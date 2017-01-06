Books for bots Goodhart’s Law edition?

Two employees at the East Lake County Library created a fictional patron called Chuck Finley — entering fake driver’s license and address details into the library system — and then used the account to check out 2,361 books over nine months in 2016, in order to trick the system into believing that the books they loved were being circulated to the library’s patrons, thus rescuing the books from automated purges of low-popularity titles.
Library branch supervisor George Dore was suspended for his role in the episode; he said that he was trying to game the algorithm because he knew that these books would come back into vogue and that his library would have to spend extra money re-purchasing them later. He said that other libraries were doing the same thing.
Data falsification will be one of the biggest stories of the next five years. That is from BoingBoing, via Ted Gioia.
Isn’t it already one of the biggest stories in academia?
It isn’t data falsification that is the story, It is the blitheringly stupid software systems. The people working around the stupidity get fired.
The only solution is to have it work as designed, and document everything. This guy should have done up a list and gotten confirmation signed by his manager.
Or to simply ignore everything. They can’t fire us all.
By the way, this is endemic, and I would suggest is the cause of the flat productivity in the last years.
The next five years? I think this has already been happening for quite some time. And on a more massive scale than is known.
He should be applying for a job at the WaPo or NYT.
Or Wells Fargo
He doesn’t want to go to a place where he might get caught.
The newest libraries look like airport terminals and have more “customers” for computer internet services than books. In big cities libraries have become daycare facilities for the unemployed, who spend their afternoons playing games or watching cat videos. Since libraries have been, historically, places for the storage of books, why should lack of circulation lead to them being discarded? The librarians should be commended for data falsification in this case. Also, why are libraries so much alike?
“Since libraries have been, historically, places for the storage of books, why should lack of circulation lead to them being discarded? ”
This has always been the case. Libraries have a limited amount of storage space and they routinely buy new books. Which means that after a certain period of time (when the shelves hit maximum capacity) they routinely purge the same number of books as they buy every period.
This was a case of two Librarians deciding to choose to preference books they liked and let other books they didn’t like be discarded.
I wonder if Fahrenheit 451 made the cut.
“This was a case of two Librarians deciding to choose to preference books they liked and let other books they didn’t like be discarded.”
Hasn’t this been the responsibility of librarians since the dawn of time? This is not a story of data falsification. This is a story of self-styled technocrats who incorrectly believe that rote algorithms (here, measuring the frequency of circulation) is the be-all end-all of human society, and the brave individuals smart enough to realize that the technocrats are about 1/10th as clever as they think they are. Vox delenda est.
I doubt the motivation was to save these so-called rarely read books. I think the books were chosen so that the scam wouldn’t be revealed when actual people tried to check out a Finley book. If I had to guess, the library manager was probably trying to show higher numbers of patrons utilizing the book inventory. When caught, he decided he needed a story that made him seem more noble.
I don’t think that’s the case, because they only created one patron. However, it’s possible that the number of books was significant to their actual circulation numbers if they were a small branch library.
How do you know it was the only one? “Chuck Finley” might have eventually caught someone’s eye because it was a pseudonym used extensively by Bruce Campbell’s character on Burn Notice.
Thanks for catching that. I think we have a plot line for My Name is Still Bruce.
In addition, it was almost surely easier to create a small number of super voracious readers than it was to create a large number of normal readers. My suspicion is that the metric being targeted was number of books checked out over a given period. This probably plays into budgeting and staffing decisions made at the town/county level.
“How do you know it was the only one?”
There might have been a few more, but the shear volume of checkouts means that there was probably only one. Or only one significant fake ID.
“My suspicion is that the metric being targeted was number of books checked out over a given period.”
Agreed.
‘Data falsification will be one of the biggest stories of the next five years. ‘
In our dawning post truth world, this will not matter. After all, anything data we don’t like is clearly falsified – just ask any climate change denialist. Or young earth creationist. Or Infowars reader.
I am not a bot.
Um, yeah, neither am I! Chuck let’s meet up for human things like eating and, like, cuddling? Sleeping? You know, stuff we humans do all the time.
Chuck and Skynet and everyone else here, let’s all try to take our pulses, so we can be absolutely sure whether we are bots or not. We must find out.
I’m curious to know which books they were.
What books do librarians like that library patrons do not?
Probably seldom read classics.
BTW, I wonder if libraries have an established canon of great or significant books they keep around even though most of them are seldom read.
If there’s anyone I can forgive for falsifying data, it’s a librarian trying to save good books from being discarded when they are temporarily out of favor.
I find it abhorrent when everything is a popularity contest, and a short term one at that.
I am frequently astounded at discovering classic books that my local library no longer carries.
Books become public domain after 70 years, so you can download an ebook for free or buy a copy ridiculously cheap of the “classics”. For this reason, I don’t find it strange that libraries aren’t carrying these books
70 years after the death of the author, which means it’s more like >100 years.
This is old news. Orlando Sentinel 12/30/2016. Librarians claimed they knew better than algorithm. I’d bet librarians were wrong – although I’m assuming some competence by people who chose the software, which may be overly naive.
Probably, at some point, all books that have been in print will have been committed to an accessible electronic record and this issue will disappear.
Hazel Meade asks the question pertinent to determine whether the proposed defense makes sense. A discussion on morality could follow. Everyone expounding on some theory about ‘what was really going on’ is only signalling, instead of caring about the facts of the matter.
“Data falsification ” – true you are inserting fake data into the pool of big data
But what about “automated purges of low-popularity titles.” We need a term for that. Not the automated purge but this implicit assumption that an algorithm is by default the ‘correct’ answer to the question of which titles should be purged and which shouldn’t.
Why shouldn’t the algorithm be assumed to be ‘under construction’ as it generates suggestions for purges until it is agreed that it is suitable? I think, for example, an algorithm should also look back over the last ten years for requests for books that were 5+ years old in order to try to stop throwing away books whose popularity cycle every few years.
Even better I think Kasperov’s idea that the best system combines man with computer. Let the algorithm generate suggestions but let the librarians be able to swap a book out of the kill list if they manually choose another in its place.