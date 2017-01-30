Monday assorted links

1. Checkout lanes for people who want it to be slow?
2. “In summary I’d say the most important and mysterious unanswered question of economics is the point from #2: which cooperative norms are chosen to be enforced and how does this come about?” Link here.
3. Larry Summers and his wife discussing poetry, mostly Larry doing the reading (video), and discussion here.
4. New and important results on why labor’s share has fallen:
The recent fall of labor’s share of GDP in numerous countries is well-documented, but its causes are poorly understood. We sketch a “superstar firm” model where industries are increasingly characterized by “winner take most” competition, leading a small number of highly profitable (and low labor share) firms to command growing market share. Building on Autor et al. (2017), we evaluate and confirm two core claims of the superstar firm hypothesis: the concentration of sales among firms within industries has risen across much of the private sector; and industries with larger increases in concentration exhibit a larger decline in labor’s share.
That is from Autor, Dorn, Katz, Patterson, and van Reenen.
The “why” is interesting – to economists. What we choose to do about it is important. Until we solve the latter, expect more Trumps, Brexits, and other surprises.
Doesn’t the “why” directly affect what we choose to do about it?
I suspect that this:
“We sketch a “superstar firm” model where industries are increasingly characterized by “winner take most” competition,”
Directly lead to the populism of Trump.
Tyler posts a completely apolitical set of links, and the 23rd word posted in the comments section is “Trump.”
You are all psychos.
What a crashing hypocrite you are. Just substitute Obama for Trump and look in the mirror LOL
While I had the self-control not to go there immediately, yesterday’s protests were exactly about norms, who gets to set them, who gets to enforce them.
For instance: the norm that the Executive follow the law and respect Court orders.
What do you mean, “self control”? You patted yourself on the back immediately.
I think you have a valid point about some protests, but perhaps not about yesterday’s. They were just the stick picked up to beat Trump with. All nations have rules and laws about which people get to enter. Give me a list of countries that could be on a similar list that would placate the protesters. Russia? Saudi Arabia? Or my guess: any country whose selection would piss off Trump.
The US is not just another nation. We don’t have religious tests for entry, until now. We’re supposed to be better than that. The protesters have a right to express their vision for what this country is supposedly about.
2. I think norms and enforcement are the tip of an iceberg. They are what we notice, but a small fraction of what is there. Yes, we can step back and chuckle that tie wearing is an amusing anachronism, without noticing our participation in an unspoken social interaction. We gravitate towards this year’s color, this year’s width, this year’s height relative to belt, without noticing. Or thinking a tie is cool without remembering the social interactions that made it so.
Since so much of this is not conscious action, it can’t be consciously described. It is not economics, it is beneath that cognitive overlay.
You appear to be consciously describing it.
Grocery checkout — How about a television lounge where you can order a beverage while they get to your cart and tally the charges? (Thinking of bowling alleys.)
Just stay home, watch TV, have a beer, and order your groceries online
Peapod was great, except that the quality of produce was always worse than I would have selected myself.
My ideal grocery store would remove the credit card scanners at each register and instead have you hand over your credit card to the person in the checkout aisle and have them take care of it, just like at a restaurant or bar. The number of people who, for one reason or another can’t seem to handle the card swiping machines is a little bizarre and a lot annoying. Poor vision, I think, is a problem for a lot of them, and then I think old people just get confused sometimes because different machines have different sequences of menus and buttons that need to be pressed. Whatever the cause, it’s not working for me.
I’ve said this before, but there should be only one line in the store served by all of the tellers. If any store does this, I’m willing to give them all of my business for life and pay double. However, they won’t do it because they hate their customers.
That’s the way the much maligned post office does it. And sometimes self-checks have just one line
The Fairway on 86th Street in Manhattan did this (and perhaps still does). It was lovely, though Fairway filed for bankruptcy last year so it seems clear this model isn’t universally loved.
Not sure how well that would work for grocery stores. A great deal of time is saved by the on-deck shopper being able to unload their cart while waiting for the cashier to finish up with the previous shopper. That would get lost if you had it all feeding through one line (although I guess you could feed them so there’d be two shoppers at each check out line).
Much needed, though, for hotel registration.
2. This is tangential at best – relating to how norms are transmitted, particularly to children – but it has been bugging me.
So many books and shows intended for little kids follow the adult model of a moral tale: there is action, there is bad action, there is conflict, ultimately conflict is resolved and we all learn a valuable lesson. Oftentimes the bad behavior and the conflict take up far more of the story than the resolution.
But little kids don’t seem to operate that way (both in my experience and in my reading on the subject). They primarily model behavior.
So when a story models bad behavior and conflict, it may eventually be resolved, but the primary takeaway for a little kid is to model the bad behavior (or the conflict, as conflict usually leads to attention from adults in the story).
I try to choose shows and books that just model good behavior without creating the adult-/older-kid-centric conflict and resolution. “Dinosaur Train” on PBS is pretty good about that, and sticking with goofy or informative books instead of those with a narrative mostly avoids the issue for books. But sometimes they slip through. A family member gave us a book where a little blue truck teaches city vehicles the importance of taking turns and such, but my son’s main takeaway from the book was “Me first! said the limo, all puffed with pride.”
Anyway, I guess the upshot is: if you are going to produce content that conveys cooperative norms, and aim it at little kids, please just focus on modeling the good behavior and not on giving it the conflict-based form that would be interesting to a more mature child or adult.
That is an interesting question but hasn’t it been focused upon by political science, anthropology, and sociology? So is it unanswered because we don’t have a great way to incorporate that into economic models for economists or is it that we don’t have a convincing answer from those fields?
My own take is that there’s parts of the puzzle that each social science has covered but the hard part is getting a convincing and rigorous story that ties it all together.
“1. Checkout lanes for people who want it to be slow?”
Just add more automated checkout lanes. Most stores in my area have 10 regular checkout lanes, of which only 2-4 are actually manned and 6 automated checkout lanes that are all busy. Carving off half the regular checkout lanes and doubling the automated checkout lanes will increase throughput without additional labor costs.
automated checkout lines are marginally faster, but require more work on my part.
In case you’re interested, I posted more about Trump’s executive order (http://necpluribusimpar.net/trumps-executive-order/ and http://necpluribusimpar.net/meanwhile-in-yemen/), where I point out the inconsistency in the positions of many people who oppose it, which is not to say that there is nothing wrong about the order.
You really are an asshole.
2. What cooperative norm governs?
We all have he same feeling when our glass is half full. The same feeling as deja vu. The same feeling Jim Hamilton talks about when we see the two previous gas price peaks. The same feeling you get in the tore and see only two people in the checkout lane. It is our inner Nyquist-Shannon.
We have this information peak, one thing is uninformative, two things is suddenly very informative, but the fourth adds nothing. We all know where that peak is, it is a survival instinct, it assure us that the goodie is likely to be where we expect it.
If we are to look at Larry Summers anecdotes, enjoy this.
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-01-26/the-day-harvard-stopped-being-a-hedge-fund