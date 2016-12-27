Top MR Posts of 2016

Marginal Revolution University grew tremendously in 2016 and I’m thrilled with our Principles of Macroeconomics course and excited about all the new videos that we will release in 2017–including videos from India where I will be working on sabbatical. It was a good year for me personally and professionally. But 2016 was a very bad year for the world and this was reflected by the posts on Marginal Revolution.
The number one post of the year said it all: What the hell is going on? As Tyler put it in that post, “Donald Trump may get the nuclear suitcase, a cranky “park bench” socialist took Hillary Clinton to the wire, many countries are becoming less free, and the neo-Nazi party came very close to assuming power in Austria.”
Looking back now, it is clear that Tyler foresaw where the world was going and he starting working hard to understand the trend long before others were forced to retrospect. All of the following posts were in the top 20:
- If Trump Wins What is the Best Theory of Why?
- What is Neo-Reaction?
- The regulatory state and the importance of a non-vindictive President
- The Criticism of Trump that Few Will Utter
- What are the Core Differences Between Republicans and Democrats.
The second highest viewed post was actually my post, Economist Removed From Plane for Algebra, which was rather clickbaity although at least it wasn’t a hoax. I had two other top-ten posts, both of which were substantive. First was India’s Demonetization–What is Next? which pointed to all the right issues on this still evolving monetary shock. A number of Indian bloggers and writers picked up on this post. Also in the top ten was the surprising, Homicide Data by Weapon.
My posts on housing, Collective Property in Palo Alto, Laissez-faire in Tokyo Land Use, and the Japanese Zoning System were all widely read. As was Economics on Buying versus Renting a House which led to Tyler and me debating the issue for Econ Duel.
Other widely read posts of mine were:
- The Revolution has Begun: Beyond Meat
- Against Historic Preservation
- Guru (perhaps the most free market movie ever made).
I have saved, however, the best to last. Coming in at number 50 was a strange, shocking, only Tyler could have written, post. At the time not enough people took it seriously but it bears repeated and careful reading:
Does Lucifer in fact inhabit the corpus of Hillary Clinton?
Yes, 2016 was that kind of year.
The year 2016 is not over,
Or
Perhaps this is a prediction of the quality of the remaining posts for the year.
Time will tell.
For me 2016 sucked because of the endless litany of people we lost: Bowie, Prince, Ali, Leonard Cohen, Gene Wilder, Glenn Frey, Alan Rickman, George Michael, Craig Sager, Arnold Palmer, Jose Fernandez, Florence Henderson, John Glenn, Phife Dawg, Garry Shandling, Abe Vigoda, Nancy Reagan, Gordy Howe, Antonin Scalia, Garry Marshall, Harper Lee, Keith Emerson AND Greg Lake, Merle Haggard, Elie Wiesel, hell even Zsa Zsa Gabor.
And I could go on. Some of those were pretty old but way too many gone before their time.
Breaking news, Carrie Fisher didn’t make it either. 2016 was rough on celebrities.
Was the conclusion that Lucifer doesn’t dare?
More Japanese zoning rules for the New Year please. Less “beyond meat”. Soya depresses testosterone apparently. Maybe that explains the election?
Why don’t you read the post?
One doesn’t have to read the post in order to bash HRC, which seems to have been his objective here. This is the national pastime now– bashing the person who lost the presidential election. Very constructive activity, huh?
Re: “Lucifer” and Crooked Hillary: No way! Lucifer would have been much more attractive and effective. “Harpy” is a more apt Hillary metaphor.
Plus, you make a common mistake. Lucifer was an attractive, brilliant angel before he rebelled against Almighty God and was transformed to the arch-demon and renamed “Satan”, i.e., the enemy. Ergo, the post would have been perfect if you replaced “Lucifer” with “Satan.” Again, Satan would have been far more attractive and effective than that screeching harridan Hillary.
Fair and balanced LOL
More HRC bashing. What a surprise. NOT.
‘Marginal Revolution University grew tremendously in 2016’
No words of credit for Roman Hardgrave, General Manager and Chief of Product for Marginal
Revolution University at the Mercatus Center?
We’ll look back on 2016 as one of the great years in recent human history. People are caught up in trivial bullshit like politics and elections, and meanwhile life is passing you by. In terms of worldwide health, wealth, happiness, crime, freedom, and creativity, things are at or near all time highs. Of course things can get worse and much suffering still exists in the world, but I suggest that it will have little to do with elections in any one particular country.
Part of being human is never being happy (in fact, to be unhappiest when things are at their best), but we need to rediscover the Stoics.
Good year for the Cubs too. And LeBron James.
I buy all the “world getting better” data, but I think 2016 was a bad year precisely because so many rejected it.
Think about it. “Things have never been worse” won, not to mention “burn it down.”
I am confident that I can adapt to more good data when it appears, but .. right now 2016 feels a bit like drowning in a lake that averages only one foot deep. Yes, the average is good, but the average is not underfoot.
Here are some data: The US contains less than 5% of the world’s population, Western Europe is a bit bigger. Historically poor parts of the world continue to see striking growth in living standards..
Even within the US, there are 2.25 million more people with jobs than one year ago.
Median real compensation rose 3.5% during 2015 according to Social Security data (we won’t have 2016 numbers until the middle of next year.)
Truly the worst year ever.
Was I not clear? The data was good, but progress was brought down by pessimism. Want a direct quote?
“You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58% of your youth is unemployed — what the hell do you have to lose?”
– President Elect Trump, on his rationale
Trump talks nonsense. I thought you knew that.
If you are lamenting that telling people they’re getting the short end of the stick is a useful demagogic tool, ok, 2016 was a pretty good example of that.
But there is nothing new about this phenomenon. As usual, you seem to be describing the disillusionment of anon in 2016, in which your devotion to the wonders of democracy took a bit of a hit, rather than what is happening outside your head. Borderline solipsism.
What a weird response:
1. Acknowledge that the soon to be President of the United States talks nonsense.
2. Blame an anonymous commenter for worrying about that.
Maybe your eye is not on the ball.
2016 was the worst year ever, because a guy running for office told even bigger whoppers than usual.
2016 sucked because I got more crazy Tweets from the President Elect this morning.
Where are you coming from?
You seem to be policing the internets, to make sure all anonymous commenters ignore such things .. flying cover? Trump’s wingman?
No. I don’t like Trump. Surely you know this by now.
But I don’t like crybabies either, wherever on the political spectrum they come from.
You asked for more good data. I gave you good data. Say thank you and stop your whining for one freaking minute.
Going back to your misreading? Make you feel better?
I never know how to handle the “curling up into the fetal position” non-sequitur response.
Look, this isn’t just you. It’s every grievance-monger, left or right, that comes along to cheer on Alex’s hip, snarky, unhelpful, wrong-headed “Yes, 2016 was that kind of year” sentiment.
We are now the United States of Bellyachers. You’re just one variety.
Look, a lot of people want to tune out politics and hope it works out. That’s fine.
But they probably should not expect to tune those out on a blog about political economy. Here, worries about leadership, trade, and prosperity are on topic.
If Alex strikes you as “hip, snarky, unhelpful, wrong-headed” maybe he is just not tuned out, and maybe he is on-topic.
I love Trump.
a) he’ll likely roll back a number of policies that were hindering growth
b) he’ll likely enhance freedom
c) he’ll entice leftists to double down on their tactics and they’ll lose more elections. Not to mention I get to have more of their sweet, sweet tears.
8 more years of this, please!
When I re-read, my meaning seems clear. I said data was positive, so adding more positive data does not “correct” me.
My point, which is widely discussed (links below) was that pessimism came to reign in a broad swath of the electorate despite that data.
Links below.
I like talking about politics. I think I’m fairly well-informed.
The subject was 2016. It was a very good year for humans on planet Earth. And even for those poor souls consigned to ‘stagnation’ in the richest countries of the world.
You’re not interested in talking about 2016. You are interested in talking about projecting your fears into 2017. You may be right about 2017, but probably not.
As I said, links below.
Pessimism reigned in 2016 because that’s what happens in election years. Here’s a quote from Warren Buffett from way back in January:
“It’s an election year, and candidates can’t stop speaking about our country’s problems (which, of course, only they can solve). As a result of this negative drumbeat, many Americans now believe that their children will not live as well as they themselves do.”
I will grant you that, between Trump and Bernie, we probably achieved a new record in pandering during 2016. But for those able to separate political rhetoric from life as we live it, 2016 was mostly about dating, getting married, having and raising kids, going to school or work, buying or selling a car and/or house, burying loved ones, keeping body and soul together, reading a good book or seeing a good movie from time to time, celebrating holidays, and tending one’s garden, like every other year ever, but better than most. I’m sorry if this upsets you (not sorry, actually.)
Again, it sounds like you might be happier in a forum where the past and present state of the political economy is on topic, the topic.
You may indeed hang with the apolitical.
Is [not] the topic
But doesn’t the question “Was 2016 a good year, or a bad year?” kind of require the perspective one can achieve by understanding “the past and present state of the political economy”?
2003 was a rotten year. That was the year we started an awful and unnecessary war.
2009 was a bad year for the USA. 5 million fewer people working at the end of the year than at the beginning of the year. Ouch. Lots of misery.
I’m not saying that things inevitably get better every year. But 2016 was a good year.
Now back to you, with another update on the inside of anon’s head.
“Things have never been worse” won, not to mention “burn it down.”
Be careful not to confuse what you want to believe was said for what was actually said.
“Why Donald Trump’s pessimistic worldview resonates with Republican voters in 2016.”
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2016/07/why_donald_trump_s_pessimistic_worldview_resonates_with_republican_voters.html
Oh, well if there is an article in *Slate* about it, it must be %100 truth. Or, maybe, they are substituting their words for the words of Trump voters the same as you are.
Accuse the outlet. That was so weak, why bother?
But for what its worth, I remember my own reaction to Trump’s RNC speech, and my shock at its pessimism.
No, what im doing it pointing out that you are substituting your opinion for fact. When called on it, you ‘prove’ your claim by linking to someone else who is substituting their opinion for fact.
Now you are playing the game that a widely held observation is just mine, alone.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/08/18/the-deep-pessimism-in-donald-trumps-base-of-support/
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trumps-pessimism-at-odds-with-every-postwar-president-2016-07-22
I didnt say that it was yours alone, only that it was opinion, not fact. Reality based community and all that.
So how would you quantify it as fact? Positive vs negative words in candidate speeches? There probably is an app for that.
https://wordwatchers.wordpress.com/2016/10/19/a-look-into-the-final-clinton-trump-debate/
Hi, Anon. People are just doing the national pastime of liberal bashing here. Don’t expect it to make sense, or to be influenced by logic or facts. We are in the age of post-truth politics, after all.
When political beliefs are challenged, a person’s brain becomes active in areas that govern personal identity and emotional responses to threats, USC researchers find
http://news.usc.edu/114481/which-brain-networks-respond-when-someone-sticks-to-a-belief/
Notice in the title of the article, nothing is mentioned about facts or rationality.
A lot of Libertarians like to call themselves rationalists. But that doesn’t mean it’s true. It just feels good to them to call themselves that. People’s emotional needs rule. For most people, logic and rationality and facts take a back seat– if they are in the car at all.
Facts are now considered to be anything that comes from one’s trusted news sources. Anything from a news source considered liberal is considered by Right Wingers to be non-factual. But it’s no use arguing about details there. Because Right Wingers decide that Slate is wrong first– because it’s liberal– and then make up their reason why it’s wrong afterwards.
Here are the rules:
1.My Tribe Always Good, no matter what we say or do.
2.Your Tribe Always Bad, no matter what you say or do.
3.This is the way it is, even when my tribe and your tribe do/say exactly the same or similar things.
Stop spamming, Jill. It hurts your case even when you are making a good point.
“In terms of worldwide health, wealth, happiness, crime, freedom, and creativity, things are at or near all time highs.”
One could say that for almost every year in the past 200 years.
Exactly. Which is why the ‘end of the world’ jerks from both sides of the aisle are so stupid.
It’s mostly a strawman. No one literally says it’s the end of the world. They say that politician X is mismanaging things, and are right to refuse to give him credit for the last fifty years of technological progress he had nothing to do with.
No, I hear and read plenty of Trump/Obama/Bush/Clinton = the end of the world/America. It’s so very stupid.
Agreed. And likely 2017 will be even better.
The Freedom Party in Austria is not a neo-Nazi organization and their candidate was running for President of Austria, who is not the chief executive of Austria. George Mason pays you two a salary and that’s what their clientele get.
The commentary by Tyler Cowan on the rise of right wing populism has not, in fact, been particularly insightful. Witness his completely bungled discussion of “neo-reaction.” This new bungling from Alex Tabarrok is par for the course.
So do you see every expressed concern through the prism of “I am sad because my team/tribe lost”? Or is it possible people thought this was a bad year because they genuinely believe (with at least some justification) that the world is going to be worse off after Brexit/the election of Trump?
I see a lot of schadenfreude, but very little explanation as to how things are going to be better.
What I see is a cosseted pet of the Empire, a toothless cat who thinks he’s a lion,* crying because the illegitimacy of his masters is finally being called in to question here and abroad.
As to your question, I don’t know if things will be better or if they will be worse, and neither does anyone else—including our hosts. The global dominance of this bizarre cult of ours cannot last forever, and it is hurting people. We can only hope it will die relatively graciously.
* I will explain this in case it isn’t obvious: Tabbarok’s effete libertarianism is the perfect coat for a Washington pet. He gets to feel like a maverick (but conveniently well-compensated) critic of the establishment while presenting no threat whatsoever to it and indeed lamenting genuine threats to it. His keepers get to be entertained and self-satisfied as to the range of dissent they graciously allow. Observers like yourself view this circus with misplaced pride (“In America everyone has a voice!”) while the world rots around it.
So you are the classic sort of “rejects data” madman who brought us 2016.
Thanks loads.
https://twitter.com/dinapomeranz/status/813729179783008257
Hey Anon: screw you and the “data” you rode in on. You’re an enthusiastic dupe, nothing more.
I like how that chart seems to stop right before the big attacks in Paris and Nice. I cant be 100% sure where she stops on the right hand of the chart, but seeing as the y axis is deaths in 100’s, im confident i should be able to see the 86 people who died in nice or the 130 people killed in Paris in November, at least.
I would hope that you both know Pinker, his claim, and associated discussion.
http://www.npr.org/2016/07/16/486311030/despite-the-headlines-steven-pinker-says-the-world-is-becoming-less-violent
Dont get me wrong, i believe the world is becoming a better place. Its just when i see a chart that seems obviously trimmed to exclude a few very important data points, i feel inclined to point it out. I mean, thats how it goes when you are part of the ‘reality based community’, right?
@ladderff: you are exactly that idiot who thinks the “world rots” when in fact it’s getting better and better per usual
For Tyler, the expressed concern is just “… .. –. -. .- .-.. .-.. .. -. –.”
Michael, you said
“I see a lot of schadenfreude, but very little explanation as to how things are going to be better.”
Michael, you said

"I see a lot of schadenfreude, but very little explanation as to how things are going to be better."

Yes, your eyes and ears are telling you the truth there.
Do you think that the people who angrily chanted "Lock her up" about the first female presidential candidate, who has done a lot of great public service in government and through her foundation, and who has not been proven guilty of anything illegal– do you think those people are going to have constructive thoughts and actions?
The passing of Justice Scalia cast a long shadow on this year, but a swift Dawn rises.
The only “strange, shocking” thing about that post was the lack of context. Lucifer is hardly mentioned in the Bible, and when mentioned is a man, not an angel. His “fall” is believed to describe the fall from power of some Babylonian king – not an uncommon historical event. While it is indeed a sad commentary that Tyler didn’t do his research before posting, it certainly isn’t new for 2016. Given the date on the post, I suppose it can be argued that TC was predicting the result of the then upcoming election. My guess is he was attempting to stir up controversy by invoking some popular myths (an urban myth?) using code words of the Christian Right – scholarship was certainly not involved.
@Li Zhi – you did not do your research, as this is a AlexT post, not a Tyler post 😉 But thanks for the Babylonian king = Lucifer analogy, I’ve never seen that in print before.
Also notice how many posts AlexT gets compared to Tyler, for ‘fluff stuff’ mostly, though once in a while AlexT gets deep, example below:
Alex Tabarrok December 27, 2016 at 9:09 am : “True, but floating exchange rate movements also subsidize trade all the time.”
I wouldn’t say that Alex didn’t do his research before posting. No one cares what the Bible says now. E.g. the Christian Right is totally against “Feed the hungry. Give drink to the thirsty.” The relevant thing is what people pay attention to now.
Fake news is full of stuff about HRC, and also Obama, being Lucifer, the Anti-Christ etc. If you post about that, all the fake news lovers pick up your post, and you get tons of clicks.
Fortunately, 2017 will be the year of realization that institutions still dominate and nothing has really changed as much as feared.
Institutions have always been, are now and will be in the future subordinate to personalities. That’s why there’s a US state called “Washington”, a South American country named “Colombia” and a school known as “George Mason University”.
@CM – in support of your theory, note that “biographical entries” seem to dominate over subjects (or so it seems) on Wikipedia. People identify with other people more than with events, though arguably the latter are more important.
Washington’s been dead a while now.
As have Christopher Columbus and George Mason.
>2016 was a very bad year for the world
As it was the eighth and culminating year of the disastrous Obama presidency, few expected anything else.
We will be dealing with the fallout for a long long time.
I think you give Obama too much credit, his presidency was perhaps disastrous to the Democratic party, but the country seems to have made it though mostly unharmed. Aside from Obamacare, id say his presidency was mostly unremarkable.
Obamacare, and the IRS and the Department of Justice as cruddy lawfare operations, and yet more episodes of the appellate judiciary pushing people around while elected officials do nothing, and a tremendous and unnecessary increase in public debt loads, and attempts to gut welfare reform, and the harassment of white male college students at the behest of the Education department, and Dodd-Frank, and ISIS, and the Iran ‘deal’…..
+1
Tell this to the banks extorted by the DOJ .I know no one cries for them. They won’t be missing Obama
Wow, more bashing of Obama. Don’t you want to bash HRC too some more?
The Trumpsters can’t find anything constructive to focus on. When Trump is in his 4th year of his presidency, will you still be bashing Obama and HRC? Probably so.
And you folks say that liberals are crybabies? You won the election but you can’t be happy. You just have to keep bashing the losers of the election, insulting them, saying how horrible they supposedly are.
Will 2016 to 2020 be the years of the incredibly sore winners?
If your team won the World Series and you couldn’t be happy, because you were obsessed with constantly bashing the losing team, people would say you were sick in the head. Why is political sore losing any different from that?
“Economist Removed From Plane for Algebra, which was rather clickbaity although at least it wasn’t a hoax”
I think this post will be the most prescient:
“Trump’s America is already here. It’s not yet in power though. Personally, I will fight back.”
The basic rules of causality will disappear. Keep in mind that this comment was uttered by an assumably highly educated person.