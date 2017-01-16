Monday assorted links

1. Good take on La La Land and nostalgia.
2. Does it work when the coach yells at the ref?
3. Why is the barter market for lovers so imperfect? My view is that women compartmentalize this kind of thing better than men do, for the most part, at least above age 30.
4. “Could flashing the “peace” sign in photos lead to fingerprint data being stolen?”
5. So maybe hard Brexit it is?
6. The debate over whether it was just subprime.
7. “But the concrete Pantheon? One of the reasons it has survived for so long is because the solid concrete structure is absolutely useless for any other purpose.” Link here.
If they know what Theresa May is going to say in the future, do they also know how Brexit is going to turn out?
The upside of BrExit is the same as that of D. Trump’s presidency: there’s nowhere to go but up, based on expectations, so it could turn out better than people think. Think about it (I’m against BrExit and Trump btw).
You can’t win any negotiation if you aren’t willing to walk away. The UK has no chance of getting a decent deal if the EU doesn’t believe they are willing to leave the common market. May has to say these things. Whether she really wants a hard Brexit is another question (I doubt she does).
It’s awkward, though, having to communicate to the EU and the domestic political scene at the same time.
Hmmm get a deal package, put it to a vote. If it passes then so be it, if it fails then retract Brexit.
#1 I believe wives are aware of that…
#4 – The V-symbol itself can also be used as a biometric identifier, regardless of the fingerprints:
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/600971/machine-learning-algorithm-aims-to-identify-terrorists-using-the-v-signs-they-make/
More pseudo-scientific BS pandering to the almighty state’s obsession with identification and assignment of responsibility. Since god no longer seems to hurl thunderbolts at the evil or turn whores into columns of salt, it’s up to the state to handle the chore.
Seems you are being ironic about Big Brother catching bad guys, and I agree. Seems most of the time relatives of the criminal do the real police work (Unibomber) or the killer himself makes a mistake (BTK serial killer) rather than catching criminals though stellar detective work. Half the time seems the police simply go for the usual suspects and don’t even collect or retain evidence carefully.
Distinguishing people within a 50 person database with “accuracy of over 90 percent in some cases” hardly makes for a biometric identifier.
The measured accuracy is a concern, but the bigger problem is sample size. A feature that may be unique among 50 people may be shared by thousands when you have a population of a million people.
Good catch. I was surprised they could capture decent fingerprint data at 9 feet. Generally good fingerprint data requires a scan distance of less than 1 inch and a strong light, or actual contact.
1. The human propensity to engage in nostalgia is problematic and insensitive and should stop. Check.
“I’m 39, single, easy on the eyes, easy to get along with and good in bed. And I can’t get laid.”
Men and women have different definitions of “can’t get laid.” She tells us that “casual sex in the Tinder sense doesn’t work for me.”
“This scenario has played out twice since I’ve been looking for a lover. Both times with men I would have sworn had player hearts of ice. We meet. We mingle. We agree that the occasional roll in the sack would be delightful. A month later, we’re fighting about who texted whom last and whether emoji count as adult communication.”
Part of being a player is that the relationships aren’t just uncommitted, they’re also short term.
“My view is that women compartmentalize this kind of thing better than men do, for the most part, at least above age 30.”
What does this even mean? Women know better how to separate desire for sex from desire for love? Hahahaha. Signalers gonna signal.
> After a certain age, a man gets used to being pursued. […] I’m juggling projects and co-parenting. […] I lacked the time, energy or inclination to maintain a committed relationship.
Why is an eligible bachelor going to waste his time chasing after a disinterested single mother with little free time or energy, when there are plenty of other women (of the same age) who will energetically pursue him and who make time for him? She might be pretty, but that’s not enough at her age.
Tip: she should look for married guys and become their mistress. All of the sex, none of the relationship.
Maybe she really is a steely-eyed cougar wanting nothing more than a great endorphin rush but this comes column reads like projection. Or, she’s a steely-eyed cougar sleeping with needy guys who are angling for more, like, a place to live. Her other problem is she’s low SMV and heading lower.
Ahem. *comes across as vs. *column reads like
#1. The history of human existence is intertwined with torture and suffering. Even today it’s no dark secret that millions live in destitute misery. A trivial extension of this argument might be that we are all horrible people for not giving more to end malaria and provide medical relief for the sick of our world, instead spending money on luxury.
In this strange world of non-stop obsession over what identity group hurt another group, they miss the way way way bigger picture of the fact that individuals in the early and mid 20th century across the world were killed and suffered in the hundreds of millions. How many young white Americans died in WWII or Korea? Or lost relatives? How many White Americans of today can trace their lineage back to the Holodomor? How many white Americans *actually* have grandparents who lived a picturesque Americana life?
It’s an artistic reflection on the better moments of a terrifying period of life. Remembering the strength of will from an ancestral period that allowed them to find meaning in their life even as the world burned.
It’s okay to focus on past times without focusing on race or cultural hegemony. It’s sometimes even healthy. There is more to history and entertainment than ethno conflict, if people want to spend a couple hours watching a reimagining of past life as a nostalgic musical, just fucking shut up and let them.
#1 – “Unbearable whiteness” – Really? People by the millions vote with their feet to live in white societies. Most economists will take on an extra five or six figures on their mortgage to live in a majority-white neighborhood. Economists’ wives understand this, even if economists don’t, or won’t.
There are plenty of places in the world where film critics and economists can go to get away from “unbearable whiteness” but their revealed preferences are for “unbearably white” societies.
Racism is ok if directed at whites.
Imagine a reverse headline.
A truly pathetic exercise. “How could a person of color long for a past bleaker than the already admittedly bleak present?” Maybe that’s true. Maybe people of color refuse to eat at restaurants specializing in “soul food” or listen to recordings of Lightning Hopkins or read about the Tuskegee airmen. Didn’t a big museum just open in Washington, DC more or less celebrating a bleak past?
It was the whiteness of the whale that above all things appalled me.
#1: Many white viewers of La La Land may well consider nostalgic escapism as a horizontal unifier—something with which everyone identifies—but longing for the past is itself a political act.
No it isn’t. When you miss your dead grandmother who voted for Barry Goldwater, that doesn’t mean what you’re actually nostalgic for is Barry Goldwater! The entire premise of this article is wrong wrong wrong.
#3: File this one under “feminist discovers that biology is not a social construct after all.”
#2 is actually truly fascinating.
But predictably, the comments here are all about racism and gender. And there’s even a completely irrelevant Trump comment thrown in!
Does it even matter what TC posts to this absurd blog? Discuss.
Red meat on MLK Monday.
But yes, I’d think the prospect of a (usually) beefy, hotheaded man screaming at you is at least an unconscious factor.
#3: Expectations are the problem. There is NO relationship with 100% positive things. Even lasting friendships have ugly periods. So, there is no perfect friend, lover or husband. When you look for a partner you try to find a person with the maximum of positive things but there are always downsides. She’s not looking for a lover but “the perfect lover”………how many nice things don’t happen because overthinkers kill the good in the name of perfect?
“7. “But the concrete Pantheon? ”
How about the concrete Parthenon. Which is in much better shape than the original.
http://www.nashville.gov/portals/0/SiteContent/Parks/images/parthenon/Parthenon-Dusk.jpg
“The [concrete] production process also releases carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas.”
Well, yes, CaCO3 -> CaO + CO2.
BUT when the stuff cures, it absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere, thus completing the cycle with no net increase in atmospheric CO2. So, what’s the problem?
#8 (MLK Day economics)
“…reducing discriminatory barriers isn’t just about justice and fairness to individuals; it’s also about a stronger U.S. economy that makes better use of the underlying talents of all its members…”
Hardly some new insight on economics and society.
That labor is a scarce resource and that the division of labor greatly improves human productivity… has been known for centuries.
Less racial/gender discrimination in employment = more available labor = more productivity. More freedom of opportunity within the active labor force = better division of labor = more productivity.
(P.S. Federal politicians should not be permitted to establish “national holidays” of any type )
1. It is a shame that Far from Heaven was wasted on the audiences of 2002.
“1. Good take on La La Land and nostalgia.”
“…after a political season overflowing with the nostalgia of white supremacy.”
A good chunk of the Left was living in a bubble. This author still is. This political season was not about “white supremacy” anymore than BLM or MLK day is about “black supremacy”.
The best, more comprehensive explanation of how this happened was done in 2009, and can be found here.
http://www.businessinsider.com/the-cra-debate-a-users-guide-2009-6
Essentially, for policy reasons bipartisan regulators with the best of intentions inadvertently created incentives for conditions that could not handle the small recession that began in 2008, leading to a much worse recession as the hidden risks were exposed and the damage was revealed to markets as systemic.
Most of the regulations that have been proposed since are like the bans on nail clippers on planes since 9/11: they don’t really do anything to solve the problem, and in any case private citizens demonstrated that the “hijack a plane and fly it into important stuff” tactic was already obsolete on Flight 93 — similarly, investors will be difficult to fool again.
#6