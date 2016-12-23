Friday assorted links

1. “The Donald Duck effect is well-known to our operators, who find that the whole of Sweden calms down for a while.”
2. Toilet paper for smartphones tested in Japanese bathrooms.
3. Why Javier Marias hates the theater.
4. The artisanal pencil sharpener raises his price, possibly headed toward q = 0.
#1 “The Donald Duck effect shows how much impact our actions and behaviour have on for example the number of accidents and violent crime in society,” said Söderblom.
In Bali there is Hindu Centenary holiday known as Eka Dasa Rudra (Feast of the 11 Powers). During this holiday it is customary, much the same as Yom Kippur, that everyone after the sacrifices and celebrations return to their homes, be quiet, peaceful and moreover do no evil during the course of the rest of the day. Before the modern era this obviously translated to the whole world being at peace for one whole day or evil being banished entirely from the world one day out of 100 years.
I wish there was an ability to have a global modern equivalent of this concept. Wishful thinking. However, the next celebration scheduled to take place in the 2070 is definitely on my bucket list…if I make it till then.
How does this differ from Nyepi which is every year? Having been on Bali on Nyepi I can tell you it is pretty boring if you are not a local. You have to stay confined in your hotel for the day.
Have to agree in general with the complaints about the theater.
I saw a production of Julius Caesar by the Royal Shakespeare Company with just togas and blood packs for **SPOILER ALERT** the assassination. The set consisted of mainly a black backdrop, although they may have had some props for Brutus’ window. It was excellent! Without all of the stupid “modern dress” nonsense, the actors and therefore the audience were able to focus on the actual play, and I know I soon forgot they were wearing obsolete clothes and speaking obsolete language. The play was actually, well, believable despite its minimalism. Why is this a hard concept?
I saw a great production of Richard III in Vienna with the whole cast wearing business suits, a black backdrop and some chairs for props. You forgot about the suits soon after the first lines were delivered. Replica medieval costumes would, if anything, be a distraction.
#3 – why some Spanish dude hates the theatre, it’s laughable: ” think the main reason for my aversion to the theater is the cinema. For someone brought up from childhood on that particular representative art, what the stage can offer is bound to seem relatively poor, stylized, and unconvincing. In the cinema, you’re given every possible point of view, that of the viewer, but also that of all the characters, even that of a plane, an eagle, or a snake, or indeed God; you see the action and the actors from a distance and from close up, obliquely, on the move, and there is, of course, no problem in making shifts in time and space”
!!! Are you kidding me??? Any modern play has awesome props that boggle the mind. My favorite was the production of “The House of Dancing Water” in Macau, which I saw earlier this year with my hot Filipino gf half my age. It was jaw dropping (for example, the lead actor, very athletic, does a dive from what looks like 50 feet up into a shallow pool that looks like it’s three feet deep, but probably more); the stage is aquatic and the water magically appears and disappears, and the live special effects are surreal. It’s like a performance by Cirque du Soleil. Way better than any CGI-generated flick like the horrible Transformers.
I have to agree. In the movie version of “Little Shop of Horrors”, the giant carnivorous plant Audrey is just another CGI. Seeing “Little Shop of Horrors” in person, a 30-foot real object stretching out over the audience is a spine-tingling effect.
It’s similar to going on a safari in Africa, and watching the lions from the safety of a vehicle (the animals in Africa usually pretty much ignore vehicles and the people in them, seeing them neither as predators or prey). Compared to getting out of the vehicle and trying to get somewhat close to the lions on foot. And wondering what if the lions are in an angry mood or hungry mood (we had a guide and a park ranger with a rifle with us; the guide said the number one instruction if a lion or other animal attacked is do not run. The ranger can deal with a group of lions attacking a group of humans more easily than if the humans panic and scatter, forcing the ranger to triage the situation and decide which lion to shoot).
It’s also why online education will always be a limited niche, despite Tyler and Alex’s optimistic calculations of how education can become much less costly. Less costly yes, but also lower in quality because students are more easily distracted in online environments compared to in-person ones.
1. Wonder what the statistics are during Super Bowl?
If I recall correctly, they drop during the game and then spike immediately afterward. The inference is that medical emergencies are displaced, rather than avoided.
Not sure if its the same holds for Sweden & Donald Duck.
#1.
I wonder about that 20% drop. Do we see a corresponding rise in the previous and/or following hours? Are those trips and risky activities just delayed and thereby transferred to another time? Or is Sweden really made safer as a result?
5. Color me skeptical. Koreans had that cloning guy, Japanese had the STAP cell gal, Russians have already ‘successfully’ ‘tested’ an inertia-free drive of another construction on a satellite; now it’s China’s turn to receive the honors.
The EM drive in question has already been through 3 different studies by 2 different groups at NASA. And they concluded that it has a measurable thrust.
“After months of speculation and leaked documents, NASA’s long-awaited EM Drive paper has finally been peer-reviewed and published. And it shows that the ‘impossible’ propulsion system really does appear to work. ”
http://www.sciencealert.com/it-s-official-nasa-s-peer-reviewed-em-drive-paper-has-finally-been-published
Search reddit, there was a good takedown of that paper. Of course, believers gonna believe.
i don’t have an opinion on whether or not it works (why would i?), but only in the current year could a reddit takedown somehow have more credibility than a NASA peer-reviewed paper.
Point is – it’s not really a NASA peer-reviewed paper as you or I would understand it. And anyway, extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Even if there are no experimental errors in the paper, given the implications of this claim (for such minor things like conservation of energy) extreme skepticism is warranted.
Nah, this extraordinary claim needs entirely ordinary evidence: a purported thrust has to be measured to show whether it is significantly different from zero.
You have a device. You pour electrical energy into the device. The energy has to go somewhere. If they are differentially heating the wide end of the device maybe what you have is radiation pressure from infrared coming off the bottom.
“5. Did China just make a breakthrough with EmDrive?”
Well the article says they are testing an experimental inside the Tiangong space station. So, no there is no breakthrough. But obviously they consider the concept to be serious enough for a sizable research budget.
#4 is from April.
Yes, thats why have we this:
“There is a Republican candidate for the American presidency who also seems to love throwing money on lavish extravagances. So maybe, when he gets eliminated at the convention in Cleveland, he can hit me up for some pencils.”
He has a better chance if he can peddle him some nukes.
#5. Breakthrough? They are claiming the same thing (although I’m sure the details vary) that the NASA guys are. Which is that no PROPELLANT is necessary. (One hint that an article is written by a clueless hack is confusion between fuel and propellant. Fuel is used to power the vehicle’s propulsion system, propellant it what is expelled for the “equal and opposite” momentum creation. The niggling little problem is that the systems violate the Laws of Physics. Of course, you can use emr (light) to propel a space vehicle, since light can impart momentum. The amount of momentum you get this was (using feasible light sources) is little more than none. It would be fantastic if they do actually undermine the Laws of Physics (as we understood them), but I’m not holding my breath. I’d bet that the effect can be explained by the system coupling to external electric or magnetic fields, IF there is any effect at all. That is, it’s leakage. Time will tell. The NASA EM engine could get a spacecraft to the nearest star in ~300,000 years ( if we had something that would keep it fueled for that long, which we don’t). I didn’t do the calculation on a trip to Mars, but I’m guessing it would take close to a decade – in other words, you trade time for efficiency (payload). And that’s in the alternate reality where there is a real effect. So, despite all the hype about how this will get us to Mars in 70 days, which is arrant nonsense, its use in manned space vehicles is unlikely under best case assumptions. OTOH, if you’re going to break physics, then the camel has its nose under the side of the tent, and you might as well postulate that the “technology” will improve by leaps and bounds and that thrust will increase (for every joule of energy expended) by a factor of 1 million – I mean, why not? I’m thinking they can use a cold fusion reactor to power the thing…
I could not disagree more with Javier Marias on live theater vs the flat screen. In the theater the participants put themselves on the line every night. No second, third, fourth takes to erase and tune the result. Authenticity. Marias doesn’t get it at all with his misplaced ridicule.
Yes it is like preferring a Youtube video to a live performance by your favourite band. Of course the video might have lots of better special effects, but who could really claim the two experiences are comparable.
Agree with Marias; film is far more interesting.
Marias is being silly.
I’ve seen wonderful productions of both new and old plays, and terrible ones. So what?
If I see a lousy movie or two should I hate the movies?