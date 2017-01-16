Monday assorted links

1. Good take on La La Land and nostalgia.

2. Does it work when the coach yells at the ref?

3. Why is the barter market for lovers so imperfect? My view is that women compartmentalize this kind of thing better than men do, for the most part, at least above age 30.

4. “Could flashing the “peace” sign in photos lead to fingerprint data being stolen?”

5. So maybe hard Brexit it is?

6. The debate over whether it was just subprime.

7. “But the concrete Pantheon? One of the reasons it has survived for so long is because the solid concrete structure is absolutely useless for any other purpose.” Link here.

8. Some economics for Martin Luther King Day.