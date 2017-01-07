Saturday assorted links

1. Washington Post seeks economics correspondent.
2. Japanese company goes English only.
3. She didn’t have a horse so this New Zealand teen rides her cow instead (how’s that for clickbait?).
4. Profile of John Fernald. He is highly rated, but remains underrated.
6. Christopher Balding on Chinese currency movements. And how much do Trump tweets hit share prices?
#1 They thought the daily horoscope was too empirical for their readers.
#2. “There is another benefit to using English in business: The language has few power markers. Its use can therefore help to break down the hierarchical, bureaucratic barriers that are entrenched in Japanese society and reflected in Japanese conversation, which could boost efficiency.”
Can someone who knows Japanese provide some context please? It seems very interesting.
I guess they are talking about things like this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanese_honorifics, diferent verbs forms depending on whom you are talking to. Feynmann hated those — he, however, adapted fast to Brazilian Portuguese a most elegant and beautiful language.
Feynman, I mean.
In Japanese, there are different levels of politeness that go beyond the two levels found in French with “tu” and “vous” for “you.” Younger Japanese are used to speaking with friends in the lowest level and to teachers in a higher level since they were tykes but often aren’t fluent themselves in the even higher level used in many business situations, so they sometimes buy books to bone up on that prior to their first job interview if in the business world.
Mikitani’s point is that when English is used, you aren’t constantly reminding each other who is higher or lower or who is in the group versus outside the group and therefore maybe more efficient.
#4 – “4. Profile of John Fernald. He is highly rated, but remains underrated.” – I liked this article since it talked about the two schools of thought regarding productivity, and I think both schools are correct: the Fernald school (see the article), which adopts or proves the TC structural Great Stagnation thesis, then the school mentioned at the end, about how productivity is linked to the business cycle. Regarding the latter point, think of it this way: if you’re on a ‘winning team’ (economy is rising) you ‘play better’ than if you’re stuck in a losing team (economy in recession) where you’re just struggling to keep from being injured.
BTW, this book looks promising and not yet reviewed here (TC if you’re reading this, do a quick read of this book): “The Innovation Illusion: How So Little Is Created by So Many Working So Hard, by Fredrik Erixon (Author), Björn Weigel (Author) ” (published fall 2016; Martin Wolf has a blurb on the back cover, Erixon is a scholar, and I’ll be pissed if he doesn’t mention today’s flawed, weak IP patent system).
2. “Within Japan, Englishisation has enabled us to hire more non-Japanese employees, including 80 per cent of our new engineers since 2011.”
“Japan’s population is ageing. Our economy is slowing. We are not producing enough coders and digital gurus. The only way we can catch up and restore growth and dynamism is by looking outside our borders for talent.
For that, we have to be speaking English.”
