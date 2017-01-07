Saturday assorted links

1. Washington Post seeks economics correspondent.

2. Japanese company goes English only.

3. She didn’t have a horse so this New Zealand teen rides her cow instead (how’s that for clickbait?).

4. Profile of John Fernald. He is highly rated, but remains underrated.

5. Who is the real Rumi?

6. Christopher Balding on Chinese currency movements. And how much do Trump tweets hit share prices?

7. Remembering Derek Parfit.