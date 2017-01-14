1. How is the Nigerian anti-corruption campaign going?
2. This four-year-old girl knows how to read books fast and with superior comprehension.
3. Bernie Madoff dominates the hot chocolate market in prison.
4. What happens when algorithms design a concert hall?
5. David Brooks on markets in health care (NYT).
6. “As superlow rates reduce loan revenue, a Japanese lender branches out into farming, pinball, broadcasting, rice cultivation and blueberry jam; ‘If you’re going to go to the bank, it should be fun’”, WSJ link here. And Basil Halperin on market monetarism.
7. “The ‘Krispy Kreme Familia’ and the black market doughnuts of Juarez.”
#7- The ‘Krispy Kreme Familia’ and the black market doughnuts of Juarez – bet she get murdered within a few years, lots of kooks there. I was actually there, to meet a girl, in the height of the drug wars about six years ago. It was pretty bad. The girl was dumpy and depressed; Mexican girls rarely smile, all business, compare unfavorably to the Philippines. I would not want to live in a Tex-Mex border town, on either side of the border. For one thing, the weather is oppressively humid. Good luck to them however.
You’re claiming that the weather is oppressively humid? In Juarez? Compared with where, exactly?
Another neurotic column from the hundred handed David Brooks (on the one hand..). He’s become the Woody Allen of conservative columnists.
5. Why don’t Republicans simply write their replacement to Obamacare into a bill that is recorded in the Congressional database of bills?
The law that is Obamacare was written in final for by 21 December 2009, passed by the Senate on the 24th by 60 to 39. It was then online subject to attack until passed unchanged by the House on March 21 2010 by 220 votes. A separate budget bill amended tax and spend provisions but not the fundamentals of the law by 54 votes in the Senate and 220 in the House for a joint conference bill on March 24.
It is only the latter budget bill that is being “repealed” because Republicans don’t even have 50 votes in the Senate to repay obamacare, assuming no filibuster.
But if Republicans have a great replacement, a week or two of debate with all the debate being how great the replacement is, the Republicans would get the Senate vote.
Assuming it’s as great as promised.
For every example patient, Republicans would point to the parts of the law giving them cheaper and better coverage than obamacare. After a couple hundred patients offered up by Democrats and Republicans pointed to the law giving them better care for less cost to the patient, public opinion would require a vote.
60 votes is only needed to end debate and vote.