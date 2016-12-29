Thursday assorted links

1. Good short essay on Prince and Nikki.
3. Interviewing some guy about music none of you like.
4. More on seasteading and French Polynesia.
5. Will the underhand free throw make a comeback? Why the stickiness on that one?
1. How charming.
2. A little late to notice.
6. Someone should let the President Elect know the results. He should get a good laugh.
1. Actually, it isn’t his latest. Look at the bottom of the page.
2. he has never gotten drunk with Russians;
One more for the bucket list. I may not survive that one.
Also, the IYI “fails to understand ergodicity”. Taleb may be the most overrated “thinker” today.
Hear, hear!
@JFA. Please expand on your critique. It sounds conclusory to me.
Speaking for myself, I was an early Taleb admirer, but as he has descended into hating everything, I find him less convincing.
This piece in particular reads as “I hate people who are wrong, and that includes everybody.”
@anon- Taleb is a clever troll, note his postscript, which is directed to readers like you: “From the reactions to this piece, I discovered that the IYI has difficulty, when reading, in differentiating between the satirical and the literal.” – so he’s creating the defense of “I was only kidding or exaggerating for effect”. Clever, like Strunk & White’s horse!
I did not get down to those postscripts. They are weird. And probably a sign that the rant was too long.
Taleb is adamantly against GMO’s. He’s not informed then. They’re the only way Humanity is going to survive. Is not something I’d wish but it’s the way it is. He’s really turned into a vociferous crank. The Black Swan was a good read with some good criticism of macro-economic modeling, but besides that what? Germany’s Bayer got a good deal in purchasing Monsanto, after the academics and religious nature worshipers got through with them in the USA. They must intuitively realize that’s the only way they’re going to be able save their storied forests. And there’s no one to blame, was going to happen anyway once we’ve merged all the formerly isolated ecosystems of the World. Inevitable. Fortunately we’ve got brains and science to keep it going. Fight change all you want, live in a dream about the Garden of Eden of some yesteryear.
Taleb! Writes like a troll! My kind of guy! Taleb: “With psychology papers replicating less than 40%, dietary advice reversing after 30 years of fatphobia, macroeconomic analysis working worse than astrology, the appointment of Bernanke who was less than clueless of the risks, and pharmaceutical trials replicating at best only 1/3 of the time, people are perfectly entitled to rely on their own ancestral instinct and listen to their grandmothers (or Montaigne and such filtered classical knowledge) with a better track record than these policymaking goons. More socially, the IYI subscribes to The New Yorker. He never curses on twitter. He speaks of “equality of races” and “economic equality” but never went out drinking with a minority cab driver (again, no real skin in the game as the concept is foreign to the IYI).”
And this: “he fails to understand ergodicity and when explained to him, he forgets about it soon later” yet Wikipedia informs us: “In an ergodic process, the state of the process after a long time is nearly independent of its initial state.” – easy enough to understand, and yet intial conditions are very important in economics (Weber thesis, Peruvian poverty, American exceptionism, stock market momentum)
Bring some Finns and you’ll be fine.
#5 IMHO the whole Detroit Pistons teams should try switching to shooting free throws underhanded to support Andre Drummond. The pistons would be a much better team if Drummond shot 65% for the foul line and his teammates could reduce the stigma.
I must say I played basketball on my high school and team and I experimented with shooting underhand it did not seem easier to me but maybe it woudl work and seems worth a try for the Pistons.
The technique used in shooting a free throw isn’t as much of an issue as the free throw itself. When basketball was invented, before it became a spectator sport, maybe free throws made a kind of sense. Now that it’s a game viewed by thousands it’s a boring, stupid exercise, except for the fact that the team that shoots the most free throws usually wins the game. Nothing more dramatic for the fans than free throws. The pro game got rid of the jump ball, first after every basket, later after disputed possessions, they should figure out some way to eliminate free throws as well.
Hey, c’mon, I read Iverson religiously and while I disagree with him on many things, at least, _some_ of us like him. I think TBP blows hot and cold, but, their album with Joshua Redman is _spectacular_ and in fact I am surprised it didn’t get a mention on MR.
#2. Ok so Nassim Taleb is mentally ill. That’s not surprising.
Sure, there are millions of people just like he describes, but how is he not one of them? ( Because he got drunk with the Russians? )
Especially his stupidity on the subject of GMOs is a perfect example of “intellectual yet idiot”. There’s a billion anti-GMO idiots out there who are perfectly capable of rattling off “scientific” reasons to be anti-GMO. I think Taleb is having some sort of psychotic breakdown because he accidentally picked the wrong position on the subject out of a desire to appear edgy and now he’s angry that he’s getting snubbed by the intellectual establishment. Poor you, Nassim.
Is this evidence of a psychotic breakdown?
” What we generally call participation in the political process, he calls by two distinct designations: “democracy” when it fits the IYI, and “populism” when the plebeians dare voting in a way that contradicts his preferences.”
Yes, kind of. He’s having trouble reconciling his desire for intellectual credibility with his need for mass popularity. Solution: a full-throttled endorsement of retarded populism.
All the intellectuals I’ve heard over the past while pontificating on democracy miss the basic point of it all; it protects the powerful and influential from being hung. Two ways. First as a check or level of accountability. Second that we can get rid of idiots without having to hang them. I heard some Georgetown professor of something or other blathering on about how there is a better way, just have smart people run things. These are the idiot intellectuals that need to be protected from their own stupidity.
I posited that the financial crash of 2008 would lead to worldwide convulsions but the US with its vigorous democratic traditions, including populism, would fare the best. So far so good. The North African collapse that is leading to a rewriting of the political structures stem from food price increases that resulted from the injection of cash into the world economy at the time. Europe will fall apart if the brilliant intellectuals running the place keep doing what they are doing. I think Trump is going to have to deal with the effects of internal convulsions in China.
No, thank the electorate for slapping a big dead fish across the faces of the brilliant intellects populating government, media and the academy. If they are smart, and the jury is still out, they will temper their brilliance with a dose of reality.
“desire to appear edgy” I’ve always thought this about his GMO stance too but I don’t understand many of his arguments so maybe I’m an idiot yet idiot. All the cursing and name calling he does on twitter is pretty old and lame at this point too.
+1
Taleb is a smart guy, but the “I’m smarter than all the rest of you, and anyone who disagrees with me is a fool or a villain or both” gets *really* old. And it’s not like that style of discourse is so rare on the internet that we need it from him.
That last sentence is a good one.
If you don’t understand him, it’s his fault — not yours.
He’s just a snob.
In what way?
That’s not the most recent, this one is:
https://medium.com/@nntaleb/inequality-and-skin-in-the-game-d8f00bc0cb46
His GMO position is fine. He does distinguish between types of GMO. It’s consistent with the rest of his philosophy of science, which itself is at least worthy of meaningful consideration. All he’s really saying is that in this otherwise new and fast-growing world of genetic modifications, we cannot and should not be complacent or certain in the safety of the products. As a similar case, he takes the same view that nuclear weapons haven’t (necessarily) made the world safer. Sure, there haven’t been any WWII’s since, well, WWII, but all it takes is one catastrophic nuclear showdown in 2130 to dismiss the claim that the world is safer.
Similarly, he’s making the argument that we can’t prove from first principles and past data that there won’t be a genetic modification in 2023, which will slowly cause cancer in the population by 2054, or whatever. His argument is that generally there is an anti-fragile property present in coevolution of humans and their food, which is reliable. When we deviate from that, we don’t necessarily know what’s going to happen.
Personally, I’m still pro-GMO. Taleb does fall into polemic patterns of speech sometimes (many times), which doesn’t do him any favors in persuasion. Still, it’s a reasonable enough argument. Or at least a well reasoned caveat. It’s not mental illness.
The reason he doesn’t consider himself to be like the people he describes is because he doesn’t attempt to predict and construct the world in their broken ways. That’s sort of his shtick, he’s against intellectuals who believe they can predict and centrally build a more perfect future. In a lot of ways it’s not a novel argument, and follows from guys like Hayek.
His GMO position is fine.
I guess that explains all the references to the evil company Monsanto and it’s evil lobbyists.
If his arguments are as you say thank you for explaining them but he could get them across more clearly without all the noise created by his name calling.
Why did he leave out the IYIs who are confident tax cuts generate more revenue and pay for themselves, bigger deficits will starve the beast and make government smaller, that regulations forcing paying more workers to do the same thing kills jobs, that as conservatives take over more and more of government and policy, the American Dream going out of reach is all the fault of the leftists, that replacing Obamacare with something that gives patients and doctors far more freedom will be far cheaper is easy, that covering Israeli occupied land completely with Jewish settlements will lead to a great two state solution of a thriving Jewish state beside a thriving non-Jewish state,…?
Well, I sure hope Trump supports Israel by forcing them to pay the US $37 billion for US protection of Israel. After all, Trump is a deal maker who will profit America in every protection US military power provides our allies.
Trump can use Twitter but that doesn’t mean other leaders can. He’s practiced mass media communications for decades and he’s really good at it. Also consumers of his tweets understand his use of the medium and the negatives are therefore somewhat subdued.
Yes.
From the cover of R. Crumb’s Zap #1 :
Lady in the flowerpot hat: “I wish somebody would tell me what diddy wah diddy means.”
Mr. Natural: “If you don’t know by now, lady, don’t mess with it!!”
+1000
There are two types of people regarding twitter I believe. People that take it very very seriously and those that don’t and/or think of it as very modern sophisticated way for human apes to sling poo at each other. This is what drives the media crazy. They see, use and rely on the platform like zealots because of its ability to generate content while large numbers of Trump’s supporters nationwide either don’t have it, use it very differently or not at all, or most of all don’t take the platform seriously period. While the media and coastal elites are freaking out about every single tweet (and thus giving out lots of free attention and press), most of the people that don’t view the platform seriously look at it as mostly bombast and are actually hearing about what he said through the msm! They didn’t see it on twitter but they sure see the msm harridans losing their cotton-picking minds over 140 characters.
I’m going to coin a new term for what Trump has created through his use of twitter. Tweeterbaiting. That’s what he does and he might possibly be the first successful politician to use the tactic. He certainly won’t be the last.
Tweeterbaiting is good. From the POTweeterUS.
Lose the “i” and you get Tweeterbating.
Used in a sentence: “Instead of focusing on my hit piece about the NRA for the NY Daily News I spent my day tweeterbating about what I had for lunch, my new cute-boots, and my hypersensetive sense of self-importance.”
Its definition is self-explanatory.
Uh, actually there is already a word: “trolling”.
Tweeterbaiting.
Just unintentionally funny?
Why the stickiness on that one (underhand Free Throw)?
I suspect two reasons. Schoolyard players hate it so they avoid practicing at a young age. So by the time they might need to practice they are too old to learn. Secondly, it would mean young people would have to learn two different ways both underhand and overhand. So whatever decrease in Free Throws might increase in overhand shots.
Taleb is like Ayn Rand- he’ll make a really good point, but then take it way too far and be a preening self-absorbed jerk about it
On 4, I was thinking about the great private cities in America, called trailer parks. NPR did a story on one:
http://www.npr.org/2016/12/26/502590161/mobile-home-park-owners-can-spoil-an-affordable-american-dream
Mobile Home Park Owners Can Spoil An Affordable American Dream
“Tachell and Bonsall say living in Syringa has been a blessing — but over the years, it has also become a curse. Since the 1980s, this community of roughly 100 houses has been plagued repeatedly by drinking water problems — including periods with contaminated water or no water at all. Rivers of raw sewage have occasionally gushed out of the ground and formed stinky ponds around homes. One resident has filled a cardboard box with videocassettes that he shot to document some of the incidents. Conditions in the neighborhood have become so bad that some people have abandoned their houses and moved out.”
So, when the “customers” buy their city and run it themselves for their own “profit” as was done in the second story,
http://www.npr.org/2016/12/27/503052538/when-residents-take-ownership-a-mobile-home-community-thrives
When Residents Take Ownership, A Mobile Home Community Thrives
…is that free market capitalism, or big government liberal socialism?
“Kevin Walker, a community development specialist from the Northcountry Cooperative Foundation, stood up front and gave them surprising news: If they wanted, his organization would help them buy Park Plaza and run it democratically, for the good of the residents.
“The foundation, based in Minneapolis, collaborates with ROC USA, a national network of development specialists. Since the late 1980s, ROC has led a legal and financial campaign to help residents take over almost 200 mobile home parks across the nation. As the meeting unfolded, Walker displayed a series of posters showing how the residents of Park Plaza could pull it off.
“First, the Northcountry Foundation would help them form a co-op — every homeowner who wanted to join would chip in a membership fee, usually around $200. Next, they would elect a handful of their neighbors to a co-op board of directors. Then, Northcountry would help the co-op borrow enough money to buy Park Plaza.”
#4: what does an article about mimicking living construction methods for mankind’s structures have to do with seascaping and French Polynesia?
#3 Is providing me with some fine background music for this snowy day. Started with the link within the article ‘Seven-minute Mind’ and it’s been going ever since.