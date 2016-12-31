Saturday assorted links

1. These “world-improving innovations of 2016” seem lame to me.
2. Kasparov on the future of AI.
3. The birthday lecture culture that is German.
4. Good Jared Bernstein post on the new Republican tax plan.
5. What Jacob Levy has been up to.
6. Joyce Appleby has passed away.
7. Actors seek posthumous protection for big-screen resurrections.
Number 1 of number 1 still seems better than a Russian idea to deliver disaster relief via ICBM warhead.
Back in the good old days, there was a serious proposal to send US intervention forces to the world’s trouble spots via what was essentially a very large ICBM.
We lost something when visionaries behind ideas like that when out of style.
Fascinating:
When Finnish Teachers Work in America’s Public Schools
There are more restrictions to professional freedom in the United States, and the educators find the school day overly rigid.
https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2016/11/when-finnish-teachers-work-in-americas-public-schools/508685/?utm_source=atlfb&single_page=true
The US 1-12 education model sucks – it selects for girls in general and boys with the ability to sit still during excruciatingly painful delivery of content. Given what we now know about neuroscience – learning in particular – and the power of technology and the widespread availability of information on demand, the whole thing is a waste.
Right now, public 1-12 education serves two functions for two constituencies – childcare for eorking parents and a jobs-for-life-regardless-of-performance with killer defined benefit retirement for credentialed teachers. It ain’t cheap neither – approximately 50% of the massive California state budget.
Isn’t that just another mob of people discovering that the US is a mass society?
“these seem lame to me” instead of “there is no great stagnation”
what did he mean by this
“We are in the great stagnation.”
#4 – agree with Tyler that Bernstein’s article is interesting and the analyses that are linked within make for interesting reading. The upcoming discussion about tax reform is going to be a lot of fun to watch. I’m sure a lot of us who comment on MR will be net winners despite the fact that the “reforms” are likely to increase inequality in this country. I’m looking forward to the big lobbying effort from Walmart and Target against the BAT. If interest expenses are zeroed out will there be any desire to issue corporate bonds going forward? Lots of unknowns in this whole thing.
I like the BAT tax as described. It would seem to benefit America and American workers. It does seem too timid to me. I would prefer zero tax on corporations in America and a VAT on goods and services from outside of America.
Place all the burden on workers/consumers while increasing the incentive to slash labor costs because every dollar in labor cost cut is a 100% addition to profit, once government adjusts it’s borrowing up to offset the decline in consumption because workers can’t afford the prices of what they produce without welfare, disguised as tax cuts, as in EITC, juiced by government paying for things corporations need: roads, ports, trade school education, etc, also with more debt.
#2… Not clear why are Kasparov's opinions on AI relevant, other than he's a 'deep thinker'. The computer that defeated him in 1997 was programmed, it did not learn how to play chess, thus was not 'AI'.
Tyler, how about you labels links like this one with a stylized picture of a cathedral, to save us, the consumers of ‘fake news’, some time in the future?
#1.
“Lame” is unfair, I think. Probably a number of these will come to nothing, but others do seem as if they could be useful. Not world-changing, but helpful, though costs are not mentioned, which is a possible problem for some of them.
7 This seems reasonable. In fact I am surprised there are not more laws in place already. How owns an actor’s image? If it is not the actor or their estates, is it free reign?
In which case can we expect to see the Grand Admiral doing porn? With Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn? Could be fun.