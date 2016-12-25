Merry Christmas!
by Tyler Cowen on December 25, 2016 at 12:19 am in History, Religion, The Arts | Permalink
Nice painting of the Resurrection by Giotto. Merry Christmas everyone !! and Thank You for this Blog Tyler and Alex.
Some pictures of Christmas from around the world
http://www.lefigaro.fr/international/2016/12/24/01003-20161224ARTFIG00104-le-tour-du-monde-de-noel-en-images.php
hmm, wondering why a painting of the resurrection was used instead of a painting of the Birth of Christ like this one for example http://www.jesus-story.net/images/1622Gerard_van_Honthorst.jpg
Not sure of the symbolism. Is it the USA that’s resurrecting after the election of Trump ? or are we in big trouble and we need a miracle now ?
According to Prophet Bandarra, Brazil will lead the world in the fulfulling of the biblical prophecies. Then “there will be one flock and one shepherd” (John 10:16) and “every valley shall be exalted, every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made plain, and the crooked places will be made straight”.
Naw, selecting a picture of the resurrection to celebrate the birth of Jesus is about par for the course when it comes to accuracy at this web site.
Possibly, ‘Nativity – Birth of Jesus’ was intended, as seen here – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scrovegni_Chapel#The_life_of_Christ
Merry Christmas Tyler and Alex! Your blog is such a great gift to so many people!
Merry Christmas. In a good kind of way. Not like this from New York’s finest…
http://reason.com/blog/2016/12/23/cops-raid-wrong-house-arrest-family-post
So there really is a War on Christmas.
It looks like a beatles concert
Tyler Merry XMAS ….you’re the coolest but you’ll NEVER be Mick Jagger
Merry Christmas to Tyler, Alex, and the whole lot of you.
Mary wept while the guards slept. That the guards were sleeping explains the absence of eye witnesses to the resurrection; skeptics suggested that the sleeping guards allowed the body to be removed from the tomb. And Mary, having seen the resurrected Jesus, said nothing to anyone. One can only guess what Cowen has in mind, but the scene in the painting captures our situation today. Who is this Jesus, his own Disciples failing to understand who He is.
Merry Christmas.
Merry Christmas! And thank you TC/AT for creating and curating this oasis of thoughtful discourse amidst the internet’s desert of endless, inane chatter.