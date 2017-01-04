The latest section of our Principles of Macroeconomics class covers Inflation and Quantity Theory of Money and the first video in that section is on the incredible story of hyperinflation in Zimbabwe. Check it out! And don’t forget that all our videos pair beautifully with Modern Principles of Economics our exciting textbook!
Does your textbook discuss how the Fed ran out of ink and became “powerless” to create inflation in the US from 2009 to 2013? [being facetious, of course]
Yes. Inflation, understood as large and persistent increases in prices, is always and everywhere a monetary phenomena but monetary phenomena are not always and everywhere inflationary.