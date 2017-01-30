San Francisco dining

Mandalay was the best Burmese food I’ve had, probably ever (NB: I’ve never been to Myanmar). Get the noodle dishes and soups, not the meat-based curries. In the Richmond neighborhood.
Angor Borei is very good Cambodian, I enjoyed the pumpkin curry. Then you can walk down Mission and spot dozens of other interesting ethnic places. Along that stretch is Prubechu, the first Guam restaurant I’ve seen (NB: I’ve never been to Guam).
Banana House, Thai food at Kearny and Bush, surprisingly good for such an unfruitful part of town; get the duck salad.
Al’s Place, expensive with one Michelin star, is the best and most original set of vegetables I can recall eating in this country. But when they tell you to eat the salad with your fingers, is that a sign of pretension or lack of pretension? If you have to ask, the answer is pretension. Still, on both the tastiness and originality scale this place ranks highly.
Amawele’s South African Kitchen, serves Durban food more than anything else. Right in the heart of downtown, charming, imperfect, but where else in this country can you get Bunny Chow (NB: not made of bunnies)?
Dang, I live in SF and never heard of Amawele’s. Congrats on getting in at Al’s – awesome place.
Banana House, good idea. Headed there now.
You can get bunny chow at a few places in New York, including Madiba
I am headed to SF in a few weeks and was recommended Burma Superstar as the solution to my Burmese food needs. The Guamish restaurant seems intriguing but I won’t be in the Mission District.
Mandalay was a favorite of mine when I lived in SF almost 20 years ago.
Mandalay was a favorite of mine in the 80s. I always ordered the Tea Leaf Salad but then a meat dish. Live and learn.
Yes, Mandalay is excellent.
I lived down the street from Prubechu and have been there three times, each time was excellent.
I haven’t been to the mandalay restaurant (I have been to this city, and the food there is great!) but I love Burma Superstar (also in the Richmond). Have you been to both places and prefer Mandalay?
Its not ethnic, but the best breakfast I have ever had was at Jo Ann’s Café in South San Francisco
I’ve been to both and thought Burma Superstar was better (but with a much longer wait/line).
“Angor Borei is very good Cambodian…” which is itself very mediocre Thai.
Of course, the cuisine of so many of the countries in the far east is heavily influenced by the French (it’s the “soooze” that makes the food that makes the difference). I find it amusing that French cuisine has gone out of favor (what happened to those great French restaurants in NYC), while Asian restaurants that are in fact French have become so popular. Bon appetit!
It’s true: a touch of MSG does enhance flavor, at the slightly higher risk of triggering a food allergy. MSGKings would agree.
More trivia: the WSJ yesterday had an article about cooks that use antacids to enhance the fluffiness of their baked goods, even Rx-based antacids.
My father was a chef, so cooking and entertaining at home was a big part of his (and my) life with him. Although I spent lots of time with him at his restaurant, my memory of him is at home entertaining and cooking for friends. I much prefer to cook for friends in my home that go to a restaurant. My nephew (my niece’s husband) is a foodie; indeed, his business is brokering the sale and purchase of restaurants in America’s foremost food city today. We seldom go to restaurants when I visit them (which is often); instead, we experiment at home, much of our time together spent at his favorite market, considering different dishes to make, different ingredients to use, different recipes to try. It’s an active approach to food. It appeals to me because I have always been physically active. I don’t understand why anyone would consider restaurants as the place for great food. My father would take my brother and me to very good restaurants when we traveled. And on every occasion my father would end up in the kitchen, talking to and sharing recipes and experiences with the chefs. Food is meant to be an active experience, not the passive experience of a customer in a restaurant.