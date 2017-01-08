Request for requests

Are there any particular topics or questions you would like me to blog about? I make no promises!
Vladislav Surkov and managed democracy.
That was interesting.
https://medium.com/@resnikoff/phantasmagoria-3beac7fe516d
Public education.
Black Lives Matter
At which point does technology allow another model of social organization than that based on shared territory?
This might be an interesting topic, but surely it’s already come to pass. Any number of organizations aren’t particularly related to shared “physical” territory. And not just the obviously modern Google, Facebook, etc. How much is the Catholic church based upon shared territories? Or the Red Cross? Or the Boy Scouts? Or the The International Organization of Scientific Research?
I think you need to be far more specific with this topic to be meaningful.
Economics of a aging population and demographic decline. Associated capital surplus and deflation.
Hockey
Actually, Tax Reform is happening soon. What’s good plausible legislation?
Why don’t we learn from history?
Some time ago you asked your readers to recommend things to read on the US Navy. If you followed up on that request I’d like to hear your thoughts. What is your position on the Navy? Do we have enough ships? Can economic theory be applied to judge the value of fantastically expensive, but vulnerable ships like nuclear-powered aircraft carriers?
Which of the virtues do you aspire to? Which virtues do you admire?
Public lands would be interesting.
I agree. Especially federally owned land in the west managed by BLM, Forest Service, etc.
As a lawyer who specializes in natural resources matters, I concur. Also, occupational licensing and zoning.
Religion
Cyberwar. The potential economic impact. The opportunities for external agencies to influence economic policy, via cyberwar.
Describe an alternative to capitalism in a world where robots do all the labor
Imagine that capitalism is ultimately successful in eliminating scarcity (robots or otherwise). What comes after that?
This! I’d be very interested in your thoughts on what alternative economic systems might arise after capitalism has played itself out.
If we’re post-scarcity, my taxes go way down, right?
I think we’d break a rule the robots wanted us to follow and we’d get thrown out of Eden. 🙂
NOPE! The result will simply be feudalism restored AND Strengthened!
There’s two versions of this.
1. One or a small group of entrepreneurs owns the robots.
2. The government owns the robots.
I see how we get from where we are now to 1. How would we get to 2, and is 2 better than 1?
Would love a breakdown of preconditions needed to nullify negative socioeconomic outcomes of early marriage.
– Things you recommend (in any sphere IE buying a Google Chromecast, reading Slatestarcodex etc.)
– Policy you would implement if you were President
– Music (specifically your thoughts on the band Phish, or other bands with subcultures)
– lifestyle inflation/expenditure cascades/relative deprivation/positional status
Is it pain -> joblessness -> opiods?
Or opiods -> joblessness -> pain?
Or joblessness -> pain -> opiods?
What about pain -> opioids -> joblessness
Viability of veganism, perhaps from economic perspective?
How many animals would have to die for us all to become Vegans?
If God wanted us to be vegans, why did he make animals out of meat?
1. Given the recent demonetisation in India, your thoughts on the same and predictions for 2017 on the economic front for India.
2. Is a study of its history important for a country? is it really a learning tool?
What would be the consequences of demonetization in the United States?
Is there a case to be made for German-Austrian reunification?
I have an Austrian friend who studied law in Vienna. He found out that he likes Berlin but despite the fact that there is freedom of movement and, technically, mutual recognition of diplomas, it is very difficult for him to enter the profession in Germany.
He says the EU doesn’t benefit him, but German-Austrian reunification would. He also points out that the South Tyrolese have it even worse, because they are trapped inside the Italian state.
Speaking of “reunification” instead of “unification” is a great disservice to the cause of German-Austrian (re)unification. The only period of time were Austria and Germany were unified was 1938-1945, after the Anschluss (we cannot count, obviously, the Germanic Holy Roman Empire as a unified Germany). In fact, this infamous precedent is the only reason the other people of Europe would object (and would go to war if needed) to this unification. Otherwise, there would be a pretty good case to allow this unification.
Speaking of “reunification” was no moral evaluation but a technical assessment.
So they have the same language. Maybe reunification of Canada and the US or the US and the United Kingdom would make sense if that’s the case.
How does the EU not solve this? What specific difficulties does he encounter? Surely either it’s formal obstacles or informal regional prejudice. The first case is supposed to be what the EU is for, and the second would hardly be solved by formal political unity.
I was going to ask you about Health Savings Accounts, but you have some excellent posts on it already starting here:
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2008/07/health-savings.html
Have you changed your mind on anything major since?
I like the posts that go outside your wheelhouse, when you’re trying to think through a topic that is new to you or not an area of existing expertise. They are always interesting. For example, merging in Nigeria or Fake News Will Soon Get Worse. If you’re ever on the fence about whether something is too speculative, speculate!
I’m still waiting for the “best classical music of 2016” blog post.
2016 saw a remarkable coincidence: the centennials of the birth of Milton Babbitt and the death of Max Reger, which occurred within a few hours of each other.
The fact that Babbitt greatly admired Reger (not, of course, especially surprising) adds some interest to this fact.
If Tyler has thoughts about either or both of these composers, I would be curious to hear them.
When is Uber Going Bankrupt?
When is Tesla going bankrupt?
I would like to hear your thoughts on Tabby’s Star and the ongoing scientific investigation surrounding it. It’s the closest we’ve come to finding aliens and I wonder what effect the discovery of aliens, or alien sentience, would have on the economy and politics.
Why does Cabo Verde has such a high savings rate? https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/rankorder/2260rank.html
Can remittances explain this or are they plotting something?
Your opinion of Matthew Desmond ‘s book ” Evicted” as ethnography and as a brief for housing vouchers. For that matter your views on the institution of rental housing and the efficacy of any solution that aims at creating affordability in housing.
What are your favorite things Chicago? Or Illinois?
Chicago hot dogs, Over-rated or Under-rated?
Duck! Bullets flying everywhere!
I commented on the Sunday items post on travel to Uganda: If you go to Uganda (or Fort Lauderdale Airport) maintain a low profile and keep moving. Do not travel to Chicago.
Effects of a hostile bureaucracy on democracy
1) Can Uber last at losing so much money?
2) How would you recommend getting young people to get married early and have more children?
Given that you clearly preach the volcel lifestyle why are the vast majority of your readers incels or cucks?
Should Ray Lopez have succeeded Jonathan Goldsmith as Dos Equis’ Most Interesting Man in the World?
Why, yes, yes he should. Instead I’m being sent to Mars.
My proposed topic: patents, the unknown ideal: why improved patent laws will power the world past the Great Stagnation.
How do you manage to digest so much — literature and food and movies and TV and music? Which of them do you consume at the same time?
I would be interested to hear your thoughts on public lands and the interests of economic development compared with recreation and increased conservation policies.
sometimes you explain things in economic terms and sometimes (less often) in morality/ethics terms.
How do you switch between the two (economic/incentives mode vs morality mode) ?
This blog has always just used economics as a thin facade for the moral scolding core message.
Learning techniques (spacing, interleaving, varied practice, etc.).
When you appeared as a debater on Intelligence Squared, do you think a significant portion of the audience lied about their pre-debate opinion to manipulate the final outcome? Though it’s been a few years, I remember thinking this at the time, and always wanted to ask. It’s Wrong to Pay for Sex
Yes I am quite sure of this, I saw which hands went up…
More on philosophy, death, morality, time, chance of God existing
I enjoyed the Parfit links.
Parfit claimed to be an atheist but obviously he was a conventional Christian.
I would be interested in hearing about an ethical system that doesn’t put people first.
I would be interested in a non-facile post about conservation.
You asked Luigi Zingales about whether he thinks Islam or Christianity would be better long-term for in-between African peoples (like a tribe in Ethiopia that could go either way). One aspect of this question that didn’t come up was the long-term effect of these religions on the family. Christianity can push against cousin-cousin marriage, for example, while Islam seems (at least for Arabs) to encourage it. Heinrich seemed to suggest the importance of the Hajnal Line for Europe. Alex has linked to a paper showing how widespread cousin-cousin marriages in the mid-east may have held back that region. How important do you think this is?
You’ve also said Islam attracts you the most theologically (or something to that effect). Could you elaborate?
Tyler hates alcohol, that’s all there is to know.
Does America undervalue/misunderstand economic and political relations with Mexico, Latin America/South America?
Best way to spread western values (assuming you feel they are worth spreading). Are there some conditions where it’s simply not possible and should not be encouraged?
Militarization of space, on the heals of commercialization of space. Governance of space. Implications for security.
How to best respond to a nuclear/biological/cyber attack? Esp. if sponsor is shadowy.
I’m not necessarily interested in thoughts of religion (like your comment a few weeks ago), but are there key things we should believe in even if they might not be true? Should some of the old standards still be taught? Example: Should children still be taught to work hard and do what they’re told? Should we teach them to not lie / be honest / keep your word? Or should we begin teaching that you have to doubt what people tell you, plot your own course/don’t follow instructions, and sometimes you have to be deceptive / ruthless to get ahead – but that’s OK because the other guys are going to be that way also? There are other examples – is the idea of equality something we should believe regardless (context of IQ and education/skills that comes up often on comments here) ? Is it better to be employed at a useless job (zmp) than be unemployed?
If you were investing internationally, what places have you seen that seem to be most attractive or have underappreciated upside?
If you teach kids to be ruthless, they become jaded.
I think this is one of the better requests actually. Tyler always wants to have it both ways it seems and he’s really gone off the rails since his “Average is Over” book came out. On the one hand he likes the idea of hyper-competition, and a ruthless job market but on the other hand he wants everyone to follow the same old social norms: be polite, be conscientious, work hard, eat your vegetables, blah blah blah. To my mind this is the giant contradiction in Tyler’s whole idea of the world: you can’t have the competitive level of current capitalism with the social norms of old.
If you could have a conversation with Elliot Rodger what would you tell him?
Do you think China is destined to reach the first world level within 30 years? Why or why not?
China’s GDP per capita (PPP) is about $15,000 a year. Italy has a GDP/capita (PPP) of about $36,000 a year and Japan is at $38,000 a year.
If China grows at 7% for 13 years, it will be at $36,000 in today’s dollars. So, by that comparison, first world by 2030. If China grows at 5% a year then it will at least be at $30,000 a year by 2030.
Taijin, Beijing and Shanghai are already at $30,000/year.
Nice stats Todd K. And if China grows at 1%/yr, it will be at about $30k average in 70 years. I think they’ve seen their high water mark for a while, and will grow slowly; time will tell.
What explains the divergence in quality between cars and other manufactured consumer goods? Cars have become ridiculously reliable compared to previous years, and that with much less routing maintenance needs. Meanwhile, refrigerators, washing machines, even irons and toasters have become increasingly unreliable with ever shortening lifespans. What has made cars take such a different path?
A lot of cars are still manufactured in the USA/Western Europe/Canada most appliances are Made in China. End of Story.
“Meanwhile, refrigerators, washing machines, even irons and toasters have become increasingly unreliable with ever shortening lifespans”
Do you have a citation that backs that up? (Note: Refrigerators may well have a shorter compressor life span due to the replacement of freon with a material that doesn’t work as efficiently, but even so, I’m not sure if that has actually shortened their life span).
I would like to hear your reaction to the claim that there is a restaurant bubble made here: https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/american-restaurant-industry-bubble-burst
The economics of comment editign.
Whatever happened to poststructuralism?
And: cyberwarfare
Do you accept that your tastes/preferences might become lame as you get older? Because, don’t they for most aesthetes/intellectuals? How will you know, and how will you respond?
2017 is the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution. What are your recommendations (books, articles, or movies) for understanding the revolution of 1917 and the Soviet Union that followed?
http://www.wftv.com/news/local/suspended-rollins-college-lacrosse-player-accuses-school-of-anti-male-discrimination/479636077
Is Title IX gender neutral? Or gender biased?
I too have enjoyed your posts on philosophy and would be interested to hear more about your thoughts on philosophers you admire and have learned the most from. You have mentioned Hume many times and I’d be interested in hearing more about how his way or writings have influenced your own thinking.
Also, I would be interested in hearing what books you have found helpful in guiding not just your thinking but also your behavior and actions with respect to virtues and being the best human you can.
Currentzis’s Don Giovanni recording
The current status of pop-economics. Particularly the explicit political biases from economists on twitter (J Wolfers), blogosphere (J Taylor, Krugman, M Chinn), etc… and its impact on how the profession is so negatively viewed.
How to get rid of nuclear weapons
Social choice theory
Is the debate about the hard problem of consciousness important?
In a world of robot labour and online retail, what does a city look like?
I’m having trouble formulating the precise question, but here is my attempt to get there:
What are the hidden assumptions of economists as far as goal functions? For everyone to be rich? For everyone to be happy? How would economics change if economists added goals such as ‘living a moral life’ to their equations?
I am not kidding about any of these: Halsey’s opinion of Nimitz and Nimitz’s opinion of Halsey. I think each thought that, in the other’s place, he would not have done as well with the overwhelming challenges, but I have also heard rumors that Nimitz disapproved of some of Halsey’s real-time decisions. The vice versa rumors exist also. Not that you are an expert on naval history, but maybe you have heard something I have not heard, or have insights I would not have come up with.
Is there any prose writer who does not eventually wear out his or her welcome? If there isn’t (which is my view) who comes closest to not wearing out their welcome?
Local anecdotes about GMU – are the faculty parties as “fun” as they are in less conservative states? is there, in fact, a typical GMU faculty party ? (where I work, there are typical parties. They are fun, but not real fun). Are there people in other departments who you had interesting conversations with which you could entertainingly describe in a thousand words or less (the genius gardener who snagged a biology professorship, the classic Russian dissident author who smoked himself to an earlier death than any of his friends would have wanted, the woman on the music faculty who understands what Martha Argerich and Glenn Gould should have, but did not, do to perform Mozart and Bach in the right way…)
How is it possible that after all these years of writing, you and Alex and guest blog-hosts, not a single one of you has ever mentioned Pushkin in a post? I am not saying he is the Russian Dante or anything, but you would think that the most gifted continental European poet of the post-Shakespeare world would be mentioned at least once in your thousands of posts.
In any event, feel free not to think twice about any of these suggestions. Your blog has been one of the most fascinating aspects of the contemporary world, from my point of view, for several years. Not enough cute cat videos (I am serious about that – cute cat videos are more important than almost anyone thinks), and definitely not enough landscape photography (Northern Virginia is ridiculously beautiful from the landscape point of view), but fascinating anyway. So, well done, Tyler and Alex, and thank you. If you answer one question, answer the Pushkin question. (Even Shakespeare was not smart enough to say this: Habit is given us from above: it is our consolation for loss of happiness = Preevwichka svwishe nahm dan na, zamyena schasteeyou ahn na.
Where would you live in the world if you had nothing tying you down to one location?
I’d like to hear an economist’s take on the Automated Payment Tax (cf. http://www.apttax.com/) – pros, cons. (It naively strikes me as eminently sensible.)
Why Twitter?
The merits of an edit button and required log on information on a modern blogging site.
What’s the best argument for high culture when homeless people are freezing in the streets? (a serious inquiry, as I love visiting the great museums in New York City).
Given the decades-long growth in capital invested in VC and private equity, coinciding with the decline in the number of public companies, what do you see as the future of asset returns available to individual investors?
An update on the 2012 article on India’s economy: http://www.nytimes.com/2012/05/06/business/economic-view-forget-europe-worry-about-india.html
I’ve always been interested in the following:
1. How to measure the impact of insurance pricing for risk: real or perceived. There has to be earnings available to companies willing to insure perceived risk where there is no/little as well as where no risk is perceived, but great risk exists. Politics seem to drive perceptions, but there are tons of other factors. Think bomb shelters, treasury bonds, etc. For insurance, health insurance and property insurance along coastlines pop out to me as areas where companies could earn lots of dollars based on the difference between perceived risk and actual risk independent of their actually knowing exactly where the risk lies.
2. Your reading habits are fascinating to me, a secondary English teacher. I’d love more brief thoughts on how to encourage deeper reading as well as contrasting information with how reading is taught at University level. This is really vague, sorry.
3. You do well linking real stories with lessons from your Econ class you put together with Alex, but more analysis would be appreciated by this Humanities guy. Three extra sentences including your application would not poison the well for me, it would be significantly more educational.
4. Information on books that you started but couldn’t complete and why. I’d find this fascinating. I know this might feel like an ultimate bad review, but they could be from dead authors.
Crime and Prisons
Public Schooling
Young men, unemployment, and video games
Tea-totaling
How large a subsidy is the American military umbrella?
What is the economic (and political economic) role of militaries generally?
Climate change
What is good advice for young people of average intelligence?
IQ and the Wealth of Nations (aka HBD)
In honor of Derek Parfit, what are your views on population ethics?
What is the future of economics, given the trending preference for econometrics in publishable papers? A more rigorous science? A diminishing interest in economic philosophy? Something else? How will this alter university economics departments in 30 years?
Why team sports obsess about individual awards.
What should be our greatest concerns globally, nationally, individually?
If true public goods (e.g., innovation) are a strong argument for government intervention, how we determine how much of that public good should be provided and at what costs?
Scanlan’s critique of the logic of disparate results. Seldom, if ever, grappled with by . . . because? Relevant to lots of facile solutions.
The future of black urban culture . . . causes, consequences, the burden of leadership. Culture counts . . .implications of seventy years of policy which appears not even mildly successful (to say the least) and the hard, possibly incorrect things that might (may) need to be said (or not) but which are scarcely if ever alluded to . . . the sucess ratio of (so-called) economic solutions and what else is there?
And yes: the moral foundations of economics: promises and perils (which are?) . . . where do they (whatever the are) succeed or fail, where, and why, as if they should?
What would Hume, Smith, or Hayek have to say on these issues?
Do these things addle your brain too?
What long-term societal disruption in the west might look like (e.g., extended power outage; limited nuclear blast; California falling into the sea).
ethnic dining in the rust belt
Please say a few words about the idea of pre-tax income being an accounting fiction. Loyal readers know that you are a fan of Thomas Nagel, yet you seem to depart from him on this important topic. (In an August post you suggested lowering taxes on the wealthy could more properly be called “un-redistribution” than “redistribution.”) Might “pre-tax income” rhetoric hide from scrutiny the arguably more important issues that determine market wages in the first place? For example, a physician may complain about Uncle Sam “taking” money from his (pre-tax) income, but from a libertarian perspective the real scandal is that his pre-tax income was so high to begin with — e.g., because the law that props it up via protections from competition with doctors trained in Canada.
Any update on Resolution Frameworks of various Regulatory regimes to tackle TBTF.
Analysis of US medical spending. Specifically what part is administrative hassle ( i have seen such, but don’t know what to believe) and how much it costs to get a 1% chance of another high quality of life year, or a 10% chance or a 1/1000 chance . i.e. how much do we spend on low probability of success treatments.
Mandatory Gun Insurance.
I would like Tyrone to point to my countryman Knausgård’s take on the Trumpenfuhrer.
Future of manned spaceflight, over the next century or so.
Ditto, for nanotechnology.
Semi-related; my impression is economists are much less impressed by specific fields of technology than they once were, They seem more inclined to stare at a graph or two, mumble “TFP”, and scurry along to more congenial topics — gossiping about who’s in and out at the Fed perhaps. Am I right? And is there some explanation of this?
If economic models are fables rather than realistic representations of the world, how do we judge them?
Where is Tyrone, and what does he think about drinking alcohol?
Conversations with Tyler: Steve Sailer.
Second/third/…/nth all the requests (above and likely below) re future of capitalism/automation/singularity/basic income. I’d ask for a particular focus on the politics of the transition.
Peter Cushing was ‘in’ Rogue One. Will all future performers be dead? Or will they never have been alive?
Are Ray and Thiago AIs?
Climate change.
The case for monarchy.
The changing economics of the film industry, in particular the prospects for different types of artists moving forward. For example, will actors and directory become devalued due to digital technology? In this world, would screenwriters, and others who generate ideas, become more important in the the hierarchy of Hollywood?
Other questions:
Given the lower cost of production, which would seem to open a possibility for disruption, why have traditional film studios increased their market share of theatrical releases? Is it because of studio’s longterm relationships with distributers? Marketing? Limited talent pool of persons who can make a film others want to see?
Much has been written about these topics, but I have yet to see a convincing causal analysis of current trends and prognostication for the future of cinema.
Singapore! Specifically, the talk here is of how vulnerable it is to the winds that made it prosper – notably globalisation, the rise of China (and East Asia), and general peace on the high seas. There is now serious disquiet that there are serious headwinds in all those areas, if not reversals. What does this new uncertain world mean for the Lion City, and – more broadly – its model of a post-national city state?
Keep up the good work!