Derek Parfit has passed away

Here is the account from Daily Nous. Here is Parfit on why there is a universe. Here is the famed New Yorker profile of Parfit, amazing if you have not already read it. Here is Parfit on death, a major preoccupation in his writings, even if it did not always come through. And more on death here. Of all the people I have met, no one comes closer to embodying the ideal of a questioning philosopher than did Derek Parfit. He was relentless in the best sense of the word, and unforgettable. And Reasons and Persons is one of the books that has influenced me most.
Daily Nous? How clever.
After reading three paragraphs of Why there is a universe, I feel very thirsty. Why?