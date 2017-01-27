Friday assorted links

1. Long chat/profile with me, in Brazilian Portuguese.
2. Cargo containers for Lagos housing.
3. Will India replace cash with biometric e-payments?
4. Noordhoek eco-estates protect the rich from the reality of Masiphumelele.
5. The rich have a lower inflation rate (pdf).
6. John Cochrane on corporate tax.
7. “In summary: Most US imports from Mexico are intermediate and investment goods, not consumer goods.“
Shipping containers as housing seems like a poor match for developing countries.
A developing country is going to have abundant labor but scarce capital. Using shipping containers as housing would be capital intensive and require little labor, compared to making a house out of wood or brick.
A solid argument debunking shipping containers as a practical solution to housing problems:
http://markasaurus.com/2015/09/01/whats-wrong-with-shipping-container-housing-everything/
5) Should say the Rich *had* a Lower Rate of Inflation”. If lower inflation stems from increased inequality, then surely the reverse is also true. Perhaps over the short run we will continue to see increased inequality, but it seems like a bad assumption to assume it will continue indefinitely.
The paper seems to indicate that the lower inflation is due to product differentiation, which means more new entrants to the market and more competition. So it seems that lower inequality, insofar as it would result in more people buying well established, basic goods, probably wouldn’t do much to change price trends for those basic goods, as those are more established product categories where it is likely much riskier and more difficult for new producers to gain a toe-hold and establish a viable business model. It seems to me much easier to become a new supplier to Whole Foods when you are pitching a new product than trying to become a new supplier to Wal-Mart pitching your ability to sell them chicken, milk, beans or rice at a lower price than the established players, not to mention trying to sell them cheaper blue jeans.
I’m not suggesting lower inequality basic goods would inflate less, rather that higher inequality luxury goods would inflate more. If there’s less demand for luxury goods due to lower inequality, you’ll have less product differentiation, which means less entrants to the market and less competition, and increased inflation.
It looks like mood affiliation got the better of me. I should have consulted my mood ring before posting!
Is there anything that “income inequality” cannot do?
7 seems legit. Now here is my question: I think we have some Canadians in our little group. Do they expect the same rules applied to them? Canadian energy impacts US energy jobs, and I believe that cars and parts are made there, sometimes by US companies. Would a “35% tariff on US companies that manufacture abroad” apply there?
Or are they confident that they “aren’t Mexican?”
Trump is tweeting more about this, but on the other hand he is losing support of his party.
https://twitter.com/brianstelter/status/824598325663920128
“on the other hand he is losing support of his party.”
CNN cites a has been citing unnamed sources. Very convincing.
Fake news.
Canadians are worried, but don’t know what Trump is going to do.
Worried? Trump just approved Keystone, which will improve access to markets for Alberta oil.
The Canada US Autopact which preceeds FTA and NAFTA was a gift for being the good cop when the US was the bad cop in the Suez crisis. The continued access to the US market by Canadian based manufacture has always been a return favor for something Canada has done as an ally; protected US embassy people in Iran, for example.
There is another dynamic as well. Canada has lost employment to Mexico as well. A local auto component manufacturing plant does the productive automated work locally, but ships the parts to mexico for the labor intensive finish and packaging.
Are large numbers of unskilled labors coming over the border from Canada?
Then I doubt they have much to worry about.
As pertains to this site, the less of an economist Trump is, the safer Canada is.
The great frost-back influx ebbed in the 80’s.
I do find it amusing that the hive minded fret about applying the same rules to Canada as we do to Mexico. The fact is, we should be worried if do have the same trade policies with Canada as we do with Mexico.
7. ‘Petroleum products, despite the widespread perception of Mexico as an oil exporter, account for less than 5 percent.’
This is because Mexican production has peaked, though it remains an important source of American oil imports, assuming that the EIA can be trusted – ‘Mexico is one of the largest producers of petroleum and other liquids in the world. Mexico is also the fourth-largest producer in the Americas after the United States, Canada, and Brazil, and an important partner in U.S. energy trade. In 2015, Mexico accounted for 688,000 barrels per day (b/d), or 9%, of U.S. crude oil imports.
Mexico’s oil production has steadily decreased since 2005 as a result of natural production declines from Cantarell and other large offshore fields.
———————————-
The role of the petroleum sector as a component of Mexico’s economy has decreased significantly in recent years as a result of tax reform, the drop in oil prices, and diversification of the Mexican economy. The oil sector generated only 6% of the country’s export earnings in 2015, down from about 30% in 2009, according to Mexico’s central bank.’ https://www.eia.gov/beta/international/analysis.cfm?iso=MEX
And if the price of oil were to double, one could safely assume that Mexico’s oil industry could expand their percentage of exports significantly.
(Always love the word ‘decline,’ as if oil were merely a renewable resource. American iron ore production from the Mesabi range
5) I have only read the abstract and conclusion, but the papers seems to rely on data that indicates that higher income households buy roughly the same types of goods as lower income households, but higher quality versions of those goods, however that is defined. Producers then introduce a lot more different versions of the higher quality goods, and that leads to more competition and slower inflation. So if I am characterizing the paper correctly, higher income households have a lower inflation rate because they are buying more new products than lower income households. So while it is technically correct according to this paper to say that the higher income households have a lower inflation rate, that statement may be misleading, depending on the context in which it is used. The basic finding seems to be that prices in higher quality goods are increasing at a lower rate than more basic goods, which given that there is likely more room for differentiation for higher quality goods and hence it is probably easier for new entrants to try to gain market share, should not be surprising, and doesn’t in and of itself seem like a problem. The paper’s suggestion that measures of inflation should focus on the basket of goods that the relevant population purchases seems sensible, as people on food stamps or SSI are probably more impacted by the cost of chicken than the cost of organic free range chicken.
1. Brazil is the most awesomest country in the universe and Cowen is fortunate to have an article about him published there.
Indeed. Brazil is an exceedingly proud-spirited country. Suffices to say that Brazil’s last Emperor used to exchange letters with Victor Hugo, Pasteur and Arthur de Gobineau and met Alexander Graham Bell.
TC speaks Portuguese too? I thought he only spoke English, Spanish, and German.
It wasn’t so awesome in 1891
Yes, it was. More awesome even. It crushed the Navy Rebellion and repelled the British coward aggression. Also many great Brazilian writers were alive then, such as Machado de Assis, Lima Barreto, Raul Pompeia, Ruy Barbosa, Augusto dos Anjos and Olavo Bilac. Some people think the late 1800 was the Golden Age of Brazilian culture, a time of unparalleled progress and beauty.
I’m surprised they found time to do all that while being conquered and humiliated by Benjy’s Boys from the US.
Chile != Brazil
Indeed, Chile > Brazil
#5. It seems like there’s a problem here. Very often when new products are introduced, they are priced high and only affluent households buy them (think iPads or flat screen TVs — or VCRs and microwaves back in the day, but the organic grocery example from the paper fits the pattern too). Eventually, low-income households buy them too, but by then much of the decline in price has already occurred. So it will appear that only the wealthy enjoyed the benefit of the price declines (since the item was in their basket during the time of greatest deflation but not in the low-income household basket). But of course the poor benefited from the decline in prices before they ever were buyers, and it seems like this kind of measure would entirely miss that. I guess you might say “those who wait are also served” by price deflation.
5. Too long for me to read, but I thought the inflation rate for the wealthy was much, much higher, the prices of homes in the Hamptons, private jets, and yachts having risen significantly. Does this mean I no longer have to feel sorry for the wealthy?
6. It’s likely just a coincidence, but I’ve noticed that this new interest in eliminating the corporate income tax has coincided with criticism by the new president of US companies that shift jobs overseas and their schemes to avoid US tax by deflecting income to tax havens. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. I mean, is the new president actually going to challenge those tax schemes. If not, then why waste time and resources on a tax, the corporate income tax, that US companies so easily evade.
No need to ‘challenge the schemes’. Just get rid of the ridiculous worldwide taxation (something no other developed country imposes), drop the corporate tax rate to something like Canada’s and all the inversions, and other tax schemes will disappear naturally.
According to the IMF, Greece, South Korea, Ireland and Israel all tax worldwide profits of domestic corporations.
Sorry, I should have ‘G-7’ instead of ‘developed nations’. And that handful you cite all have corporate rates substantially lower than the U.S.
#7: good info but it doesn’t seem like as big an “Aha!” as the author thinks. Consumers already know most of their clothing, footwear, small appliances, etc., come from Southeast Asia. It says so right on the product packaging, nine times out of ten.
#6…I agree about getting rid of the corporate tax, but I’m a strong supporter of a progressive income tax. I like how it works in the business cycle, and I think it’s fair to tax the better off. But, even more, I like the fact that you only pay higher taxes if you are demonstrably better off than the year before. Taxes should lessen growing wealth, but not make people poorer than they are already.Of course, no deductions.
#6. Major sign of the Apocalypse, I agree with John Cochrane on something!!!! I agree with him on both counts regarding the corporate tax rate as well as the need for a consumption tax. However, not sure I agree with him on the elimination of personal income taxes which would make the consumption tax quite high.
#7. In Trumpland auto parts are a consumer good, not an intermediate good. O’Reily’s isn’t your local Irish-themed bar and grill.
7 – This guy is something of a dope.
He believes investment goods and industrial inputs cannot be readily obtained outside of Mexico. This includes vehicles, computers, auto parts, raw materials, machinery, “equipment,” and oil.
Sure thing, Spanky. Where are we gonna get vehicles if not Mexico?
6) No corporate income tax is fine, as long as ALL the extra investment is directed to domestic production–a border tax is a good thing. Feldstein is right; Summers, wrong.
#7: Our problems with Mexico are 1) They conspire to undermine out immigration laws, b) It is practically a narco-state and iii) it is a haven for US companies to dodge our labor, tax and environmental laws. Trump’s wall gambit is obviously both a PR offensive and a way to apply pressure to Mexico’s government. The wall itself is a trivial expense to build and maintain and is probably a good thing for a number of reason. The real game here is to crack down on the Mexican political class so they begin to act responsibly.
The hilarious part of the liberal panic about this are the contradictions. Mexicans are allegedly a boon to America, yet sending them back will destroy Mexico! A trade war with Mexico will crater the US economy, but it is unnecessary as we have little trade with Mexico.