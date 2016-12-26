Monday assorted links

1. Top ten ice cream shops in Lagos?
2. The challenge of building up Chinese ice hockey.
3. Was MH370 a windshield heater fire?
5. What makes kids stop believing in Santa?
#5 is incomplete – children substitute Santa for a deity in adulthood. The real question is why do adults continue to fall for the myth?
Hedging, in case there is an afterlife.
Is such a hedge faith even supposed to work?
It’s not a very well thought-out as it assumes the deity, who is all-knowing, isn’t aware that you don’t truly believe. Also, it’s a rather poor approach – which of the dozens (hundreds? thousands?) of deities is one to hedge the bets in favor of?
6. Liberals (SJWs) always find something to complain about.
The critics who bothered to review it were largely underwhelmed: The Hollywood Reporter deemed it “astonishingly-heavy handed,” the Village Voice criticized the “hysterical rhetoric,” and The A.V. Club called it “the documentary equivalent of a raving street-corner derelict.”
hysterical back at you!
In one, a knife bearing the label “Made in China” is plunged into the center of the United States, covering the lower half of the country in a sea of blood.
A standard statistical visualization. From Tufts 1985, iirc.
You’re absolutely right. I’m sure Navarro’s documentary is brilliant economic theory and policy translated into a film medium in an amazingly skillful fashion into the art form of documentary films.
The critics probably are fairly glib liberal types (on the balance of probabilities). But would a stance like Navarro’s even have been seen as particularly Right Wing back in 2012? I don’t remember it as being seen that way at that time. If anything more sympathetic to the radical Left then.
I think the term ‘radical’ as in ‘radical left’ and ‘radical right’ need to be rethought here a bit. Normally one thinks of ‘radical’ used as an adjective to mean taking the positions of an ideology to an extreme relative to the mainstream. Instead of just opposing SSM, for example, desiring the gov’t to actually go out and try to ban gay relationships and sex. Or perhaps rather than simply increasing health coverage, eliminating all the insurance companies by implementing a true single payer system.
One thing the alt-right has brought into the discussion is the fact that the spectrum of the ‘Crossfire’ type left-right debate has been two dimensional. “Economic nationalism” does not align neatly from either left wing or right wing assumptions. Nor does sucking up to Russia or Putin. This is as they say something different. Making it more difficult is that there is no real coherent ideology here beyond simply holding power. I’ve yet to hear any Trump supporter tell us what Great really means. If I was beamed forward in time and forbidden from seeing who was in office, what would tell me whether or not America was Great again? Unemployment rates? Inflation? Trade Deficit? The only real answer provided is if Trump is not in office, America is not great and all objective measures either reflect that or they are rigged to hide it, if Trump is in office then America is great again. This sort of thing does not make for much of an ideology but it has worked, for a time at least, for a political party.
Of course the most effective critics will be liberal types (‘fairly glib’ ones as well as regular ones). Most conservatives are in no moral position to be critics, as they are busy abasing themselves to the ‘new King’ and the few who stood firm against him now have no power inside their intellectual movement.
Scott Sumner on Navarro.
Yglesias on Navarro and Ross, citing Sumner.
A poor appointment, I’d say.
You dance with the people along for the ride, or something along those metaphorically mixed lines.
#5- like most negative habits my kids have picked up, they learned it on the school bus.
In particular, from the Jewish kids on the bus, who obviously learned their anti-santaism from their parents. They’re also virulently anti-Trump, not coincidently.
#6: Very interesting. He presents the most likely case I’ve seen for the fate of MH370.
Excuse me – my bad – #3, not #6. Typo.
@#3 – the MH370 fate. I’ve seen this analysis before, and it’s not that persuasive, albeit interesting. Early on, it was said that a lithium battery fire could have rendered the plane so you could not communicate with it. The loss of oxygen would be consistent with the Helios Airways Flight 522 scenario: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helios_Airways_Flight_522 (“At 11:49, flight attendant Andreas Prodromou entered the cockpit and sat down in the captain’s seat, having remained conscious by using a portable oxygen supply.[21][22] Prodromou held a UK Commercial Pilot License,[23] but was not qualified to fly the Boeing 737. Crash investigators concluded that Prodromou’s experience was insufficient for him to gain control of the aircraft under the circumstances.[22] Prodromou waved at the F16s very briefly, but almost as soon as he entered the cockpit, the left engine flamed out due to fuel exhaustion[22] and the plane left the holding pattern and started to descend.[24] Ten minutes after the loss of power from the left engine, the right engine also flamed out,[24] and just before 12:04 the aircraft crashed into hills near Grammatiko.[24] There were no survivors.”)
I’m not an authority but the most suspicious aspect of the MH370 report is the idea the pilots could survive the fire and lack of oxygen but the plane would fly itself into the middle of nowhere in the Pacific. Note the Helios Airways Flight 522 flew on autopilot to its destination, in Athens, GR, and the crashed from lack of fuel. The MH370 flight did not fly to its destination, and apparently (if the flaps found are indicative of the landing) smoothly descended into the ocean, as if the pilot did it manually.
What was surprising about this report however was how many problems modern airplanes have, and how complex they are. Who would have figured this: “On 14 January 2014, the crew oxygen system was serviced and topped up to 1800 – 1850 psi If the low pressure oxygen hose for the Captain’s mask had become disconnected from its mount, the very rapid flow of 100% oxygen into the flight deck would bring the atmosphere to a 23% concentration of oxygen in about 20 – 30 seconds. Once this level of oxygenation was reached the windshield heater fire would flare violently and propagate rapidly: Wow! 1800 psi?! Keep in mind most showers are at 40 psi pressure–1800 psi sounds lethal, like a bullet.
Also keep in mind the idea of a crazy suicidal pilot has been confirmed by the Lufthansa pilot and the EgyptAir pilot. Most of the time it’s pilot error that’s at fault.
Ray,
The problem with the analysis is the plane magically flies for seven hours after rather extensive damage, if the EgyptAir plane is the analog. Damage of the forward sections of the fuse would likely result in catastrophic failure shortly after burn through. See Lockerbie B747 bombing where a small bomb in the right place brought it down did to fuselage failure under the aerodynamic and pressurization loads after the explosion of a rather small device.
It’s an argument for more jack boot government regulation because free market profit maximizing capitalism greed killed the passengers of MH370.
It was all about killing jobs. To fix all the planes would have required paying one or more workers for a year per plane in the fleet. ($100,000 for just the window plus install is two workers for a year.)
If killing jobs resulted in killing passengers, well, the profits are more important. And probably $5 in reduced fare for killing some passengers, and who would not agree to increased risk of death to save a few bucks, especially when cutting costs to boost profits has left you working at much lower wages than your dad in the union factory job driving up the cost of everything with his equivalent of a $100,000 wages and generous benefits.
#5 Belief in Santa Claus is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless childhood, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the children. The abolition of Santa as the illusory happiness of the children is the demand for their real happiness. To call on them to give up their illusions about their condition is to call on them to give up a condition that requires illusions. The criticism of Santa Claus is, therefore, in embryo, the criticism of that vale of tears of which the Santa Claus is the halo. Criticism has plucked the imaginary flowers on the chain not in order that children shall continue to bear that chain without fantasy or consolation, but so that they shall throw off the chain and pluck the living flower. The criticism of Santa Claus disillusions the children, so that they will think, act, and fashion their reality like chidren who have discarded their illusions and regained their senses, so that they will move around themselves as their own true Sun. Santa Claus is only the illusory Sun which revolves around children as long as they do not revolve around themselves.
#1. Most of the stores sound like the standard outlets found in US malls selling the typical tasteless crap. The best ice cream is in the Caribbean and Latin America with real tropical fruit flavors and the best creaminess. In Recife Friz Sabor.
Yep, to be young again and eat ice cream at the Northeast…
#5 – the narrow chimney opening, spotted at age 5 while playing on a hill behind our house, did it for me.
It took me until about age 15 to realize there could be no Bigfoot.
The reason there are so few Bigfoot sightings is that there’s only one. And we know who he is.
http://www.mormonthink.com/glossary/bigfoot.htm
Haha Mormons. It was Esau.
http://biblehub.com/kjv/genesis/25.htm
#5 – When will intellectuals, idiots, and politicians stop believing in Santa Claus/Robin Hood big-government, i.e., the superstition that government can create wealth by deploying gaggles of intellectual idiots and hide-bound bureaucrats? Apparently, it will require more than 100 years of progressive policy failures.
And, Bigfoot exists. He’s too smart to be seen by the uninitiated. I saw one a few years ago. I was camping about six miles out in the Adirondacks and after a dozen beers, there he was . . . He wanted Doritos with his beer.
Or Ph.D. economists who think central banks can maintain full employment and stable prices.
We have another 100 years? I thought the system was to collapse any time soon now since 1776/1865/1914/1933/1964…