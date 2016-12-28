Wednesday assorted links

1. Incompetent leaders as a protection against elite betrayal.
2. “Competition is fierce to become a panda nanny in China, but what is the job really like?”
3. Is the Frankfurt School actually relevant? Is Piero Sraffa actually relevant?
4. People Walker: those new service sector jobs.
5. At least this has been retweeted over five thousand times.
1. Hahaha .. If I had linked that Brian would be so all over me. (Brian, reassure me that today’s Israel tweets are not incompetent, but in fact the best path to peace.)
# 1 The American regime has become a dysfunctional nightmare. The so-called American Dream has become sour and a desperate populace, facing the free fall of its living standards and its children’s prospects, just don’t know what else it can do. The Post-War structure is collapsing and the centre cannot hold anymore.
I agreed yesterday was that America, and the world, are doing well, but suffer a perverse pessimism. Many of Tyler’s posts seek the why, but I don’t think we’ve found it yet.
Perhaps too many people just refuse to enjoy a good taco.
(Did we give up on happiness research, as a connected branch to economics, too soon?)
I think it is clear the State of the Union is not good, the people can see the system is hopelessly corrupt.
“I agreed yesterday was that America, and the world, are doing well, but suffer a perverse pessimism.”
I think the pessimism stems from a growing knowledge among many of just how fast things can fall apart as complexity rises and it is definitely rising, and I think many see a wall fast approaching. Entropy, not Ordiny, is the law of the universe. Systems creation and sustainment are truly massive undertakings that in some cases depend as much on luck as they do on genius. Furthermore, the “world doing well” is an entirely subjective point of view and I would argue simply taking an economic or subjective quality of life metric misses any number of other crucial factors in your average earth dweller’s well being.
I have direct experience as a veteran and of travel to more than 30 countries of just how fast organized systems (including our supposedly advanced countries) can revert almost overnight to the mean. It takes constant vigilance and no small amount of luck to keep it afloat. The last 150 years of human experience and progress, due almost entirely to the innovations and killer apps of Western Civilization, are nonetheless a blip in human history’s predominantly stagnant social and economic trajectory.
Photos of Afghanistan – Modernity Lost
http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=127914602
There was a funny moment a while back when I linked to a “the data is good” article, and the response was that this was just current data, and did not disprove a pessimistic future.
I continue to find that strange.
You say “world doing well” is subjective, but there is data. On average it is good. But just as you can drown in a lake that averages one foot deep, there are local extremes.
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/inequality-and-climate-change-exaggeration-by-bjorn-lomborg-2016-12
(I disagree with the climate framing as in opposition to all the other “good” but leaving that aside for now.)
I think people are bored and restless, lacking the feeling of some national purpose or mission.
The post-war consensus was that America was the leader of the Free World, but after the Cold War and especially post-Iraq, America doesn’t seem to fulfill that role anymore. We’ve disqualified ourselves from the job of World Policeman, so what is there to do?
I propose a grand project such as a manned mission to Mars.
I propose good diet, physical exercise, and a productive hobby.
Tell me how any of those three work out for you once you adopt them.
The American people is not capable anymore of the kind of moral clarity and sacrifice that a great ideal demands. Some peoples can, some just can’t.
Yeah, but Carrie Fisher helped destroy the Death Star, which killed billions.
#3 The Frankfurt School and Critical Theory:
The theory that people are stupid and like things they shouldn’t like and use systems which are more in line with actual human nature & custom because we (failed communist intellectuals and participants of an redistributive economic theory that has failed everywhere it’s been tried) say so. Agrarianism was unfair, and mercantilism was unfair, and capitalism was unfair. We realized communism didn’t work any better (or worse) so we decided that the real culprit is your culture…which we intend to eff up royally too in search of our perfect redistributive paradise. You’ll like these new things we say you’ll like, and think, and do…we promise this time…peons.
This is a very to the point summary of the Frankfort School. Brecht for all his odiousness correctly diagnosed this aspect from his dealings with the Frankforters. Dissolve the people and elect another should be the epitaph to modern leftism.
#4. This is a great idea, but not really much different than a tour guide. Sort of a specialized tour-guide, really.
You could do the same thing at every level from strolling around the street to hiking around in the wilderness. I bet you could find a lot of people who would like to get out hiking, but don’t want to go alone for safety reasons and can’t find a group that wants to go to some particular spot. Same thing for hiking the Appalacian Trail or the Pacific Crest Trail, where most people will have a hard time finding someone to do it with. An experienced trail hiker could rent themselves out as a companion/guide.
3. Is the Frankfurt School actually relevant?
I saw that article yesterday and was reminded of grad school discussion of Dialectic of Enlightenment: the Frankfurt School is vague enough to be applicable to almost anything, if the applier has the right frame of mind.
I also recall listening to a professor announce that the 2009 financial crisis had been predicted by Marx and that we were seeing the end of capitalism in action.
Perhaps I should’ve quit grad school sooner.