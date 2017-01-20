Friday assorted links

1. The great (media) unbundling. And should Disney buy Netflix?
2. Japan’s hi-tech toilets to get standardized symbols.
3. Drive driverless cars for a living (those new service sector jobs).
4. Some Trump budget proposals, including eliminating the NEA and NEH. And detailed (but still incomplete) analysis of the proposed tax reform, from Treasury.
5. More on the new French Polynesian floating city, including the tourist angle.
6. Robert Shiller says stock prices will fall, at least he is taking a stand.
Re #6: of course they will fall….eventually. Around 3-6 months prior to the next recession. And then they will rise again to an even higher level. Taking a stand? Does anyone actually keep track of pundits’ market timing predictions (spoiler alert: no). They’re just filling airtime and pixels unless they are running money, and even then Ol’ Warren has proven that market timing is stupid (if building wealth is your goal).
Yes, Robert Shiller is just some pundit. No worries.
For what its worth, I think his great opening line expressed both his concern and the great embedded caveat:
“Speculative markets have always been vulnerable to illusion. But seeing the folly in markets provides no clear advantage in forecasting outcomes, because changes in the force of the illusion are difficult to predict.”
Seeing folly is no great advantage.
Indeed, I’m not worried, because I understand long term investing and how to recognize market timing concern trolls. Schiller’s great when he stays in his lane, he should leave stock market timing to the stupid (or venal?) people who think that’s reliable and the even stupider people who follow them.
Do you not understand statistical correlation, or do you just call it “timing” to annoy us?
One cannot “time” the market. Live and die by the maxim, “buy low, sell high.” If one possesses the agility and the stones, one can sell short. And, “it’s not what you buy, it’s what you pay.”
OTOH, Case-Schiller RE surveys are (to me) highly valuable reference sources.
Of course, the stock market will go up and down.
Given the probability that rates will rise (What three times in 2017?), I am short long duration debt securities. For instance, on July 16, 2016 the bellwether,10 year UST market rate was 1.33%. Yesterday it was 2.47% with a concomitant decline in market price. As fixed income securities’ rates rise (prices fall), market prices may fall on dividend dependent equities, possibly all categories.
Timing, knowing the sequence of events, is still out. But Shiller got his Nobel because he showed that the random walk is out too.
Post Markowitz, post Shiller, we still hold our portfolios and take our chances, but rebalancing from equities at high PE10 might be a little more important.
I agree rebalancing makes sense, but predicting drops is silly. And the PE10 is distorted by the one off collapse in bank earnings in 2008-9 in the crisis. It’s been bearish (expensive) for this entire gigantic market rally. Starting in 2019 the PE10 will suddenly look a lot cheaper (ironically perhaps right when the next recession hits)
1a is very good. Interesting that I come to it via this blog, which is not a distribution channel listed. Blogs are for old people? Twitter also did not get a mention .. until the little button on the bottom to tweet the story.
“We who do not Facebook?”
#1b: Disney has the upper hand. Jaded fathers/mothers will pay and watch for the 54th time a movie on Disney’s own VOD service. Then, if they don’t fall sleep, watch something interesting for adults on Netflix.
#not sure he is saying prices will fall, what actually is he saying:
1) watch out, there is a lot of optimism, [i.e prices may be high] 2) don’t forget inflation the Dow is only up 19% (in real terms ) since 2000 and the Schiller home price index is below 2006 peaks,[i.e prices may not be that high]
3)Remember that stock prices are random walks short term [ i.e we never know what will happen] 4) There’s one example of a past president like Trump( Coolidge) . The stock market did well under him, then it did badly after him. [ i.e prices are fine now but watch out later]…..Thank you Mr. Schiller, let me adjust my portfolio based on your recommendations
Chiller is the guy with the PE10 scatter plot, which showed that the walk is not quite random.
http://mebfaber.com/2010/06/09/shiller-pe-ratios-and-10yr-annualized-real-returns/
I don’t like to buy when we look back and everything looks low.
http://www.multpl.com/shiller-pe/
Android freely messes with good spellings like “Shiller.”
I guess they expect the median user to be a bad typist with a low vocabulary.
Hahaha, I thought you called him ‘chiller’ on purpose, since he’s a chill econ bro.
6. Taylor is excellent. Taylor, Sumner, et al. could be wrong about Trump but for (essentially) the wrong reason. By that I mean his supporters don’t seem to care what Trump says, about policy, about women, about Russia, whatever; indeed, they don’t actually believe what Trump says. He spent the entire campaign criticizing Obama for not jailing the bankers, his supporters cheering every time he threatened to jail the bankers, and then after he is elected president, appoints lots of prominent bankers to top posts in his administration. Many of the fears people have about Trump are based on what Trump says, but if what Trump says means little or nothing, then what’s the point of the fears. Sure, uncertainty, something Obama’s critics repeated, again and again and again, may be cause for concern, but Cowen has written a book about the evils of complacency – with Trump as president, complacency seems like the least of our concerns. Fear and anxiety seems more accurate descriptions of most Americans, complacency almost non-existent. It could be that a combination of fear and anxiety and a president who doesn’t do what he says, who does the opposite of what he says, could be a winning combination, especially if you believe as I do that what Trump says is at best nonsense and at worst downright dangerous to everyone’s health, financial as well as medical. So here’s a good word for what Trump says, in the hope he will do the opposite of what he says, and we muddle through. God help us if Trump hasn’t been lying.
It’s not that simple. Trump doesn’t just do the opposite of what he says, it’s that what he says changes day to day so you don’t actually know what he was being honest about and what he was just bullshitting about.
Paul Ryan is the actual guy in charge (of domestic policy). Trump has more leverage over our foreign stances but like everything else we just don’t know how it’s going to go. And like all presidents, events will happen that have nothing to do with Trump, and we will mostly muddle through as we always do.
You have no idea if anyone is in charge, but as a first guess, it probably is the guy with the highest office in the land.
7. An interesting thing is to look at the people who did predict things correctly. Gregory Cochran predicted the fall of the soviet union and the rise of China. Look at what he’s saying.
Does he say that cheap fusion power is just forty years away? That’s one of the great invariants of physics.
#4:
” The departments of Commerce and Energy would see major reductions in funding, with programs under their jurisdiction either being eliminated or transferred to other agencies. The departments of Transportation, Justice and State would see significant cuts and program eliminations.
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting would be privatized, while the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities would be eliminated entirely.
Overall, the blueprint being used by Trump’s team would reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over 10 years. ”
——
Good start — but rather timid relative to the existing Federal Debt/Deficit and behemoth expanse of the Federal monster.
#6:If he ever reveals his financial information, or if his family is able to use his influence as president to improve its bottom line, he might even prove to be successful in business.
That’s a good tell that the person writing about Trump has an unfounded bias against him that’s poisoning their thoughts. Trump clearly was successful in business. His success is different, and certainly not as intense or impressive, as the tech inventor/founder. All the same, it’s non-trivial to manage a conglomerate, run an incredibly successful TV show, and manage an entire company of people. Writing this stuff off as meaningless is more common from academics, who don’t appreciate the challenge of operating and running something in high uncertainty.
I like Shiller, and his theory on equity markets, particularly his early academic papers, are wonderful. I remember being blown away while reading his stuff on equity mean-reversion and expected returns/volatility. The problem is though that while certain valuations are mean-reverting, as he notes here, you don’t know when they will mean revert, meaning you can’t trade on them. In this article he’s basically saying “I don’t like Trump, markets will mean-revert, I can’t tell you when, but when they do happen here is the reason why.” That’s sort of weak, huh?
I get that, but at the same time much of the economic world seems stuck at “there are animal spirits, but it isn’t the sort of thing respectable people talk about.”
What if animal spirits are Huuuge right now?