Monday assorted links

1. Some Indian kidnappers accept online (non-anonymous) payments.

2. Do men get more credit for co-authored economics papers than do women? Here is the home page of researcher Heather Sarsons, which includes a link to the paper.

3. “If this book has one thesis, it’s that America suffers from a surfeit of representation, and a deficit of administration.” — that is from Parag Khanna, drawing from his new book Technocracy in America.

4. Do politicians on the Right look better?

5. Thinking chickens.

6. Obama vs. Trump on health and science policy. And Will Baude on the ambiguities of the emoluments clause. And how Trump will manage his Cabinet, or not.