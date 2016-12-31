Two British academics to receive honours

by on December 31, 2016 at 3:55 am in Current Affairs, Economics, History, Law, Political Science | Permalink

Professor John Van Reenen, who predicted ahead of the referendum that Brexit would cost up to £1,700 per household per year, has been given an OBE for services to economics and public policy making.

Other academics to receive honours include Professor Paul Cheshire, who has argued that the green belt should be opened up to ease the housing crisis. He will receive a CBE in the honours, which are recognising 1,197 people in total.

Here is information about some of the other picks, indirectly (an induced google) via Diane Coyle.

4 comments

1 Thiago Ribeiro December 31, 2016 at 4:23 am

If 1,197 people are receiving honors then no one is receiving honors.

Reply

2 prior_test2 December 31, 2016 at 5:38 am

Come now, this is a web site run by prominent GMU public choice economists – don’t think of the honors, think of the donations entailed in receiving honors.

Reply

3 Thiago Ribeiro December 31, 2016 at 5:57 am

I have heard the Supreme Court is the ghost of past political donations, but British honours are different.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: