How to make annoying alarms

The faster an alarm goes, the more urgent it tends to sound. And in terms of pitch, alarms start high. Most adults can hear sounds between 20 Hz and 20,000 Hz—Baldwin uses 1,000 Hz as a base frequency, which is at the bottom of the range of human speech. Above 20,000 Hz, she says, an alarm “starts sounding not really urgent, but like a squeak.”
Harmonics are also important. To be perceived as urgent, an alarm needs to have two or more notes rather than being a pure tone, “otherwise it can sound almost angelic and soothing,” says Baldwin. “It needs to be more complex and kind of harsh.” An example of this harshness is the alarm sound that plays on TVs across the U.S. as part of the Emergency Alert System. The discordant noise is synonymous with impending doom.
After the alarm designers create a range of sounds in the lab, says Baldwin, they will test the annoyance factor of these sounds in a process called “psychophysical matching, or psychophysical ratings.” Yes, this involves subjecting human beings to a bunch of irritating sounds. Participants determine how annoying the sounds are by sorting them into categories ranking them on a scale of one to 100.
Then there’s more testing. “If it’s a medical alarm, for instance, we’ll start using that sound and then we’ll maybe measure people’s physiological response to it—does their heart rate go up, does their skin conductance level go down, what happens to their brain activity,” says Baldwin. Skin conductance measures how much the sound affects the body—skin gets better at conducting electricity when the body is physiologically aroused.
An effective audio alarm is one in which the annoyance factor and perceived urgency of the sound is matched to the hazard level—a soft little chime for the fridge door, say, and a “BREHHHHK BREHHHHK BREHHHHK” for a plane in a tailspin. “We want it to be detectable, so to get your attention, but for you to recognize what it means right away,” says Baldwin.
It turns out this is a problem in hospitals:
In hospitals in particular, there are “so many nuisance alarms going off all the time, that people—nurses, doctors—just tune them out,” says Baldwin. “They don’t even hear them anymore.” The statistics say that most of these alarms are not indications of peril. A 2012 review of medical audio alarms found that in one intensive therapy unit, “of 1455 soundings of alarms, only eight were associated with potentially life-threatening problems.”
– The 20-20000 Hz meme sounds good, is easy to remember, and applies at best to young people. Adults typically don’t have that range, especially in the higher frequencies. Even then, the extreme ends of the frequency band are only heard at extreme loudness levels, see equal loudness curves, for example here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Equal-loudness_contour. I can hear between 40-14000 Hz at reasonable loudness levels.
– 1000 Hz is emphatically not the bottom range of human speech. Example, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Voice_frequency. It is one of two low points in hearing threshold. At 3000 Hz the threshold is even lower than at 1000 Hz. So 1000 Hz or 3000 Hz are good starting points to make maximum audibility of a signal.
Ms Baldwin may have an advantage, being female, since women tend to suffer less from age-related hearing degradation.
But 20KHz is still quite high. The Mosquito plays a 17.5KHz sound that is supposed to be inaudible to the majority of adults: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mosquito
I am not getting this story. So there has been a proliferation of alarms, not all of which are as urgent as they sound. An alarm inflation. So they will make some alarms more annoying. But won’t that just lead to an arms race? That is, the other alarms will become just as annoying – if the makers didn’t think their alarm was important, it wouldn’t be an alarm.
How does it improve things to be exposed to 1455 extremely annoying alarms? What happens when they become so annoying the doctors can’t tune them out?
I think the point is that, yes, this proliferation of alarms is bad.
But if you are making a new device that needs to make an alarm, for an actually critical event, the only thing you can really do about it is make your alarm louder and more annoying. And device makers also are probably incentivized to add unnecessary alarms, through things like device approval processes and the fear of litigation. It does tend to lead to an alarms race.
This is some sort of tragedy-of-the-commons-like thing. In isolation, each alarm appears beneficial. Devices tend to be evaluated in isolation. But in combination, the effect is detrimental.
I’ve been in several hospital rooms recently where the nurses have problems managing the alarms. There clearly needs to be a better defined and followed standard. Only critical alarms should actually be audible.
I think the solution has to be a standard for funneling all of the alarms into one channel, so there would be one source of audible alarms and one place to look to see what it is. It would be like a status board on the wall, so you’d just look up there and see “Heart rate alarm, bed 4” or something like that. If there’s multiple alerts, you hear one alarm but the board would show a red light for each machine indicating an alert.
This could be introduced at the same time as the solution of another crisis — the proliferation of cables, especially in operating rooms. You’ve got a ridiculous number of cables running everywhere. Everything should be converted to short-range wireless, like Bluetooth.
A big part of the problem is that many of the vendors of medical instruments are small companies, and many of those only produce one type of instrument. Asking them to adopt a wireless capability and communications protocol often would mean hiring a new engineer, which would be a big burden for many of these companies. Also, an updated product would have to go through FDA approval again, which is very costly. I would expect the industry to resist such a move until they’re forced to do it.
Surely evolution has provided the answer to that — a baby yelling. The frequency band of the fundamentals and amplitude modulation of the sound fit exactly.
I do find it interesting and inexplicable that a person snoring is irritation but a cat purring is soothing, yet the sounds aren’t that different.
Volume matters. I bet it would be really hard to fall a sleep with a cat purring right next to your ear.
There is possibly also a psychological aspect, though. Once you believe something is annoying and expect it to keep you awake, that tends to be self-perpetuating, because actually the anxiety about it keeps you awake.
Here’s a video of a two-tone “Thunderbold” civil defense siren I remember hearing as a child. Many other towns had them. Have not heard a more ominous-sounding alarm since.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzFyGWdj6MI
Interesting. Hawaii has, or at least had, sirens that made that exact same sound — except instead of tornado warnings, they were tsunami warnings.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CJFt950vOk
Oregon’s coast had a network of tsunami alarms, but in the name of cost-cutting many towns are removing them!
http://www.oregonlive.com/pacific-northwest-news/index.ssf/2012/10/tillamooks_tsunami_sirens_beco.html
Back-up alarms for heavy equipment are so common on construction sites that they’ve lost effectiveness. Suggestions to incorporate visuals to the alarms, flashing lights, for instance, fall on deaf ears. Alarms in this case are meant to satisfy insurance or OSHA requirements, not practical considerations of safety.
The Percussionist and sound artist Max Neuhaus did interesting work on developing improved sirens/sounds for emergency vehicles.
http://www.max-neuhaus.info/soundworks/vectors/invention/sirens/Sirens.pdf
Signal filtering technological hacks? Individuals in hospital-like environments might begin wearing high-end noise-cancellation headphones plugged into their smartphone digital personal assistants. People might adjust settings on their digital personal assistants so that they can quickly send messages by vocalizing according to predesignated word sequences like ‘Siri tell Bob …’ etc. Then management would likely try to reduce the use of such hacks by setting rules and also by trying to increase compliance with the new rules by jaw-boning down the excess use of alarms (‘please be considerate of your more highly noise-sensitive co-workers…’)
“…and a “BREHHHHK BREHHHHK BREHHHHK” for a plane in a tailspin. “We want it to be detectable, so to get your attention, but for you to recognize what it means right away,” says Baldwin.”
Chicago tornado siren:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Yy_oX6SURRE
Maintaining a distinction between alarm and alert would be useful. If someone is fully occupied with monitoring a system, then receiving alerts every so often of something out of spec is part of the monitoring just like keeping an eye on gauges and readouts. Isn’t that the point of an ICU, that the patients need to be constantly monitored? Do the little “check this out” beeps all sound the same as the “someone’s going to die” claxons?
The person writing this seems to know very little about sound.
1kHz isn’t “at the bottom of the range of human speech” Most speech has a fundamental frequency of 100-250 Hz. For reference middle C has a frequency of 261 Hz.
Also, Harmonics are a natural tendency of ALL sounds, and are unrelated to how many notes are played. A two note sound would comprise 2 different harmonic stacks. Most natural sounds are 1/f meaning that the power of the sound drops by half for each rising harmonic. The relative strength of various harmonics can give character to a sound, and is what differentiates the sound of say, a violin vs a piano, and is what distinguishes between vowels such as ‘a’ vs ‘i’.
As many sounds have base frequencies around 250Hz, and these harmonics give character to the sounds there is a lot of information around 1k – 5k Hz about sounds. This is probably why we have increased sensitivity in that region.
source: PhD in auditory neuroscience
Coursera occasionally has courses which teach about programming related to these things. From the perspective of sound engineering for music.