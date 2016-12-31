Two British academics to receive honours

Professor John Van Reenen, who predicted ahead of the referendum that Brexit would cost up to £1,700 per household per year, has been given an OBE for services to economics and public policy making.
Other academics to receive honours include Professor Paul Cheshire, who has argued that the green belt should be opened up to ease the housing crisis. He will receive a CBE in the honours, which are recognising 1,197 people in total.
Here is information about some of the other picks, indirectly (an induced google) via Diane Coyle.
If 1,197 people are receiving honors then no one is receiving honors.
Come now, this is a web site run by prominent GMU public choice economists – don’t think of the honors, think of the donations entailed in receiving honors.
I have heard the Supreme Court is the ghost of past political donations, but British honours are different.