What I’ve been reading

1. Charles Wohlforth and Amanda R. Hendrix, Beyond Earth; Our Path to a New Home in the Planets. The core claim is that humans can (will?) colonize Titan, the moon of Saturn. But what are we to make of sentences such as: “The temperature is around -180 Celsius (-290 Fahrenheit), but clothing with thick insulation or heating elements would keep you comfortable. A rip wouldn’t kill you as long as you didn’t freeze.” Pregnancy would be tricky too.
2. Ian Thomson, Primo Levi. One of my favorite literary biographies, ever. This is also a first-rate look at the history of the Holocaust, and the postwar Italian literary world. Definitely recommended.
3. Philippe Girard, Toussaint Louverture. One of the best and most readable treatments of the Haitian revolution, with a focus on Louverture of course. Here is one good bit:
When it came time to pick between two extremes — slavery and unfettered freedom — Louverture stopped well short of the latter. By order of General Louverture, all former field slaves, even those who had settled in urban areas during the Revolution, would return to their original plantations, sometimes under their former masters. Those who refused would be “arrested and punished as severely as soldiers,” which implied that plantation runaways could be shot as deserters. He thereby merged the two worlds he knew best — the sugar plantation and the army camp — into a kind of military-agricultural complex.
According to many critics at the time, rebel leaders were in essence confiscating the slave plantations of their former white masters. Furthermore, the importation of laborers from Africa was to continue.
4. Lewis Glinert, The Story of Hebrew, delivers exactly what it promises: “For many young Israelis, Arial is virtually the only font they read.”
Also in various stages of undress are:
Jeffrey D. Sachs, Building the New American Economy: Smart, Fair, and Sustainable, foreword by Bernie Sanders.
Niall Kishtainy, A Little History of Economics, a modern-day Heilbroner.
Johan Norberg, Progress: Ten Reasons to Look Forward to the Future, a Julian Simon-esque take on the case for optimism.
I read the first chapter of the book, typical self-righteous, anti-White twaddle. Norberg is shocked to find that many Brexit voters felt that life is worse than it was 30 years ago. I have lived in Britain, and I can see why. Much of the country has seen stagnant incomes, crumbling factories, and increases in crime and degeneracy. Every weekend the cities of Britain descend into public drunkeness, to the extent that they can no longer make jokes about the Irish. The culture seems to relish in vulgarity in a way that is worse than my hometown of New York City. I am not going to buy the book, so I ask anyone who has read it whether it actually addresses the experience of the British White lower class in the last 30 years. Or does the "progress" focus solely on the third world? The question posed to British voters was vague, but I think the idea was that it was supposed to be about their lives and the lives of their families and neighbors.
I don’t live in Britain, but I am a frequent visitor. I am surprised by what you say, it seems to me that life in Britain is much better than I remember it from 30 years ago, town centres are much cleaner and more orderly, there are many more restaurants and pubs are much nicer. It’s true that most of the heavy industrial jobs have disappeared, but they have been replaced, more people are employed now as a fraction of the workforce than ever before. There are some incredible pockets of richness it is true but also raw poverty was much more evident in the past as I remember it, especially in northern towns. In addition crime rates are down and life expectancy is up. And since 1986 (30 years ago) household incomes have more than doubled;
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/personalandhouseholdfinances/incomeandwealth/bulletins/householddisposableincomeandinequality/financialyearending2015
1) You don’t really read schite like this, do you? Something that will never happen, because it can never happen.
“it can never happen”
Hmm?
On people living on Mars, Titan and so on, I would assume that people will only move there en-masse for a better life. But even if significant terraforming the environment would never be very nice. So it means if we have large populations emigrating to these places, life on earth must be very bad, at least for a significant fraction of the population. Which is not a good thing overall. The other reasons that we would want to have permanent populations on these places, such as scientific study, or human race survival, or tourism, suggests only very small populations such as in Antarctica.
A more likely scenario than these planets being populated by humans is that we have either an AI planet perhaps somehow sending raw or processed materials back to Earth, or that we populate them with genetically modified pets just because we can.
It’s why I think space colonies in the long run are unlikely except as political projects (i.e. a group of people can mobilize the technology and resources to isolate themselves from Earth on a colony). It’s just not even remotely as habitable as Earth even on a bad day, and a lot of the romanticism of these places will disappear if or when we actually start sending people there.
We will “colonize” mars, titan, etc., the way way we’ve “colonized” Antarctica: small groups of scientists, living temporarily, at substantial expense to taxpayers in the real world. Sounds like a huge waste.
Though I could foresee a brief sojourn on mars of two years or so being something every very wealthy person does in their lifetime, so maybe there will be a profitable, private business in time catering to this ultimate display of opulence.
You guys are thinking short term. We don’t have much history yet. Writing was invented about ~5000 yrs ago. Nearly all of our “history” is in the future.
Look ahead a million years from now or 200 MY. You don’t think we will have colonized Mars or Titan ? It will happen. There is plenty, plenty of time
In 100 years time, I doubt anyone will really care much about materials. Or goods.
I really don’t think there will be much interplantary transport of anything with mass.
No one cares about what you think because you have not demonstrated any knowledge or expertise
Unless we go extinct, we will colonize the solar system and likely the stars, too, but not in our present biological forms which are far too fragile. I think eventually we will merge with our technology- eventually be structurally more machine than organic.
For interstellar travel, definitely – unless we discover how to make ourselves medically immortal or something like that. For interplanetary travel, I could see humans-as-we-know-them getting out there as robotics advance and do all the prep work for them.
You don’t need to be an android to put a space suit on.
Humans and spacesuits are not a good mix on account of how prolonged used in most of the solar system is a death sentence on account of the radiation environment. It’s hard to plan even a relatively brief visit to mars that doesn’t greatly increase the traveler’s lifetime risk of cancer. But it can be done by using a well shielded spacecraft and a well shielded shelter on mars and avoiding spacesuit use.
Yesterday, you were offering with confidence that everyone would forget Scott Joplin. Now you’re telling us that everyone will be some screwball creature out of a Star Trek episode.
1. I don’t know why you’d want to go to the trouble of trying to live on an inhospitable ice-ball like Titan when you’ve got the technology to build long-term habitats in space out of available material (which you will if you’re capable of building such habitats on Titan). Unlike Titan, you can control the gravity and internal living conditions of said habitats much better.
Titan has less solar radiation and more protection against space debris and asteroids than just space. Earth >> random planet with atmosphere and solid surface >> space.
Larger debris and asteroids should be detectable and avoidable in space. If you build a station large and thick enough I’m guessing radiation and micro-debries become less of a problem. Surface area increases slower than volume. Make a small death star like colony and you can put a lot of thick protection on the surface.
A typical design for a space colony has 3m thick non-rotating shield to protect against radiation. This could be made of lunar gravel, but other materials will also do.
Try to keep even the simplest sailboat afloat. Fill it with tools, and food. You will have to put in eventually.
We’ve never had a sustaining colony on parts of earth that in most proposed off earth habitats would be paradise.
Dr. Cohen, I’d like to know how you read so much because I would like to read more. I expect there are no tricks and you’re more disciplined than I. If you’ve written on this maybe a commenter can point me to it.
Bots: is there anything they can’t do?
Small steps to a much better world!
I find this microaggression unseemly at this time of year.
Anyway, never mind, I found this:
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2006/12/how_to_read_fas.html
You should have kept looking, as this provides even more insight – ‘Tyler Cowen sits with a cranberry juice and a pile of books he no longer intends to read. He’s at Harry’s Tap Room, near the Air France ticket counter in the main terminal of Dulles International Airport, on his way to São Paulo. Two days ago he e-mailed me his reading list for the trip—27 books—and I vowed to keep up with it. Already, before he boards, he has assembled a pile of discards. “Unger. I’d say I browsed it. I looked at every page,” he says. “There’s nothing wrong with the book. It’s a good book to stir up leftists.” Roberto Mangabeira Unger’s The Left Alternative falls with a thud to the table.
Cowen, 49, has round features, a hesitant posture, and an unconcerned haircut. He handles each book as he ticks it off his list. “This I discarded. It appeared to get a good review, but there’s no framework, just scattered vignettes. I looked at 20, 30 pages.” Sarah Vowell’s Unfamiliar Fishes, thud. Cowen’s first rule of reading is as follows: You need not finish. He takes up books with great hope and no mercy, and when he is done—sometimes after five minutes—he abandons them in public, an act he calls a “liberation.”‘ https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2011-05-26/tyler-cowen-americas-hottest-economist
I find interesting that in the Bloomberg article on Cowen, it says Greg Mankiw’s blog is a little more popular than MR ( that was in 2011). Hard to believe: Mankiw’s blog entries are sparse, maybe 2 a week at most and have no comments.
Mankiw’s blog carried comments in its early days. I teased him once and he took it well. When the comments went, so did I.
Keep your shorts on, Steve-O
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2016/06/how-will-talking-bots-affect-us.html
I don’t think there is really any such thing as speed reading as popularly imagined. You can sort of browse over text and pick out words or let the words run through your head really fast but you’re not going to comprehend the text as well. It’s hard to take pleasure in that.
One of my long-term goals is now to visit Antarctica. I figure it is as close I will ever get to being on another planet. We also need to build economically self-supporting colonies there before we have any hope of building them in space–not that I think either of these is likely to ever happen.
Some people think it would be better to leave a handful of places to nature.
Some people think that 50% of every planet, minimum, should be set aside as a space park (zero development, like maybe not even able to holiday there because it’s so undeveloped – for the purpose of not developing it).
But Antarctica having been dedicated to science, and more specifically global cooperation in matters of science … maybe you’re on to something.
You could always save some bucks and visit our little self-sustaining colony called Madison during January.
Previous migration to the ‘new world’ could be attributed to ‘surplus population’. We didn’t have much productivity growth so more people on an equal amount of land meant less food to eat. When a huge loan of land with low native population density opened up, it made a lot of sense for lots of people to try to get there, grab real estate and start baby making.
I’m not sure the same dynamic will hold in the near future (say next 100 years). Population levels off with prosperity and we expect productivity growth as a normal part of economic affairs. Africa’s population boom can be better fed by simply improving standards there towards developed world standards. Once that is done you have declining European population and possibly a stable US population. What’s the incentive to leave everything behind?
Something else to consider, colonists in the past consumed a much smaller number and type of goods and were much more self-sufficient. They landed and worked their plot of land, built their home with local wood and while they did need goods from the homeland and trade, they didn’t need a lot of goods. Modern people consume a huge number of things. Is Wal-Mart going to send thousands of rockets to Titan every month? Are 3-D printers going to make that unnecessary? Modern people have a lot of goods, a lot of land and rely upon a huge supply and manufacturing network for the goods they consume every year. Getting all that to Titan isn’t going to be very easy and that implies very few people are going to feel a great need to go to Titan anymore than many people to go Antarctica (and no one goes there intending it to be a one way trip).
Colonizing space, if it happens, will likely look very different than the European colonization of the Americas.
“What’s the incentive to leave everything behind?”
Much like with European colonists, even if 99% stay home, that’s still a lot of colonists.
Maybe 1% of people would want to visit Antarctica but we don’t have colonies there. 1% may get you research outposts, tourist spots, but a colony presumes people opting to live their whole lives there and being self-sufficient. That means they supply their own goods and any goods coming from earth are from trade rather than charity, grants, gifts etc.
It’s not about what people want, it is about what they need. Life in Europe was hard for many and making a break for the America’s was something they needed to do to have a chance.
‘Pregnancy would be tricky too.’
Always such a delight to read the deep thoughts of a member of the GMU econ dept., who likely thinks pregnancy is tricky in places like Lapland too.
Did you confuse pregnancy with conception?
Nope – Prof. Cowen seems to be referencing protective clothing. ‘But what are we to make of sentences such as: “The temperature is around -180 Celsius (-290 Fahrenheit), but clothing with thick insulation or heating elements would keep you comfortable. A rip wouldn’t kill you as long as you didn’t freeze.” Pregnancy would be tricky too.’
This has to be one of your densest remarks of all time.
A rip wouldn’t kill you? I don’t understand. You’re suggesting that the colonists would live on the surface like we do on Earth, with the only difference being the use of insulated clothes and a breathing mask? Someone has had too much egg-nog. There’s some good books on living in Antarctica that would give you an idea of just how hostile temperatures below -100°F are (well, below -70F, at least.) As others have pointed out, if you really want to live below ground for your entire life, you don’t have to leave Earth to do so – as long as you can find enough like-minded ding-bats to finance such a “colony”. Just take a look at all the thriving cities on the bottom of the ocean to get an idea how much sense it makes…
Why would you colonize a planet 1.2 billion kilometers away that is -180 when you’ve got Antarctica, Greenland, Northern Canada, and Siberia close at hand, empty or practically empty and at a balmy -15 in summer? Not to mention the Sahara, which is a paradise compared to any place off the surface of the earth, and could be greened out at a cost of a fraction of settling Mars or Titan.
How easy would it be to secure natural resources and grow food in Antarctica? Space has disadvantages but it also has advantages. You don’t have to worry about weather, the sun is available all the time, travelling hundreds of thousands of miles is not a big deal as all you need is a bit of thrust and then time.
It would be a lot easier to secure resources on Antarctica than over a billion kilometers away. I suggest building a port and shipping in from Australia, Argentina, or South Africa. And how easy do you think it will be easy to grow food 800 million miles away from the sun?
“travelling hundreds of thousands of miles is not a big deal as all you need is a bit of thrust and then time.”
Hundreds of *millions* of miles away. The moon is a quarter million miles away, and even that was orders of magnitude harder and more expensive than putting a small city on Antarctica would be. Now try to put, say, 5,000 people on Titan. The entire economy of the Earth might not be able to manage.
But if Antarctica is too daunting, let’s start with some chilly regions of Canada and Siberia if we need a place to put people. There are millions of square miles of earth that are up for settlement long before some fantastical science fiction scheme (let’s call it space fantasy, actually).
All we have to do is wait for 2050 technology and terraform Earth – again. But unlike 6,000 years ago, this time we’ll get it *right*: Pineapple trees in the Antarctic and Japanese gardens in Central Africa.
In space millions of miles is not a big deal. Fire thrust for a bit and you’ll coast forever. And it doesn’t seem to me trade would be between the moon and Titan. I would imagine Jupiter’s many moons, rocks, rings would offer all the materials our moon has to offer.
A little bit of thrust in space will change your orbit a little bit. It won’t get you to another planet. That takes a lot of thrust. To get one kilogram of mass from low earth orbit to mars takes more energy than getting that kilogram from earth ground to earth orbit:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Delta-v_budget
For that matter, let’s set up colonies at the bottom of the ocean. We have lots of experience maintaining people in commercial and military submarines and there is lots of useful science to do there. Plus they could be a tourist attraction for deep sea technical scuba divers. All at a fraction of the cost of any venture in space and whatever health risks there are of breathing pressurized helium long-term are probably less than the risks astronauts face.
In space, you have to worry about solar flares and radiation. Our magnetic field and atmosphere protect us from all sorts of nastiness.
The thing about thrust is that you need fuel to generate thrust, that fuel has mass and so you need yet more fuel to boost the spacecraft plus its fuel supply into lower earth orbit. This is why the Saturn V rocket was the size of a small skyscraper and weighed 7 million pounds. All that just to get the Apollo modules and their fuel supply into low earth orbit.
It’s not the final goal.
It’s just one step on the the way to infecting (or maybe blessing) every planet in the universe with our presence, need to a) get farther out in the solar system, enroute to b) any sort of colony on a planet of some nearby star.
@#2 – Did Primo Levy kill himself or was it an accident? I don’t know about you, but I always lose a bit of faith in a person when they commit suicide. I’ve heard conflicting accounts of Levy’s demise. see, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Primo_Levi#Death
The movement to stop the trading of slaves in the British Empire started around 1783 or so and really gained traction when Thomas Clarkson joined the fray around 1786. Clarkson and his allies recruited William Wilberforce. They gradually built a moral case but the horrors associated with the Haitian slave rebellion, which ended around 1803, sealed the deal. Parliment banned the trade in 1833.
Read “Bury the Chains” by Adam Hochschild.
No, the slave trade was abolished in 1807. Slavery itself was abolished in 1833.
Rather rudely, after 1807 British diplomats and the Royal Navy persistently intruded in the affairs of other sovereign nations in successful attempts to impede or abolish their slave trades.
#4: a generation ago, Michael Kinsley had a member of his staff conduct an experiment. He sent him down to a local bookstore to put printed notices in a selection of books. He selected three titles of the sort that Dr. Sachs has published – nonfiction pitched to general audiences re topical policy concerns. His assistant took a couple dozen printed notes and put them in multiple copies of the three titles (one of which was Laurence Barrett’s Gambling With History). The notes included some contact information and instructed the reader to collect a $5 reward courtesy the editors of The New Republic. Kinsley said they got not one call about the notices.
Kinsley’s thesis was that no one actually reads these books. He pointed out that Barrett’s book sold 25,000 copies but a review in a dinky opinion magazine like TNR would reach 100,000 subscribers (at that time). The books, per Kinsley, exist to be reviewed, not read.
Sachs’ book has a nonsense title: no agency ‘builds’ an economy and there is no such thing as a ‘new’ economy. If you’re not going to judge a book by its cover, you might recall that the cover is what the publisher wants you to see – first.
Kim Stanly Robinson has a good book called Aurora about the difficulties of colonizing another planet.
It’s interesting that here everyone is against it. You go to other websites and it’s like an imperative from god to the whiteman that we have to go out and spread our seed.