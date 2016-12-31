The jollof wars and the verdict of Mark Zuckerberg

His words, “Yesterday, I had jollof rice and shrimp. It was delicious, fantastic. I was told not to compare Nigeria’s jollof rice to that from other neighbouring countries.”
While he did not say Nigeria has won the battle, Nigerians did not care, they took to Twitter to celebrate this significant victory.
Since I do not own a company, you know I am sincere in stating Nigerian jollof rice is the very best.  Here is a short video Jollof Wars: Ghana vs. Nigeria.  Here is the debate on Quora.

1 too hot for MR December 31, 2016 at 5:10 pm

Guy who had the novel idea of a site for rating his female classmates’ hotness is now a billionaire and a world thought leader. Truly his opinions on Nigerian rice are to be dissected and celebrated!

Best link you can click before ringing in 2017: https://www.facebook.com/help/delete_account

2 Rich Berger December 31, 2016 at 5:22 pm

Har-de-har-har! Next thing we will find out is that he owned slaves.

3 too hot for MR December 31, 2016 at 6:10 pm

His pre-billionaire business associates and current neighbors seem to think he’s a prick; that’s intel enough for me.

4 Thiago Ribeiro December 31, 2016 at 6:58 pm

He betrayed his Brazilian friend Eduardo Saverin, who was the real mind behind Facebook. Foreigners robbed Facebook, Walkmen, Radio, the Pion, the typewriter, the computer and the airplane from us!

5 Lanigram December 31, 2016 at 7:18 pm

Speaking of FB’s Zuck’s neighbors:

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2016/dec/28/silicon-valley-homeless-east-palo-alto-california-schools

Like a Dickens tale.

6 Lanigram December 31, 2016 at 7:09 pm

too,
“…rating his female classmates…”

A puerile beginning for sure.

“…current neighbors…”

I thought he was on a campaign to buy all the homes around his in order to have no neighbors. Certainly a self-assured prick. One of our latest juvenile masters of the universe. What ever happened to the influence of wise old people?

7 Thiago Ribeiro December 31, 2016 at 5:32 pm

I doubt this rice can hold a candle to Brazilian rice and beans.

8 Ray Lopez December 31, 2016 at 7:50 pm

Pppffffttt!!!

9 Nigerian Nationalist December 31, 2016 at 7:01 pm

Jollof Rice isn’t that good, it really isn’t.

10 Thanatos Savehn December 31, 2016 at 7:24 pm

It’s the Chinese LDPE, as opposed the HDPE traditionally found in Nigerian jollof rice, that makes all the difference.

11 dearieme December 31, 2016 at 7:46 pm

I grinned, but most people here would need to google your DPEs.

12 Blah December 31, 2016 at 8:11 pm

Or just ignore it

13 Axa December 31, 2016 at 7:35 pm

The debate is entertaining but neither tomatoes nor onions come from Ghana or Nigeria.

14 Josh December 31, 2016 at 8:05 pm

This might be the least interesting piece of information ever communicated.

