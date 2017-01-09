Monday assorted links

1. Some Indian kidnappers accept online (non-anonymous) payments.
2. Do men get more credit for co-authored economics papers than do women? Here is the home page of researcher Heather Sarsons, which includes a link to the paper.
3. “If this book has one thesis, it’s that America suffers from a surfeit of representation, and a deficit of administration.” — that is from Parag Khanna, drawing from his new book Technocracy in America.
4. Do politicians on the Right look better?
6. Obama vs. Trump on health and science policy. And Will Baude on the ambiguities of the emoluments clause. And how Trump will manage his Cabinet, or not.
#4. The women on the Right sure do look better than their Leftist counterparts (you usually can’t tell the women from the men on the Left–in either direction, actually).
Remember the mantra of the left is that men and women are EXACTLY EQUAL. The anti-science left denies biological difference. I’ve heard it said after presenting a picture of male and female sexual organs to Gloria Steinem and then presenting the equation Human male = Human female? she responded “unequivocally yes”!
“I’ve heard it said” that Jay has the greatest willingness to believe fake news, of anyone on the board here.
Of course politicians on the Right look better.
The various pathologies associated with liberalism manifest themselves in physical deformity.
The external appearance of a Leftist is a direct reflection of his or her shallow, stunted soul.
The best-looking people on the Right are to be found among the Alt-Right.
Physiognomy is real !
NOW there can no dispute: Brazil is the leading civilization in the world.
Steve Bannon is so hot!
Next, some incredibly ugly on the Alt Right will come up with a proposal that only people who are very good looking can vote. Lack of self awareness prize goes to the Alt Right. No one else comes even close.
#4 >As beautiful people earn more, they are more likely to oppose redistribution
They are stringing together tiny correlations to make a nice causal argument.
Precisely
Precisely. This was the most annoying study I’ve read for sometime.
#6: Trump’s cabinets in education, health, law, environment are urged to “make a splash in the first six months”, “totally shake these agencies up”, and analysts say, ““It won’t take six months. It’ll be less than that. They’ll look different in 30 days,”
Writers at The National Review have said that the Republican congress is similarly prepared for a “whirlwind session” of radical new far right legislative activity.
As a fan of right wing policy, I’m loving this. Trump is turning out far better than I imagined!
If the left is having meltdowns now, what is going to happen when these across the board radical shake ups and legislative whirlwinds start thundering down? Wow!
I’m more of the left than the right so I don’t particularly like his cabinet picks. But I do like this hands-off style. Get good people and give them room to move; they’ll do better work.
What do the great thinking scientist at Vox conclude that we should all do? In one word “Panic”!
http://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2017/1/9/14186328/risks-climate-change-graph
Our pols get mulligans for not looking like Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
#4: To me, they all look alike.
ha
#4….My experience is that politicians on the Right look better but smell worse.
Probably had actually put in some work that day.
Re #3, Fukuyama makes a similar point in his Political Order and Political Decay, that the quality of the US government is pretty lackluster; he compares it quite negatively with the civil service in the UK. Both focus on the national government, but the federal government is way more competent than many of the state governments and the municipal governments for America’s large cities. The government seems unable to deliver at a reasonable cost quality services in many of the areas that matter most — health, education, infrastructure and the electorate seems unable to influence this.