including those involved with the GMU econ dept since the early 80s.
And that commitment has led to a soon to be President Trump, a man who is seemingly beholden to none of the people or institutions that Prof. Cowen likely feels he is.
Trump is many things, but a small step to a much better world, at least as seen from that long term and very well funded perspective, he most certainly is not.
“Trump is many things”: he certainly is. Above all he’s a gamble that a New York hustler, oaf, braggart, chiseller, and loudmouth, with no political experience, might be a less bad President that La Clinton would have been. We’ll never know, of course, but I think it’s a perfectly reasonable gamble to take. Meantime he gives me great pleasure as the trigger for so much drama-queening by his hysterical opponents.
I do fear that they might make a serious effort to assassinate him, but they’ll justify that with the argument that if only somebody had assassinated Hitler ……
On Aug 3, 2016 then-candidate Trump asked why, if we have nuclear weapons, we can’t use them?
But clearly only a “drama queen” would be worried by that.
Especially now, when now-elected Trump tells a reporter that he welcomes an arms race.
Drama queens …
MAD, the most successful defense in history, only works when your opponent believes you will use them.
Most people know this, but not the drama queens.
If only someone had ssassinated Marat…
‘Above all he’s a gamble that a New York hustler, oaf, braggart, chiseller, and loudmouth, with no political experience, might be a less bad President that La Clinton would have been.’
Well, one candidate’s foundation bought portaits of its namesake, paid off legal expenses/settlements incurred by its namesake, and apparently thought that donating to a state attorney’s political campaign (when she was mulling whether to prosecute the scam that was Trump U) was a good idea, with a painfully obvious cover story that even the Clintons would laugh at.
Thankfully, Americans decided that a man with a string of bankruptcy proceedings, wedded to an immigrant who finds the words of Michelle Obama inspiring enough to repeat at the Republican convention, was the best way to make American something other than what Hillary would have done it.
And don’t forget, Murdoch has excellent access to a man that is seemingly obsessed with watching Fox News as the source of his facts.
Yep, one can certainly imagine, in a couple of years, the majority of Americans who voted for Clinton (almost 3 million more than those who voted for the hustler in chief chiseller) saying what a huge mistake that was.
If you disagree with them, you’re a safe spacer.
Yes and one of them has a foundation that has made them the tax free owner of a billion dollars. Isn’t it funny how most public servants don’t gain control of a billion dollars?
What exactly does the term “hacking” mean in this context? Various US government agencies access every form of communication possible, world-wide, including that between American private parties. Is that “hacking”? Or is the”hacking” that torpedoed Mrs. Bill Clinton’s coronation some other, more nefarious process? Email pixels travel through the ether by electromagnetic waves, just like light or radio signals, why should an email message be more sacred than an overheard conversation, a CB transmission or the visible observation of a person entering a building? In the future, perhaps intra-party and even government communication will have to be done via written notes delivered by the usual unpaid interns, to be incinerated after reading. John Podesta’s successors will have miniature gas-fired barbecue grills on their desks to reduce embarrassing notes to ashes. We’ve probably seen the end of email as a communication system in the upper reaches of politics and government.
As Mr. Nixon pointed out, if the President does it, it is not illegal.
It would be easier just to configure your Google mail account to not archive every email forever.
Whomever hacked the DNC emails, the American populace is better having the information they contained instead of being held ignorant.
Meh, I don’t know. Some things work better when drafts are not public. I acknowledge that people need time to form their thoughts and might say things in private that should be kept private.
It’s not the off the cuff comments as much as the obvious collusion.
The coordination between the Hillary campaign and the DNC to undermine Sanders campaign. The DNC trying to raise Sanders religious beliefs as an issue.
Then when it comes to the general campaign we have reporters having their interview questions vetted from the campaign ahead of time. We have Donna Brazile giving the CNN questions to the Clinton campaign before an interview.
This case of CNN (Clinton News Network) being biased towards the Clinton’s has long been rumored, but now we have clear evidence.
And this action should result in criminal prosecution, but it never will:
“A senior Department of Justice official gave Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman a “heads up” about new developments related to Clinton’s email use as secretary of state, according to hacked emails published Wednesday by WikiLeaks.
In May of 2015, Assistant Attorney General Peter Kadzik emailed Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta to tell him about potential developments at an impending congressional hearing, as well as about a new development in a Freedom of Information Act request for Clinton’s State Department emails.
In an email from Kadzik’s personal account titled “Heads up,” he wrote: “There is a [House Judiciary Committee] oversight hearing today where the head of our Civil Division will testify. Likely to get questions on State Department emails. Another filing in the FOIA case went in last night or will go in this am that indicates it will be awhile (2016) before the State Department posts the emails.”
http://www.politico.com/live-blog-updates/2016/10/john-podesta-hillary-clinton-emails-wikileaks-000011
Sure, there’s a way to spin this as whistle-blowing.
How Podesta kept his job after the revelations I do not know. If I was Clinton I’d want no further association with that guy.
He was doing his job. Scumbags work for scumbags. Clinton can’t throw him out for that. Besides, how much more dirt does he have on her?
“The DNC trying to raise Sanders religious beliefs as an issue.”
I believe that they considered doing this, then decided against it. Perfect example of an email that should have remained private.
Why? It shows the DNC actively working on behalf of the Clinton team against the Sanders team when they were supposed to be impartial.
Yes, they might have decided against it, but just having the discussion between the two camps is an obvious example of collusion.
Remember the 2012 Democratic primary? A couple of randos ran against Obama. Rather than staying impartial, the DNC sent letters to the states where they qualified asking that they be removed from the ballot as they weren’t real Democrats. Nobody complained.
The DNC is a partisan organization (duh). It has no obligation to be impartial, except to the extent that impartiality benefits the Democratic party.
(the primaries are organized by the states, which do have an obligation to be impartial, i.e. not allowing ballot stuffing)
Finally, there was no discussion between the two camps (on this issue). The Sander’s religion emails were all between the DNC members.
“Finally, there was no discussion between the two camps (on this issue). The Sander’s religion emails were all between the DNC members.”
Ok fair enough,
So Wikileaks telling everyone what they should have known is now not a reason to start a war with Russia?
What changed from last week? A poll?
And to think I thought about defecting when I was young. Today’s young will have it easy with their Trumps and Snowdens and Putins, a new Cold War.
Defecting to…….
Paraguay?
Mongolia.
I’ve seen claims that the White House was hacked in 2014 by the Russians and Obama kept it quiet to avoid embarrassment during the midterm elections. And after the elections nothing came of it and there was no response. If true this would further undermine Democrat complaints about Russian hacking. Only now when Hillary loses, it’s an issue?
Anyone more familiar with this want to tell me whether it is fake news, true, etc.?
Attribution is really, really hard. Even just intrusion detection doesn’t work very well. Distinguishing between state actors and teenagers using tools they found on the internet is not yet well done.
Especially because so many of the attacked parties have incentives to make it sound like an advanced persistent threat from a nation state. Because then, of course, they can’t realistically have been expected to defend against it.
The biggest reason to doubt that the DNC attack was a serious move by the Russians in some official capacity is that the similar attack on the RNC failed. It is extremely unlikely that a real nation state effort to attack a soft target (or at least an only-slightly-better-run target) would fail.
Props to the RNC for good security, but good security is hard. You can never really be sure that your opponent won’t jump on “zero day” exploits before you block them.
Yeah! Or they might use “malware.”
I was just dropping the note for those that don’t know how vulnerabilities are found (in order for your “malware” to be created).
I assume that the Russians and the Chinese have entire farms of Comp Sci students disassembling US binaries looking for holes. With “too many” technical graduates it is cheap for them, and surely effective.
Not just governments, hacking is big business. You can now simply buy zero day exploits on the open market, along with every other crimeware tool.
To be fair, I should mention that the NSA has farms too. They must, we must, in a new version of “the great game.”
mofo, this is just my guess … but I suspect that the average “zero day” was known by at least one of the intelligence services already. Maybe China was happy using it, until some kid ruined it by putting it on the market.
This is the reason we should push US policy toward better encryption across the board, IMO, even if it does make it harder for the FBI to get into an iPhone.
Or to be more cynical, the NSA, the Russians, and the Chinese were all using the same exploit, until some kid reported it.
My understanding of the DNC hack and the attempted RNC hack is that they were plain old phishing. Nothing sophisticated.
I find the idea that the intelligence agencies collectively know about all the bugs in software yet-to-be-found amusing and kind of heartwarming.
LA, you should have stopped trying to be cute 5 posts ago.
WTF are you talking about? What does the link have to do with the DNC?
Certainly, advanced threats exist, and nation states stockpile 0days.
But that doesn’t imply that the DNC attack was sophisticated, or involved anything novel.
Nor does it imply that intelligence agencies have anything like -all- the zero days. To say something so preposterous implies a deep misunderstanding of what a zero day even is.
Lord Action is correct, at least it was claimed that Podestra was instructed to click on a bogus change my password link. No fancy exploit required, just good old gullibility.
Again, hacking is big business now, intelligence agencies dont have a monopoly on any aspect of it. Not by a long shot.
Because IBM sold its server division to the Chinese, the US Navy is replacing all IBM servers on Aegis ships.
So, the game is “Russians succeeded with social engineering, and so they would never, ever use traditional hacking, even if state actors commonly do, and it works.”
Funny, I am pretty sure my first comment is still correct:
Security is hard because zero days pop up, and no one is completely secure.
Penny, interesting, and when you think about it, of course.
There is a great history of state level eavesdropping, now called hacking:
I don’t think it was ever entirely secret. Portions of the stories were told by “sources” to the press, in increments.
“If true…”
What is the source of these claims that you’ve seen? Anyone who might actually know anything?
“What is the source of these claims that you’ve seen? ”
Claim? LOL, this story was reported and the White House confirmed it. The media just downplayed it because it made the Obama White House look bad.
“How the U.S. thinks Russians hacked the White House
By Evan Perez and Shimon Prokupecz, CNN
Updated 12:30 PM ET, Wed April 8, 2015
Russian hackers behind the damaging cyber intrusion of the State Department in recent months used that perch to penetrate sensitive parts of the White House computer system, according to U.S. officials briefed on the investigation.
While the White House has said the breach only affected an unclassified system, that description belies the seriousness of the intrusion.”
http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/07/politics/how-russians-hacked-the-wh/
The GOP tends to be more hawkish on Russia (more hawkish in general) but the Democrat primary voters nominated hawkish Hillary Clinton and the GOP primary voters nominated Russia dove Donald Trump. So instead of trying to stop the GOP candidate the Russians tried to stop the Democrat’s candidate.
Ironic.
Besides being a leading Russia hawk, Cotton is also a jackass who likes to blunder into foreign policy issues in inappropriate ways. He has zero credibility.
Except with Trump.
And yet he was completely correct. If only the Democratic jackasses were so competent.
The White House said it was doing the same thing. So they were correct too, but you can’t give the Muslim atheist Kenyan credit for anything or your faith of all the Trump feels will crumble.
Obama didn’t respond when the OPM, Whitehouse, or Pentagon got hacked. He resisted calls to act until the DNC got hacked. I feel very little need to give such a partisan, anti-American president any credit. I have little faith in Trump, but I do expect he will act in the best interest of America to a significantly larger degree than Obama has.
“anti-American”
Grow up ya big baby.
Who is more compromised.
The Party that was hacked, and the information that was revealed.
Or,
The Party that was also hacked and the information that hasn’t been revealed
Hangs
Over the head as a sword of Damocles.
“Republican National Committee Security Foiled Russian Hackers”
http://www.wsj.com/articles/republican-national-committee-security-foiled-russian-hackers-1481850043
They were tipped off.
Or they hire their IT personnel based on their IT skills, not on their racial diversity and ideological purity.
My money is on (c), they were hacked too, but didn’t detect it.
As best I can tell by reading the news stories, what happened here was that the Russian intelligence services (or maybe their contractors within Russia) compromised the email servers of the DNC. That’s absolutely normal, exactly what you’d expect them to do, what we do, and what everyone else with signals intelligence agencies do. Getting mad about this is like getting mad about the NSA eavesdropping on the president of Brazil. I’m sure there were attempts by the Chinese, French, Israeli, etc., intelligence services to get access to that data, too. Possibly successful attempts that we never heard about.
The interesting thing that happened here is that they then leaked some of the data they compromised, using Wikileaks and a variety of other sites. (I have no idea whether Wikileaks knew or cared that they were ultimately from the Russians. Wikileaks whole theory of operation means it’s going to be getting documents from people with their own agendas, ranging from idealism to grudges to blackmail or political smear campaigns.) Presumably the goal of the leaks was to influence US politics–perhaps trying to change the outcome of the election, perhaps hoping to weaken the winner, perhaps simply trying to stir up some trouble.
The leaked documents were then widely reported on by the media in the US, and may very well have affected the election–it’s very hard to know. If this information was compromised by Russian intelligence agencies, and then was leaked in an intentional effort to mess around with US politics, then almost certainly, the decision to do that has to have been made pretty high up the chain–this isn’t something some low-level clerk decided to do on his own.
Along with this, I gather there’s evidence that a fair amount of online propaganda operations have been done from Russia, also with the goal of influencing the US election. I don’t know how much this mattered, but maybe it did.
Now, maybe there’s other stuff that happened, that hasn’t been released. And maybe the intelligence agencies are wrong about some of this, or maybe the news stories reporting on them (overwhelmingly built on anonymous sources from within those intelligence agencies) misreported things, or maybe I’ve simply missed some details.
If this is indeed the issue, it’s not obvious to me how we can really address it as a diplomatic matter. Are we going to demand that other countries never publish (or allow to be published) information we don’t want published? Would we accept such a restriction on ourselves? Are we really going to threaten war over disclosure of embarrassing information, or information that seems to be trying to influence US elections? And if we establish that as an international norm, how else will it be used?
The best thing I can see to do is to try to make it easier for people and organizations (especially within the US) to have good security, so their documents and emails are harder to steal. There has been substantial pushback against that kind of effort for many years, from intelligence and police agencies who don’t want their jobs to become harder, but that pushback is wrongheaded.
I think strategic leaks, and incomplete leaks, and leaks with occasional doctored documents, are going to be with us from now on. That will include leaks from idealists and ideologues (Manning, probably Snowden), but also from blackmail artists, intelligence agencies running propaganda campaigns, political factions, terrorist groups, PR companies, etc Online propaganda operations are already in widespread use, by political movements and PR firms and countries, and I expect that will become more widespread over time, too.
If we want to maintain open societies, where we get to speak and read freely and make decisions in elections, then we need to think about how to build up resistance to the kind of techniques we’re talking about here. Part of that will be better information security; a lot will be social adaptations to online media, and better moderation tools for online discussions, and probably a lot of other stuff like that. Diplomatic pressure on foreign governments seems like a pretty low percentage way to address this problem, to me. Maybe we can make Russia (China, Israel, France, Mexico, etc.) reluctant to do this stuff quite so blatantly next time, but it’s not obvious that we can, nor is it obvious how much of the actual problem (vulnerability of our political and social systems to attacks on the technology we’re using) we’d solve even if we successfully pressured Russia to lay off.
Get that well reasoned, thoughtful shit out of here!
Important people will stop using the internet to communicate.
Wikileaks deny that the Russians gave them the e-mails; Assange says they were leaked by a DNC insider.
That would seem to be the nearest thing to evidence currently available.
I wonder how Wikileaks would know either way.
They sent a guy to (DC I think) pick up the emails. When they had to meet at the guy’s Mom’s house they knew it was Bernie.
I agree.
Thanks a lot for that post. I’ve only been reading this blog for a year or so, so I don’t know if the general political bickering seen in this thread and others is a recent development, or something that was in MR since the beginning. But stuff like this keeps me coming back to read the comment threads. Well done.