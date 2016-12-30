Friday assorted links

1. Gary Cohn on the economy.

2. 99 good things that happened in 2016, although they are not all good. And get your Nigerian radio station here, others too.

3. The role of the middle class in driving the housing bubble.

4. Where did Princess Leia’s hairstyle come from?

5. The economics of the world’s most expensive handbag.

6. Thomas Schelling, a reminiscence.