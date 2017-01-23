Monday assorted links

1. Prepping for collapse? With a significant cameo for New Zealand.
2. Greg Clark reviews The Great Leveler.
3. Big Ten universities to enter e-sports.
4. Should Amish horses wear equine diapers?
by Tyler Cowen on January 23, 2017 at 12:55 pm in Uncategorized | Permalink
Fed worker hiring freeze! Oh happy days! LOL go Trump go (he’ll fail but nice optics).
1. Something these lunatics have in common (besides money) is that their business is an illusion, advertising masquerading as “tech”. Armageddon to them is not reality, it’s virtual reality, a game like the games and entertainment that dominate what passes for “tech” in Silicon Valley. If civilization survives, people will look back on this era and the lunatics who dominated “tech” and wonder what the heck were people thinking.
I wear contact lens and can’t see without them (glasses are not a good substitute for me), so I’ve had the same thoughts about contact lens as Steve Huffman (the founder of Reddit who had his vision corrected so he wouldn’t have to worry about contact lens when armageddon arrives). I had to evacuate from my low country home when Hurricane Matthew passed through in October, and I wasn’t allowed to return for six days. As residents started to return after the storm passed not knowing what, if anything, was left of their homes and the National Guard wouldn’t let them cross the causeway and cars began to line up and tempers flared and some desperate people chartered boats to take them to the island, and that was just a hurricane (a major one, for sure), not a nuclear war started by the ignoramus in the White House.
It goes to show what cucks and craven cowards all these people are. They feel like there is some kind of impending crisis and rather than use their considerable resources to try and head off the crisis or affect change they just want to turn tail and run to their fantasy “escape” plan.
Of course none of them are as big of a cuck as I am! I am the greatest BBC cuck of all time! None can compare to my cuckiness!
I can’t be a cuck because I’m an Incel Anime-Nazi who has never been married and lives in his mother’s basement.
Its important to add that I am also a gamer
Can we stop using the term “cuck” as an insult here? It’s extremely offensive to those of us in the Swinger/BDSM community who enjoy the fetish.
#1 Not just for the elites…
Anyone and everyone should be taking precautions. It is incomprehensible that so many people don’t consider minor preparedness for natural disasters or significant shocks to society as a priority, especially when it is relatively cheap to do so with just a little education. If I was king for a day a 3-day one person ration of food and water would be mandatory for each member of a household. Friends of mine from India are always joking about how their parents continually ask about whether they have enough rice/lentils during routine calls. The institutional memory of people everywhere else in the world seems to get this concept that sometimes crops don’t grow and food isn’t on store shelves. The reliance some people have on govt. survivability and services shocks the crap out of me. Unbelievable.
#5 I think advertisers are very clever, but I think the problem they face isn’t access, it’s saturation. I would be interested in seeing a study that could measure mathematically the threshold of an average American consumer’s tolerance for ad saturation before tuning out completely (i.e. skipping the content altogether to occupy their time elsewhere. No watch. No skip. Just gone.). This is the real problem. It isn’t that advertising isn’t impactful, it’s that they lose eyeballs even before they had a chance to influence.
#5 … the recent proposition that drops in NFL viewership are do to ad saturation…the viewer isn’t even tuning in. They are watching something else entirely…discuss.
Keeping enough food around for a three days is pointless; you can go without eating for three weeks and be perfectly healthy. In a modern industrial society, any shock that would threaten you with actual starvation – more than a month without food – is also likely to be one so extensive that even a well-stocked cupboard would only delay your inevitable demise. Having no desire to live in a Cormac McCarthy novel, and no illusions about my ability to do so even if I did, I see no reason to prepare.
“…you can go without eating for three weeks and be perfectly healthy.” And into the trash it goes…
? If your plan is to stay put, that is absolutely correct.
If you haven’t eaten for 3 weeks, you are probably going to be pretty weak. And your kids are going to be nearly dead. In any case, if you haven’t eaten for 3 weeks then conditions are probably bad enough that you won’t be able to automatically start eating full meals at the end of the period.
In any case, I agree with Lord Action below. Most middle class non-urbanite Americans have several weeks of food in the house in any case.
There are degrees of bad, and there’s plenty of room between The Road or The Walking Dead and Hurricane Sandy. A nuclear war between the US and China comes to mind. That would really suck, but most people would live and being able to cope for a few months of very limited infrastructure would be awfully helpful.
…you can go without eating for three weeks and be perfectly healthy.
I think that’s debatable, but either way, the prospect doesn’t sound very pleasant.
1 Survival isn’t the same thing as comfort.
2 Basic preparation for minor disasters costs very little and covers a lot of not-all-that-unlikely situations.
It would be very hard to prepare for the collapse of civilization, and probably you just can’t do it with the resources available to you. But that’s doesn’t mean it’s dumb to prepare for smaller local disasters like storms, floods, riots, heavy snowfall, etc. A small level of prepping will go a long way there–just making sure you can handle being stuck in your house without power for a couple days without starving, freezing, etc., is a pretty big win.
“even a well-stocked cupboard would only delay your inevitable demise”
Whats your point?
“But this long run is a misleading guide to current affairs. In the long run we are all dead” JMK
““I own a couple of motorcycles. I have a bunch of guns and ammo. Food. I figure that, with that, I can hole up in my house for some amount of time…
Antonio García Martínez, a forty-year-old former Facebook product manager living in San Francisco, bought five wooded acres on an island in the Pacific Northwest and brought in generators, solar panels, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
””
A better investment would be a hand tiller, a 50 gallon drum of gasoline, an acre or so of vegetable garden and a good stock of antibiotics. Sure, in the fictional mythos, waves of motorcycle gangs roam the waste land plundering supplies, but in reality a simple farm will probably survive and humans don’t devolve from yuppies into lawless cannibals after a winter.
Gasoline and antibiotics both deteriorate over time, so I guess you would have to replenish that fairly regularly. How are you going to get the antibiotics anyway? A veterinarian?
If you add a gas stabilizer (it’s readily available) your 50 gallon drum will last at least two year. And you’ll have used it all by that point.
And antibiotics can be bought off the shelf at any number of sources.
http://www.allivet.com/p-7778-amoxicillin-tablet-500-mg.aspx?gclid=CPmrh8KS2dECFdgXgQodIYMDEQ
Here you can buy 100 (500 mg) tablets for $40.
“Sure, in the fictional mythos, waves of motorcycle gangs roam the waste land plundering supplies, but in reality a simple farm will probably survive and humans don’t devolve from yuppies into lawless cannibals after a winter.” Americans do it after a few hours of blackout. Probably they were not all yuppies and instancrs of cannibalism were few and far between, but it still is a caurionary tale for our time.
1. What do you guys think of this stuff? I think it’s mostly signalling/cosplaying. Trump won, and what did the libs do? One guy was shot. Another mentally disabled man was kidnapped and tortured. The rest was the usual chimp-out crap, with the “peaceful protesters” breaking windows and setting cars and trash cans on fire, all of it taking place in neighborhoods that overwhelmingly voted for Clinton. Tyler, in a bout of good-White signalling, talked about how there was supposed to be all this violence from Trump supporters in the case that Trump won. He likely didn’t anticipate it and thus didn’t think he would have to face his prediction. Naturally, Tyler hasn’t seen the need to bring it up.
So I don’t think there is likely to be any major civil unrest. If the libs were going to do it, they’d have done it already. The conservatives who wave around their guns, saying they’d violently resist any seizure of their guns, I doubt they’d do it either.
A natural disaster is unlikely to result in any large scale civil unrest outside of the ghetto. Buy a house 60 miles away from it, and you’re safe.
Having a supply of food/water for small-scale disasters is smart, especially if you live in an area only reachable by bridge, or where the roads could be flooded. But preparing for the race war? Stupid.
Some sort of disaster is inevitable, for every single family and person in the US. It is very sensible, if not a moral obligation, to be set up to be able to survive for at least a week without power or other types of external help. I’ve been through flooding where my home was on an island for two days. We were lucky, our home wasn’t destroyed, unlike half of those in our development. I’ve gone without power for a week on at least two situations, and that is in the suburbs of decent sized US cities.
Even for the more out there scenarios, everything is gonna come to a stop, at some point in time. If you think Pax Americana is gonna last a millennium, you haven’t read history. Now, do I think it is going to happen in the next decade? Is it because of Obama? or Trump? No, no, and no. Generally declines tend to be gradual, and then sudden. But it is foolish to ignore it, especially if you have the resources.
I really liked the tech contrarians in #1 highlighting how true preparedness is both impossible and a total cop-out. That said, everyone should have a basic level of supplies and a plan. 5 days worth of food, water and fuel along with a first aid kit and basic survivability skills (how to start a fire, basic auto repair, basic medical skills, water purification etc.) will be extremely useful. The number of Manhattanites I know who were raiding their pantries after a few days without electricity after Hurricane Sandy was enough to convince me.
I find it interesting that it took the election of a brash GOP firebrand to elevate this conversation to the mainstream.
Outside of Manhattan, how common is it _not_ to have five days worth of food and drink lying around the house? I mean, you might have to eat Prego out of the jar, or subsist on cereal… But how often do people go to the grocery store? Isn’t the median person prepared to last half as long as that?
Make it three weeks and not three days and I’ll grant you have trouble. But then we’re taking about a serious disaster like a pandemic, an asteroid strike, or a nuclear exchange. And not run-of-the-mill stuff like a bad storm or some rioting liberals.
Re: e-sports. It looks like an organized waste of time, but at least ligaments aren’t being injured.
The better news is that colleges are now hosting hacking and programming competitions. My UVA daughter and her two friends went down to NC and won $1,000 by devising some clever algorithm. This is a continuation for her from high school, where she was on the school’s robotics team, and also engaged in cyber warfare competitions. (She plans on pursuing this as a career, but in peaceful pursuits.)
Peter, this is obviously a lie, as I’ve learned from the comments here that women are useless at coding and engineering. Any women in the field are just Obama-style SJW virtue signaling AA hires. Did you mean your son?
You still mad about the inaguration?
Did that happen? Why didn’t anyone show up?
Yep, he’s still hurting.
Nothing to stop the Maoris from raiding these bug out propertys.
#5 — The trouble is there’s no middle ground. Every site wants to show full page ads with animation and sound, plus maybe a paragraph of text before the next full page ad. If you keep multiple tabs open, the computer heats up and stops being responsive. I feel bad about denying sites revenue, but it’s my computer and not theirs.
I wonder if this has something to do with a payments per click revenue model? If you just want brand awareness, you don’t need as much engagement with the viewer.
The likelihood of me clicking on a random ad is very small. The annoyance factor of ads trying to get me to click on them is very high. Result: I block them and nobody makes any money.
The likelihood of blocking banner ads without animation or sound, that take up a moderate fraction of the page, is low. Sure, the site doesn’t get credited with a sale, but what were the odds of that, really?
#3: scholarships follow eyeballs. If eyeballs can be attracted with less expensive infrastructure than stadiums and athletic facilities, what will happen to universities with large sunk costs? Caltech, Florida State and Northeastern are top ranked at League of Legends tournaments http://www.ivylol.com/seasons/standings?league=7
#5: The problem is that ads are made with color 00cc33 (slurpee green) or other colors that offend your eyes. Google could ban ads with offensive colors but never tried to do anything about it.
#5: on a second thought ads in mobile platforms are theft. If the user has a limited plan in MB or using data roaming, you have to block ads. Data roaming is expensive to pay for video ads.
6. Adverts are a popular way of distributing malware
#1 – I’m moving in the opposite direction. We survived eight years of Obama working 24/7 to completely destroy the evil, racist economy. Corrupt, incompetent Hilary won’t be able to deploy her presidency to finish us off.
Today, the adults are in charge. The inmates either are back in the asylum/Chappaqua or running through the streets wearing their vaginas on their heads.
There is no need to prep for the end of the world as we know it.
These adults in charge–are they the same ones who spend more time whining about SNL and crying about crowd sizes than on intelligence briefings? And this Obama you speak of–same one that inherited an economy on the brink of another depression and left office with the stock market at record highs?
I’m no Trump fan, but I don’t know, if you want to talk about adolescents, how about this guy, quoted in the article:
To Levchin, prepping for survival is a moral miscalculation; he prefers to “shut down party conversations” on the topic. “I typically ask people, ‘So you’re worried about the pitchforks. How much money have you donated to your local homeless shelter?’ This connects the most, in my mind, to the realities of the income gap. All the other forms of fear that people bring up are artificial.”
In other words, he has the whole world figured out, and if it doesn’t fit into his little predetermined ideological biases, it simply cannot happen. Only his solutions will solve any problems of this world. Any dissent or alternative opinions must be met with full censorship and social approbation. All other fears are artificial.
The Cheeto Jesus is just as immature, in my opinion, but this guy lives in a bigger bubble than most Trump voters.
#5 – people do the ad networks a favor by blocking ads.
Just as Nigerian scammers employ poor spelling and grammar to filter out people too smart to fall for their obvious ploys, the ad networks should be grateful that the reasonable people use ad blockers.
People without the basic intelligence or motivation to use an ad blocker are advertiser’s target audience. They should be thankful.
1. I have nothing against prep-and-done. That is, you have your flood, earthquake, tornado plan set up.
I think the danger is when prep becomes hobby, or worse, lifestyle.
That kind of focus distorts the perceived odds. Humans are deterministic thinkers in a probabilistic world. Just handling the kit makes you spin scenarios and then increase probabilities for those scenarios.
+1
5. Is it odd that I, the moderate pragmatist most often called a leftist or socialist, do not block ads?
They don’t bother me that much, I like free content, I am willing to make that trade. A win-win voluntary exchange.
4. The article is behind a paywall so I could only read the first 30 words or so. With that caveat…
I’m very pro-Amish but I think the lawsuit is bogus. The Amish’s religion doesn’t say anything about equine diapers. Rather, it’s their efforts to preserve their religion—and way of life—that have led them to largely reject motor vehicles and use horses and buggies instead. I’m pretty sure their ordnungs could accommodate equine diapers.
That said, I can’t see why the equine diaper requirement would need to be passed in the first place. We’ve been getting along for a hundred years with the Amish’s horses pooping on public roads–why suddenly start caring now? Horse poop is pretty grassy and doesn’t smell strongy, and it dries out and disintegrates quickly. Who made it a problem in the first place?
+1, and reminds me of the trans bathroom kerfuffle.
I’m a Bath-room warrior
with fire in my eyes
OK, found an ungated version of the article by DuckDuckGoing the keywords “amish lawsuit equine diapers”.
Looks like the issue arises from complaints made by a few of the Amish’s neighbors. The article says the issue has “divided” the town, but obviously there is no polling data to provide a more precise picture of what that means. To me it sounds like some uptight nudnik stepped in horse poop once and decided to make a big stink out of it. Seriously, why would you move to a heavily Amish area and then complain about horse poop?? That’s like moving to Phoenix and complaining about the heat.
Also, it turns out this particular Amish community’s ordnung does NOT accommodate equine diapers. I say let them have their ordnung! (Though I’m still not clear how it’s a religious freedom issue.)
“big stink” – I see what you did there
You should see all the clever puns I decided NOT to use.
Make the law “one way or another, you have to clean up after your horse.” Problem solved? Maybe the diaper law is easier to enforce. It is quite hard to conceive how a diaper would not be allowed. Do they not diaper their children? Are they not allowed to use cloth and pins?
The thing is, horse poop dries up and turns basically into grassy dirt in a day or two and then blows away like dust. It cleans itself!
If the Amish were a huge population in NYC and their poop was piling thigh-high up on the sidewalks it’d be a different issue.
#1… “What are the other things I can worry about and prepare for? It’s like insurance.”
Speaking of insurance, I’m going to need some kind of refund or payout if I’m frozen only to awaken after an apocalypse. The extra cash will come in handy.
“Among the residents, Hall said, “we’ve got two doctors and a dentist.”
They’re useless without a good health insurance policy and malpractice insurance.
“whose clients include Peter Thiel,”
I knew he was going to turn up. He’s like the Zelig of futurist bullshit, recently taking over that title from Stewart Brand.
“Yanks, get this in your heads. Aotearoa NZ is not your little last resort safe haven.”
Good to know we’re so popular. I can hear Bill O’Reiily braying who we saved their ass in WWII.
“He said, “This is no longer about a handful of freaks worried about the world ending”
No it isn’t. it is just a bunch of rich schmucks.
On 1), I think Andrew Carnegie’s observation mentioned in the middle of the article explains why I found the entire piece by turns hilarious and contemptible: “he [Carnegie] criticized the emergence of “rigid castes” living in “mutual ignorance” and “mutual distrust.” The entire article documents a cloistered class of frivolous idiots, projecting made-up anxieties onto their fellow citizens about whom they know nothing. A road trip across America would do them a lot of good. It may assuage their fears and save them a lot of anxiety and money. At least, it will make their Atlas Shrugged-like fantasies of one last flight from Armageddon seem silly once they realize societies are not uniformly fragile; they fracture only in places; and any bands of marauding plunderers will be separated by vast tracts of intact communities operating quite as they did before. Maybe their Progressive fondness for government services makes a world without government unimaginable. But in the communities I grew up in, the idea of complete social breakdown of the kind they are preparing for is not only unlikely but impossible. (Although, as others have mentioned, disaster preparedness is always prudent.) Which isn’t to say I wouldn’t go stake a claim to an abandoned beachfront mansion, should the whole of Silicon Valley caravan to New Zealand.
On 5), it’s sobering to see the effects quantified, but I won’t turn off my ad blockers. Ads are just too intrusive and severely impact my computers’ performance. If a site won’t let me proceed without turning it off, I leave the site and add it to my shit-list. It’s a sad testament to the quality of the ad-supported Internet that I don’t even miss the sites I stopped going to. One development I really like is when a site offers a short survey up front in lieu of sticking ads all over creation. The data they receive probably has higher monetization potential than an ad, and the post-survey portion of reading the article without moving text, videos, sounds, etc., is much more pleasant. More like that please!
New Zealand! Don’t they know that its one of the most geologically active countries in the world. The North Island is basically one huge volcano waiting to pop – and the biggest city on the South Island was badly damaged in an earthquake five years ago. They’d be better off in Australia – although that is the home of Mad Max…