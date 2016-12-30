Friday assorted links

2. 99 good things that happened in 2016, although they are not all good. And get your Nigerian radio station here, others too.
3. The role of the middle class in driving the housing bubble.
4. Where did Princess Leia’s hairstyle come from?
5. The economics of the world’s most expensive handbag.
From the 99 things: “Germany took on rape culture.” From what we have seen in Cologne on New Year’s and elsewhere, it seems like “took on” may be more accurate in the sense of “acquired.”
The entire “99 Things” list is bogus to a degree, and either the result of declining populations using less resources (acid raid for example) or natural processes burning themselves out (decline in syphilis due to older populations; Ebola virus dying out naturally), or spin: “71. Later that month, Israel revealed that it now makes 55% of its freshwater. That means that one of the driest countries on Earth now has more water than it needs” -hahaha! More water than it needs is like saying people have more money than they need. Bogus feel-good story.
Well, they have more than half the water they need right now. B
Rrazil would have acted more decisively.
* Brazil
LOL thanks for clarifying which country you were talking about, Thiago, we’d never have guessed.
You are welcome. One must strive to be correct at all times because “whoever can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much, and whoever is dishonest with very little will also be dishonest with much.” As an old Brazilian anthem says,
“If it is to be that from brave chests
Our banner will be bloodied
The living blood of the hero Tiradentes
Baptized this bold flag!
Messengers of peace, it is peace for which we yearn,
From love comes our force and power
But in war, in the greatest ordeals
Thou shall see us struggling and victorious!”
May be Princess Leia’s hair style comes from the 4th century BC Lady of Elche https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lady_of_Elche
Or Cinnabon…
3. I don’t find this that surprising, but I think there was more an overlap of categories than this describes. The formerly good credit middle class risks were also given “low doc” loans, as their debt to income ratio soared, possibly as they did a “flip” or two on the side.
3) This article is very one-sided. Mian and Sufi have a series of papers arguing with Schoar et al. One of them is actually also forthcoming in RFS:
“Treating fraudulently overstated income on mortgage applications as true income leads to incorrect conclusions on the nature of the mortgage credit supply expansion toward marginal borrowers from 2002 to 2005. A positive gap between zip-code level income growth calculated from mortgage applications and income growth from the IRS likely reflects mortgage fraud, not an improvement in home-buyer income. In support of the credit supply view, mortgage credit for home purchase expanded significantly more in low credit score neighborhoods on both the extensive and intensive margin from 2002 to 2005, even though these neighborhoods deteriorated on many measures of income prospects.”
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2561366
4. The DM says her hairstyle came from Cinnabon:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4069876/Baked-goods-company-Cinnabon-deletes-Carrie-Fisher-tribute-tweet-backlash-referencing-Star-Wars-buns-cinnamon-rolls.html
Radio garden is fantastic
Which is the weakest link in this grab-bag of weak links? The Marginal Counterrevolution Assorted Links are far superior!
#MAGA
#3…When I bought my house in the Bay Area in 1991, it was towards the end of a. Bubble, and I believed I was buying my house at the bottom of a Bubble. At that time, most of the discussion that I remember had to do with demographics and zoning eventually driving housing prices much higher in the near future. However, in the 2000s, many more buyers were telling me something like the following…My retirement funds are not going to be enough for me to live on then. Nor can I save enough money from my wages. Therefore, my only choice is to switch from renting to owning and then using my home equity as a large part of my retirement plan. Some people I knew came close to being panicked by this fear. Add to that fear the fear that, as many people were being told, home prices were not going down from this point for a very long time, there was a desperate felt need to buy a house now. These buyers were all middle class. I can’t say I’ve read much to support my view, truth be told.
I ended up selling my house near the top of the bubble because I was reading that, as housing prices were going up, buyers were putting less money down, and I thought this was bass ackwards. I put down 25 percent. But, also, California had two prior bubbles I knew of and assumed this was another one. I did not think it would be so bad, however. On the contrary, I was sure the government wouldn’t allow panicked selling. Oops.
#2. That was good. Buried at 30 on the list: “In 1990, more than 60% of people in East Asia lived in extreme poverty. As of 2016, that proportion has dropped to 3.5%.”
Staggering. One generation.
Even if you quibble with some of the 99 on the list, to see a list of good things that happened in this shitty year is welcome.
And it was not due to monetarism BD. It was due to the natural forces of capitalism and simply people moving from the countryside to the cities. Also probably undercounting (China fakes how many poor people it has, to show progress).
Of course, Ray. There’s a lot more to a car than the lubricant. The real miracle is pulling this off under an inherently destabilizing and debasing fiat currency regime, amirite? No staunch self-respecting 19th century hard money goldbug could countenance this crap.
RE: rethinking the housing bubble
Paul Willen of the FRB Boston has been making this case but couldn’t get anyone to listen. Similarly, watch the charts of the last speaker here.
http://www.rstreet.org/2016/02/05/video-of-panel-the-financial-crisis-inquiry-commission-report-five-years-later/
As per video, the share of mortgage debt going to people with good credit increased throughout the housing bubble. The share of foreclosures made up of defaults on loans to prime borrowers increased during the 2000s generally, and accelerated post 2006. This is inconsistent with the “subprime” view of the bubble and subsequent mortgage crisis. Now that folks from MIT are on board, I expect a more serious re-evaluation of the current subprime consensus. Fingers crossed.
1. Some good news. Much about the environment, environmentalists don’t seem aware of it. Tyler’s right to note that it’s not all good. Germany is embracing anarcho-tyranny, regulating consensual sex while covering up actual rape. Canada is spending 100 million dollars to “curb violence against indigenous women.” The link gives a breakdown of how the money will be spent. Since “violence against indigenous women” is overwhelmingly committed by indigenous men, none is going to actually punishing those who commit the violence. Instead, it’s all about Jobs for the Boys:
” $80 million to support children, youth and families, including hiring 220 outreach workers.
$15.75 million to prevent human trafficking, expand counselling, and boost supports.
$2.32 million in police and justice reforms, such as better training for officers and Crown attorneys.
$1.15 million for public awareness of violence prevention measures and anti-racism training for civil servants.
$500,000 for improved collaboration with First Nations and Ottawa and a national aboriginal women’s summit later this year.
$750,000 for better data and research to track problems. ”
3. One of the big factors in the housing bubble which is IMO unappreciated is how many borrowers with good credit defaulted on their home loans even though they could afford to pay them. Previously, it had been observed by the banks that for a borrower with good credit, if the value of his house sunk, he’d pay back the loan anyway, even if he owed more than the house was worth. These borrowers were treated as if they had virtually no risk of default. But with everyone else defaulting, a lot of them decided to default.
So recently after the attempted (generally well meaning) cultural genocide involving residential schools, any strategy which involved facilitated reserve-to=prison pipelines is not likely to help the situation a whole lot.
While more independent and motivated first nations would be good in a lot of ways, filling capacity gaps in social services may very well get better value for money than following through on the generally expensive “tough on crime” approaches of limited or perhaps even negative results (excluding even considering what they cost).
Also, FYI (not many people know this) – for all the whining about how much funds go to first nations and related issues, in fact per capita funding for basically all relevant services tends to be WAY LOWER (!!) than for other groups. And that is despite being in more rural and expensive locations, as well as generally greater needs according to indicators which first nations groups seem to agree are acceptable in terms of what objectives are implicit in the process of monitoring something (e.g., monitoring water quality implies a desire to eventually solve that problem).
So don’t forget, rich kids still get more handouts (in the form of public services) from the government, on average, than indigenous people who probably could use it a lot more.
#2. Some of Gary Cohn’s thoughts are really good and a couple are not. On bank regulations he is two faced, ““I do think that part of the regulation we’ve gone through has inhibited our ability to transmit that capital. On the other hand, remember U.S. banks today are the strongest banks in the world….That’s a huge competitive advantage for U.S. banks, and I don’t want to lose that.” If the US banks are the strongest in the world why do anything with Dodd-Frank. Perhaps all the conservatives have it wrong and Dodd-Frank is doing exactly what it was designed to do!
“I wish we had more incentives for long-term investing….When you talk about growing the economy, we really do need long-term investment. We need capital that’s willing to be committed for a longer period of time. We need capital that’s willing to be committed through the cycle and rewarding investors that are willing to make those contributions is in everyone’s best interest.” Totally weird in that he said previously that BODs and CEOs have a fiduciary responsibility to shareholders to maximize value. We all know (or should know) what this means. More short term thinking and increased M&A activity. Other than issuing long term bonds which largely is not done these days, how does Mr. Cohn propose committing long term capital?
I think this is one of the better appointments by our President-Elect and probably should have been the Treasury nominee who looks like he will face a difficult confirmation given all the foreclosures the renamed IndyMac did after Mnuchin and others acquired it.
#3 maybe there is no bad guy and it was a just a bubble that got popped by a recession
Or maybe as Scott Sumner would say, the fed didn’t do its job
“In 2016, some of the world’s biggest diseases, like colon cancer, dementia, and heart disease, started declining in wealthy countries.” Mortality following heart attacks has been decreasing in wealthy countries since about 1970. Once you use age-corrected data, the decline in deaths by CHD is extraordinarily dramatic: scroll down to fig 14 in
http://www.drdavidgrimes.com/2016/05/coronary-heart-disease-onset-of-epidemic.html
+1, good one saved for my files. Perhaps CHD was simply a result of people eating too much food as food prices declined dramatically and sugar started being produced abundantly and sold cheaply after WWI.
“34. In June, after years of wrangling, the drive to end female genital mutilation in Africa made a major breakthrough, when the Pan African Parliament endorsed a continent-wide ban.”
The ban was endorsed, not enforced. Meanwhile, in the advanced civilization of the US, infant boys have the end of their little peckers chopped off to satisfy an ancient cultural rite now justified on bogus health grounds.
Nah it’s just some extra skin on the end, the pecker is still all there. Since you apparently don’t know what you are talking about.
Saving the favorite lake of adolescent boys should be number one. 🙂
Why does Prof. Jervis keep calling Mr. Schelling, “Tom?”
The Charles G. Koch Charitable Foundation, to which he has given as much as $80 million a year, has focused on “advancing social progress and well-being” through grants to about 150 universities. But in the past, most colleges, including Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, received just a few thousand dollars.
The big exception has been George Mason University, a public university in Virginia which has received more than $30 million from Koch over the past 20 years. At George Mason, Koch’s foundation has underwritten the Mercatus Center, whose faculty study “how institutions affect the freedom to prosper.”
“Billionaire’s role in hiring decisions at Florida State University raises questions”
http://www.tampabay.com/news/business/billionaires-role-in-hiring-decisions-at-florida-state-university-raises/1168680