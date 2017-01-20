Friday assorted links

1. The great (media) unbundling. And should Disney buy Netflix?

2. Japan’s hi-tech toilets to get standardized symbols.

3. Drive driverless cars for a living (those new service sector jobs).

4. Some Trump budget proposals, including eliminating the NEA and NEH. And detailed (but still incomplete) analysis of the proposed tax reform, from Treasury.

5. More on the new French Polynesian floating city, including the tourist angle.

6. Robert Shiller says stock prices will fall, at least he is taking a stand.

7. The excellence of Timothy Taylor.