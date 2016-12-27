Tuesday assorted links

1. “I’m not going to stop traveling because a fly bit me.”
2. “She also admitted that she never asks what customers do with the tests, and doesn’t see how any woman could really ‘trap a man’.”
3. Is winter ice thickening a feasible option for the Arctic?
4. Heavy drinking has been normalized for American women.
5. The percentage of economics majors who are female has not gone up since 1986.
The abstract is more than a bit optimistic, possibly because it continues to rely on modelled projections that have proven to be laughably wrong when detailing Arctic sea ice extent – ‘It is likely that the late-summer Arctic will be ice-free as soon as the 2030s.’
And strangely, while Germany has converted more than a quarter of its electrical production to such sources as wind over the last 15 years, while many supposed experts said that such a switch was impossible, this abstract seemingly, with a straight face, proposes this – ‘We show that where appropriate devices are employed, it is possible to increase ice thickness above natural levels, by about 1 m over the course of the winter. We examine the effects this has in the Arctic climate, concluding that deployment over 10% of the Arctic, especially where ice survival is marginal, could more than reverse current trends of ice loss in the Arctic, using existing industrial capacity.’
Why not wish on Santa’s elves whipping up something in their workshop? It is likely to be as realistic.
3. Of course, having a plausible method for ice thickening in the Arctic reduces the urgency for reducing ice melting in the Arctic. Que será, será / Whatever will be, will be / The future’s not ours to see / Que será, será
#2 I had a pre-prenup made for my much younger girlfriend. Take my advice gentlemen, it’s worth the effort.
What’s a ‘pre-prenup’? Is that where you work out the rate with her pimp?
#5 Hypothesis 1. The econ profession is extremely sexist and women are severely discriminated against. Good role models for women are being suppressed. This is not getting better
Hypothesis 2) Women are just not interested in becoming economists, no matter how much you try to nudge them in that direction . Nah can’t be , we’re all equal must be 1)
Replace women with conservative/libertarian and the explanations will instantly flip. Are there more sexists or Krugman types in the profession?
5. Women have been listening to men tell them bullshit they know isn’t true since listening to Adam in the Garden of Eden, so why would women today choose economics as a major and listen to men tell them bullshit they know isn’t true?
That’s not how the story went.
#1 – Typical Bobo in Paradise. “I’m not going to stop travelling because my voluntary, high-risk behavior is costing hundreds of thousands of dollars in OPM.” And an inability to use logic by an educated man: “because a fly bit me.”
Agreed on the OPM angle. If he had been charged the actual cost of his treatment he would (a) cry bitterly about how healthcare should be a right and (b) change his tune on visiting high risk areas.
1. Having spent the better part of yesterday traveling I-95, I’m not going to stop traveling because a few cars almost hit me. What’s with the morons who think they will arrive in Florida sooner by weaving in and out of traffic that is backed up from Florida to New Jersey. And why are all these folks traveling to Florida anyway? Florida has small mosquitoes and large snakes and more Yankees than all of the North. Which reminds me of the difference between Yankees and Damn Yankees: Yankees go South, visit, and return to the Hell they call home, while Damn Yankees go South and stay. I suppose the only advantage is there’s less traffic going North on I-95.
Putting quotas, floors ceiling and other controls on natural phenomenon will have about as many unintended externalities/consequences as doing so in economics. And it will probably be about as successful.
Progressives love change in every area of human endeavor. But the climate is not allowed to change. At. All.
4. My question is why about 4) is how any the percentage in total for women and various ethnic group is really historical high or more of equalizing with male drinking. Everything is set 1997 – 2000 at 0 so we see the change but not the totals. (Are white women really drinking more than minorities or is it equalizing?) This should be an obvious concern without the totals, I am not sure the extent of the issues here.
re: #4, are they still using the ridiculously low threshold for “heavy drinking” for women?
