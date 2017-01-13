Friday assorted links

1. Do lenders of last resort really make financial systems that much safer? And the bullfighting economist and Federal Reserve governor.
2. Disney negotiating with Carrie Fisher’s estate for more Princess Leia.
3. Seoul opens a bookstore with no employees and no prices.
4. “Virginia man spends $1,000 to deliver 300,000 pennies to Lebanon DMV.” (The penny, and wheelbarrow, as rent-seeking behavior…):
Still, Stafford had one final act planned. After collecting the hundreds of rolls of pennies he needed, he hired 11 people to help him break open the paper rolls with hammers Tuesday night. It took four hours and he paid each person $10 per hour, costing him $440.
Stafford also purchased five wheelbarrows to deliver the pennies. The wheelbarrows cost $400, and he wasn’t going to dump the coins on the DMV’s floor, so he left the wheelbarrows there, bringing his expenses to $840.
He also paid $165 for the three lawsuits, which means he spent $1,005 to get 10 phone numbers and the satisfaction of delivering 300,000 pennies.
Via Annie Lowrey.
5. Maybe the AIIB is better after all:
William Faulkner’s novels in particular stuck with Mr. Jin, now the president of China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a major force in the country’s rush to secure a leading role in the world’s financial architecture. An underlined copy of “Absalom, Absalom!” is on his office bookshelves, along with Shakespeare and the Bible. He said he found inspiration in Faulkner’s complex human relationships.
Not sure how they compare with other countries but a new story from last year talked about reading being at the lowest levels in South Korea since the statistics started being collected in 1994. (http://english.chosun.com/site/data/html_dir/2016/01/25/2016012501354.html). Seems to be a cases of some read a lot and others really don’t, not too much of a middle ground.
The VA man should be commended for smacking Virginia bureaucracy. Notice how they treated him, refusing to give him information. For the longest time (and true today) I’m told US government employees refused to give their names to the public (still true in France today, as I found out when confronting an incompetent French airport employee in the Gaulle Paris Intl airport; avoid that airport at all costs, it’s worse than Heathrow; sprawling, inefficient, I had to use my EU passport instead of my US passport just to catch a connecting flight, unreal, would have lost the flight otherwise).
Aside from police who must report their name and ID number, public servants are not required to disclose personal information. This is very common sense, because the next guy might deliver his package in 22mm format in the person’s home, and not in the form of hundreds of thousands of pennies delivered at work.
It always remains possible to speak with managers in reference to time, date and place, which should be more than sufficient to ensure identifiability for purposes of rectification without releasing personally identifying information to the public domain about individuals working in the public service.
I understand that this is not highly consistent with a service-oriented view of the public service. If the lack of service orientation in general is the issue, I think that is the better locus of debate rather than seeking names for private vendetta lists.
Yes, except that why should police be unprotected, using your own logic? Anyway, if there’s a psycho on your tail, you’re probably doomed no matter what, recall that Hispanic surnamed physician of a few years ago in Nebraska that tracked down all three of his bad former employer references (and killed the entire families of two of them over a series of ten years; was thwarted by the burglar alarm of the third, as read in People magazine recently), as well as–the classic–Russian bereaved father who tracked down and killed the Swiss? air traffic controller who had caused the negligent crash of the airplane his son was flying in. Now that’s evil persistence…
I’m going to add mine:
6 . Lady Liberty will be a black woman on commemorative coin. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/13/us/black-lady-liberty-us-coin.html
(Why did this take 150 years? )
Maybe they have trouble finding black metal? The image at the link looks gold, in which case it is just another gold woman on a coin.
Yep, and gold women on coins goes back way further than 150 years.
People were aware of the irony of putting a token on a token?
Back in the ’70s, Alaska governor Jay Hammond issued a proclamation encouraging everyone to use the metric system. When renewing my driver’s license, the girl at the counter asked my height. I responded, “177 centimeters”. She asked how much that was in feet and inches. I said I didn’t know. She excused herself, went in the back and returned with her supervisor, who also asked me my height in feet and inches. When I responded once again in metric terms she told me to go get a tape measure and then I could renew my license.
At that time there was a state ombudsman to engage in liason between disgruntled citizens and state agencies. I described the incident to him and he said he’d look into it. Weeks later he informed me that I had done a service. Many people didn’t actually know how tall they were in feet and inches or how much they weighed in pounds. In the future DMV employees would have a conversion chart. This was not what I had in mind.
Later I returned to the same employee and asked if I could look at her metric conversion chart for a moment. She had no idea what I was talking about.
Life before the internet sure was interesting.
Talking with experienced machinists who had become small contract manufacturers, the metric system was in effect a method of removing barriers to entry into manufacturing. First, math aversion leads to too few students who master fractions, thus limiting the number of people qualified to read blueprints and translate them into parts. Second, with only the US failing to adopt the metric systemail, US manufacturers are protected from global competition in product sectors the US invented and maintain in non-metric design standards.
Not adopting the metric system is protectionism in the trades and in global trade.
Frankly, you sound like a jerk. You took out your personal frustrations on a clerk at the DMV. That wasn’t nice, nor did you make much of a point.
You’re right, but the DMV is a very weird place I avoid at all costs. Normally, a business will have employees wearing a badge saying something like Can I Help You? or Tell Us How We Are Doing. At the DMV, there are big signs saying something like It’s A Crime To Mess With The Employees. Maybe I’m wrong about that. I haven’t been to the DMV in years.
Pain in the butt anti-metric people (Americans) mean that engineers and tecehnologists around the world have to deal with a huge number of conversoin issues. Sometimes this justs wastes time, but it can also lead to collossal errors in industrial applications.
If there is cultural value to imperial weights and measures, someone should make the case. Because it seems to me like it’s just an obstinate pain the in the butt, thanks to the US of A.
” it can also lead to collossal errors in industrial applications.”
Here’s a famous example.
http://edition.cnn.com/TECH/space/9909/30/mars.metric.02/
The pain and frustration it clearly causes you is case enough for me.
The shadow banking system, composed of uninsured retail money market funds replacing savings and checking demand deposits, and unregulated mortgage originators (thanks to Bush preempting States and Greenspan refusing to have the Fed issue regulations required by Congress, and the unregulated commercial banks, had no lender of last resort until 2008 by explicit Congressional and US regulatory policy.
Was the shadow banking system without lender of last resort more stable than the Federal banks insured by FDIC from its rise and evolution from the 70s, and especially the 80s, 90s, and early 00s?
“In the pre-Fed period, the big New York and Chicago banks held about a quarter of their assets in stuff that’s easy to sell on short notice. After the creation of the Fed system, however, these safe assets represented just 10 per cent of the total.”
So, which money market funds maintained 25% of deposits in cash equivalent reserves between 1971 and 2008???
Which money market funds maintained 10% of deposits in cash equivalent reserves?
Would the economy today be better if the Congress, Treasury, and Fed had not stepped in and become the lender of last resort in 2008, and in particular, if the Fed and FDIC had declared “money market funds are supposed to write down the value of investments when confidence in asset prices collapses, and bankruptcy courts can resolve disputes over distribution of assets over several years, or decades, as policy makers agreed would happen in 1970.”
In listening to and reading the arguments over retail money market funds, I thought they would eventually fail because people like Milton Friedman and Allen Greenspan are hopelessly naive. And I as a non-expert, reasoned from the facts presented, that allowing Reserve Fund to operate as it sought to operate circa 1970 would end badly. Friedman predicted it would never fail. It took only 37 years to fail, and given its iconic status, it made all money market funds be seen as the risky bets, relative to insured depository banks, they were promised to be in the 70s, thus triggering a shadow bank panic.
Obama could have been more like FDR in September-October 2008 and silently opposed bailing out the shadow bank system, letting the money market funds suffer runs, freezes on withdrawals, widespread breaking of the buck, and a sharp focus on the problems with the shadow banking system. Meanwhile, the Fed and FDIC would maintain the stability of the regulated FDIC depository banks, and the insured credit unions, with them eventually being the only ones standing by 2010, and thus form the foundation of all consumer lending and small and medium size business credit. That would have been what FDR did between October 1932 and April 1933. By providing no support for bank bailouts, FDR destroyed the status quo, allowing a radical Federal government reform of the entire US banking system. A reform that had been laid out well before FDR was elected by Congress on advice from the heartland who hated Wall Street bankers.
“3. Seoul opens a bookstore with no employees and no prices.”
This might come as a shock to some people, but this type of enterprise isn’t news. At least not for rural America. There’s a large farm near where I live that has small bundles of produce with prices on it and a money box. You pick the food you want and deposit the money on the honor system.
In the 80’s we lived in Modesto. On the outskirts of town were several Amish farms selling tomatoes and kiwis in a similar fashion from a covered table with a money box. Of particular amusement was the sign that said, “Closed on Sunday”.
#1 – this link is really good, and worth getting past the pay wall registration.
The creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913:
1) decreased the interbank dependence (there used to be ‘clearing houses’ where member banks would lend to one another during panics, and even, against the rules but logical, refuse to give demand depositors their money until the panic subsided0
2) did NOT cut back on economic panics (news to me)
3) did NOT increase GDP from pre-Fed days (a point I already knew, but it’s good that this is becoming more ‘mainstream’)
4) decreased prudence in lending (moral hazard increased; same reasons FDIC deposit insurance is bad).
Amazing paper! Shows the power of history over abstract Samuelson-type math models.
4. Very often we take out our frustrations on the wrong subject.
Doubt that it was the employees of Lebanon DMV that were responsible for the policy of not giving out the phone number.
Penny foolish, pound foolish.
#1 seems quite obvious, the question is what to do about.
Whenever I kill a half-brother to keep him from romancing my sister, not because she’s his sister too, but because his mother was black, I think of Absalom, Absalom. The president of that Chinese bank has likely had similar experiences. Or maybe he’s thinking of one of the other sordid obstacles to a man leaving an heir.