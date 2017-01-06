Friday assorted links

1. What if U.S. importers and exporters are the same?
2. More on religious tolerance in Lagos: “We’re too busy trying to make money”
4. For the median working age male, measured median income growth since 1962 (!) is zero. We need more economic theories where wages rise only through some consumer good innovation at the fringes.
5. Anti-surveillance clothing aims to hide wearers from facial recognition.
I would imagine that the anti-surveillance clothing could be defeated by code that just tells the facial recognition software to look at the highest-up face.
So then you print it on your kaffiyeh.
Swapping one form of profiling for another…
A similar product is needed to mask the national identity card screwed to each end of an automobile from infrared cameras.
Of course a company like ExxonMobil is both an importer and exporter – why, apart from the fact that the U.S. remains a net crude oil importer ( https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=PET&s=WCRIMUS2&f=W ), obviously there is no distinction to be made, right?
What you you think would happen to the cost of US exports if we imposed a tarriff on foreign oil?
How much did the costs drop between the oil high and now?
Hazel, it’s just a VAT. But we have to remember not to say VAT, because Europe. It’s more export neutral than what we currently have. Tariff talk is just propaganda.
With respect to oil, one of the big issues is that the US produces relatively easy to refine crude suitable for products like gasoline, but has sophisticated refineries that specialize in heavy crude and produce relatively more chemical feedstock. It’s part of the reason for lots of exporting and lots of importing at the same time. So the proposed changes in corporate tax law will have unclear implications longer term.
You mean like the massive amount of gasoline that we export that is refined from foreign oil?
I’m thinking about about the general effect on costs due to higher prices. Oil prices flow down into the cost of producing many goods. Oil is an input for gasoline, but also plastics, and gasoline and diesel are transportation costs, which flow into manufacturing and exporting as well.
Long term, it should improve things. The system is the way it is partially in response to a tax system that rewards importing and discourages exporting. Removing that bias will get things closer to whatever their efficient state should be.
In the short term though, it’s likely to be disruptive, especially for an industry like oil with big capital projects that take a long time to implement.
Re #4: It would seem to me that inflation-adjusted wage growth should be zero, being that wages are the dominant determinant of inflation. In other words, median wage growth should be equal to inflation, barring short-term fluctuations – and if it isn’t then the measure of inflation would be most likely suspect.
So the thinking is that workers never actually improve their productivity? (If one buys into the tight labor productivity value approach to wages).
” wages are the dominant determinant of inflation.”
That’s a myth.
I would argue that gains from productivity are the real myth, at least as they accrue to labor. Consider this scenario: 100 workers become 10% more productive. As a result, 10 of them are laid off, because now 90 workers produce the same output as before. The median wage remains the same. Alternatively, the company continues to employ the 100 workers and raises prices 10% – the result is 10% inflation (in microcosm), which nullifies the workers’ raise in terms of buying power. QED, median wage gains equal inflation.
Obviously, when I speak of labor cost being the primary driver of inflation, I am speaking about endogenous drivers only and I am ignoring monetary policy and other exogenous drivers.
Is this why we haven’t seen living standards increase over, say, the last 500 years.
#2 According to the new directives president Temer issued in his history-making visit to the Northeast region, to make money is awesome. He, himself, became rich through his legal works and teaching Law. The Brazilian Constitution itself makes clear profit is good as long as it fulfills its social role.
I see, you care about Nigeria only. Maybe when the next World War comes, you should ask Nigeria’s military bases to serve as the “Trampoline to Africa”. Oh, you can’t because Nigeria actually happens to be in Africa.
This guy who calls himself Every non-Brazilian probably doesn’t care about Nigeria either. He seems to have his head firmly planted up another part of his anatomy, and that is his focus.
But in this case, how can he see? Eyes are terrible things to waste.
I’m not Brazilian and I care. I like to have some diversity on the board. Why be narrow when you can have different views from different places in the world?
“Why be narrow when you can have different views from different places in the world?”
This comment written by a poster named Mine Is the Only Prosperous National Tribe is just freaking hilarious.
As I mentioned on the previous thread about Lagos, people need common goals to cooperate on. Making money will do. And they need to be educated or somehow expected to get along– rather than being expected or educated or propagandized to hate groups other than their own.
Unfortunately, in the U.S., elections can be won through Divide and Conquer programs. So people are constantly propagandized to bash and hate liberals and various minority groups. And terrorism and immigration have been made into hot button political issues. So Muslims and people of Mexican descent sometimes end up being pawns used by politicians to get the fear/anger/hate/rage vote. Propaganda has at least as much effect on the emotions as on beliefs or attitudes. If you want to control someone, terrifying and/or enraging them will do just fine. And the groups that the propagandist causes people become afraid of or enraged at, end up suffering from discrimination, intolerance and possibly even hate crimes.
Giving people scapegoats for their frustrations can win elections handily. Voters lap that up. But it has an awful effect on the level of racial and religious tolerance within a society.
Yes, the desgregation of the Americqn regime is truly sad.
On #4:
1. What measure of inflation is being used here? My understanding is that these trends are highly sensitive to the deflator used.
2. I believe Mercatus put on a paper recently showing that much of this increase inequality can be attributed to the rising cost of health care. How much of that is a factor here?
#1 I’ve been in international trade directly for 20+ years. One of my businesses is an export consulting operation that assists SMEs with international ITAR/BIS compliance, legal, accounts receivable insurance, and marketing. Several of my clients have to deal with dreaded federal and state “51% content” rules. If you’re not familiar this is a requirement that mandates 51% value derived content to come either from the state of origin or the USA (federal level). You would not believe how difficult in this day in age that is to quantify if not all out impossible. In doing deeper dives on this subject I’ve come to conclusion that the “made in wherever” stamp on products is virtually useless in assessing its true origin. In some cases, the company overhead, IP, marketing budget and even real-estate costs are used to make this 51% determination on a product that was essentially mfg in China or Mexico. On a practical level, there really is no distinction anymore, not even for small companies. A new way of determining value origin is needed.
#4 The average American worker has not received a raise in over 30 years. Full stop.
Thanks for your input from where the rubber hits the road, in the field of international trade, EverExtruder.
“The average American worker has not received a raise in over 30 years.”
Well, you can see why so many people voted for “change.” Not that the person they voted for is likely to bring any change, in any constructive way. But change he will bring, for sure. I think many will regret that they did not look more closely at exactly whom they were voting for.
Yeah. I know. If you had to choose whether to live in 1962 or today, it’s like a total toss up, am I right?
Right, like in a manufactured product, do you mean the final assembly, or the components? Lots of electronics are assembled in the US or Mexico from parts made in east asia. Or you could have really complex situations like plastic molds made in China, PCBs made in Malaysia, chips from Taiwan, final assembly in Mexico, engineering design and software developed in the US.
Haven’t the Japanese pretty much solved that problem already — wear a hat, sunglasses and a mask to keep you germ free.
You are immersed in microbes.
Take the Ray Bans off.
The real basis for the stagnation of male median income growth is “the demographic transition.”
Governments of populations in decline can invert “the demographic transition” by inverting the “empowerment of women” (aka the disempowerment of men upon which Islamists prey) upon which the demographic transition depends*. This can be done in a way that simultaneously deals with the artificial intelligence displacement of all jobs (particularly white collar jobs) by the simple expedient of replacing all social programs with a citizen’s dividend paid out only to able bodied men starting with draft-age men upon graduation from secondary education. This puts young men in a position to support a family immediately upon high school graduation — which is the strongest predictor of conservative aka “family” values and voting patterns. Of course, doing this kind of thing in a homogeneous culture like Japan, is far more feasible than in a country like the US where free-riding would force devolution of Federal powers to the States in response.
*The demographic transition reduces birth rates by out-bidding the family for young women. This, in turn, removes from the next generation the very characteristics demanded by the economy. Young men receiving the citizen’s dividend plus their job income would be in a far better position to “bid against the economy” for the fertile years of those young women. Of course, a big problem remains with “the economy” which is the tax base leaves economic rent in place while punishing economic activity — and that creates an anti-competitive private sector prone to diverting potential profit into acquiring middle management harems of young women (until they age out of sexual demand at which point they’re “downsized”).
….meeting girls at church? They aren’t all gold diggers you know.
Nobody listens! Find a rich woman whose father owns a liquor store or saloon.
“Brewery heiress or similar.”
Mrs. John McCain
If she’s rich why do you need to buy booze from her dad?
I wouldn’t work by the very nature of the American regime. Women vs men, Black against White, gays against straight, Catholics against protestants, theists against non–theists, Mexicans aginst Trumpists, Jews against a lot of people. The American regime is based on hatred against fellow human being.
Also, people don’t change for better just because they got free money – specially thanks to their sexual organs. Neither people also change for better by marring these people. American men already complain loudly tnat women are taking everything in the settlements. Will they have right to half of the money if the marriage ends? Igpf the answer is yes, it won’t solve the real problem: Americans seem to hate one another and themselves. If they won’t get the money, then they are at the mercy of lower class trust fund-like boys. No woman who has a shot at a decent future would acept such conditions. The effect coukd be described as dysgenic (by those of you who think genetics have a big say on one’s life station) or simply nightmarish. And it is surely sad to think about marriage as an auction.
The American regime itself must to be changed. Unless it changes in a radical way, the American Empire is headed to the ash heap of History.
Por que você está tão sozinho? Outros brasileiros o acham tedioso e insano?
4. If there is anything I wish people would understand is the 1950s economy had extremely slow job growth and in fact Obama job growth increase, despite Great Recession and falling in public (state) payrolls, had higher job growth (1.13%) than Dwight Eisenhower (1.11%). (Actually this was mostly labor supply was flat in the 1950s.) And additionally, I wish people knew how much real wages really did decrease during the Reagan Revolution (1981 – 1992) where most of the male wages decreased the last 40 years.
It does seem obvious the women in the work force with high labor participation is the primary reason here and probably did a lot to improve job productivity the last 40 years.
Even taking the graph at face value, there’s no evidence that real wages for men fell during the Reagan years. The largest drops were during the stagflation period of the late-70s and the Great Recession. At best you could say they increased very slightly during the Reagan boom.
” I wish people knew how much real wages really did decrease during the Reagan Revolution (1981 – 1992) ”
That’s not true. Even a casual perusal of the graph at the link indicates that the “working age adults” wages climbed from roughly 22K to 25K during that period.
https://twitter.com/gabriel_zucman/status/806599154357194758
But Germany, Japan and others had better job growth than the US since 2008. http://www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/United-States-2016-overview.pdf Does that mean the Obama administration did a bad job?
Tyler needs to link to something that explains the proliferation of self driving cars.
How is it that more than a dozen companies now seem to be in the race to market?
What was the point of Google spending a decade and hundreds of millions (billions?) of dollars if that provided no significant head start?
How can a non technology company like Uber be in the race? Is it now so easy that it requires a few sensors, a few chips and a dozen coders?
Over 2500 US automobile manufacturers have gone out of business since the adoption of the automobile. When snowmobiles came onto the market there were many brands. Now there are only a few.
“How is it that more than a dozen companies now seem to be in the race to market?”
It appears to be easier than people thought it would be.
“What was the point of Google spending a decade and hundreds of millions (billions?) of dollars if that provided no significant head start?”
Prior to the arrival of their new CFO, Google spent a lot on moonshots that didn’t make much sense.
“How can a non technology company like Uber be in the race?”
Uber basically bought the technology from universities:
http://www.wsj.com/articles/is-uber-a-friend-or-foe-of-carnegie-mellon-in-robotics-1433084582
#4 I’ll notice that the magic year of 1973 shows up once more as the first sharp decline for men after 1962 (The Great Stagnation, etc. seems to start about then).
Tyler, could you post the links within Twitter? I like to check the daily links during my lunch break, but can’t access Twitter at work. Also, I work in a cell phone dead zone so I can’t just pull it up on my phone.
I wish I could take all the people who think incomes and living standards haven’t improved dramatically and send them back to 1962 to live for a year.
The thing is, whoever decided that “living standards” meant “quantity/quality of material goods” was wrong.
What about life expectancy, diversity of food choices, affordability of travel, quantity/quality of communication and entertainment, and so on?
If you knew in 1962 to eat the bluefin tuna raw .. what a deal.
The interesting thing about the graph at number 4 is not that it shows no growth in median income compared to 1962 but that it shows essentially shows no growth throughout the entire period, i.e. it’s not that it got really high in the middle and dropped but that it’s fluctuated around $37,000 plus or minus a couple of thousand for the past 50 years.
Honestly, I don’t think it passes the sniff test, but one wonders why you don’t see Tyler linking to op-eds from each decade mentioning the fact of zero income growth. Why is it that people weren’t bemoaning during the mid 90s that the median income was lower than in 1966?
There was especially in 1992 – 1994. (1995 and after the job market was burning hot!) Remember Ross Perot in 1992 won the highest number votes by a third Party in the last 100 years. (although no electoral votes like Wallace or Thurmond.) Yes without the internet fully rolled out people did not know the actual charts but in general the populism of Perot was similar to Trumps 2016 except Perot did not win a major Party nomination. Also replace Japan for China and the NAFTA for the Wall.
And remember Perot was running against Bush Sr. & Bill Clinton both of whom are consider effective Presidents by most historians. So 19.2% of the voters was a lot of support for Perot despite dropping out in early summer and choosing a not-ready-for-prime-time VP, Admiral Stockdale. (A very good man who was just not ready for VP.)
I didn’t think things were this bad, perhaps because I am used to seeing potatoes [actually “the data” but a funny voice input fail] sliced in different ways.
I think we usually see medium family income quoted as an increase. That’s because it was increasingly the sum of male and female income?
Still, sad that productivity increases do not benefit median men as higher wages.