Wednesday assorted links

1. Scott Sumner vs. Larry White Econduel at MRU, video debate on monetary policy. And is Indian demonetisation actually a popular policy?

2. Peter Thiel’s influence on health and science appointments. And the influence of Peter Thiel on NASA?

3. UK rules Jedi is not a religion. “Don’t try to frighten us with your sorcerer’s ways, Lord Vader!”

4. “The Chinese Mayor” is an excellent movie for understanding the political economy of China; too subtle to receive good Netflix reviews.

5. What causes the subjective feeling of time to either slow down or speed up?

6. The real story behind Bertolucci and Last Tango.