Saturday assorted links

1. Why do so many villains have British accents?
3. How Iceland cut back on teen drinking and drugs.
4. What kinds of students/families come in and out of GMU.
#1 Are the Brits simply just more villineous? In the drama that is the MR Comment section I definitely consider “dearieme” as playing the role of the villain – as far as that role fits.
Dearieme actually seems like he’d be a nice guy in real life. (I assume Dearieme’s a he.)
I’m actually 99% sure its a she – but those who seem nice in real life are almost certainly the exact opposite.
It is not the British, but Perfidious Albion. As Brazilian poet Casteo Alves wrote about England, “traitor! (…) not even all ocean could wash your pusillanimity away”
When I was a kid, Hollywood Bible epics portrayed the Hebrew heroes as speaking with American accents, the Roman aristocrats with Old Etonian accents, and the Roman legionnaires with Cockney accents.
Yeah I vaguely recall a Charles Heston film where he was a Zealot with an American accent and a laid-back attitude, which kind of defeats the plot.
#1 – That’s a no-brainer for Irish Catholics. Plus, Brit males are a subset of white males who are the vilest creatures God created. I know. I am one.
According to 4, GMU is described as ‘Among Selective public colleges’ – since when did GMU start being more selective than UVA or William and Mary? At least according to this link – http://colleges.usnews.rankingsandreviews.com/best-colleges/rankings/national-universities/top-public
That GMU might now rate higher than JMU or ODU is not shocking, of course – but really, GMU, selective?
The proof of successful PR is perception, not reality – as the NYT seems to know all too well.
What does “selective” mean?
Good question, particularly as GMU essentially remains a commuter school, regardless of how the administration twists the numbers. And that reality makes GMU unusual – a number of masters students, for example, are already full time workers – and after completing a master’s degree, receive a nice salary increase. GMU services a fairly unusual market – many of its students already graduated from another university a decade or more in the past.
#1: Because French and German accents don’t lend themselves readily to a certain sort of character development. The British accent is useful if you want a character who is snooty, supercilious, or stone-cold. Attempting to mix comical and evil is also aided by plummy British accents or at least mid-Atlantic accents.
#1 – I always thought it was because bankable US movie stars refuse to play villains.
Something about illusion and reality . . .
3. Interesting story, and while the story emphasises education and government intervention, this has been tried before and failed. After all, social pathologies such as drug addiction usually correlate with broken homes that aren’t so easily fixed.
So I Googled a bit.
Most search hits regarding Iceland and families are to stories from CNN and the like that celebrate the decline of marriage and emancipation of women.
Okay fine. But then I found data about family structure in Iceland. (Link below because trouble posting)
While marriage has indeed declined, so has the share of single parent families, from 27% in the 2000s to 19% in the last year of available data in 2014.
While much of the world is seeing an increase in single parent homes, Iceland is seeing fewer. So when a story remarks on the surprising decline in social pathologies among youth, Occams Razor says it likely has something to do with the even more surprising decline in single parent households.
The linked article is full of good information, I would add this (which is not in the linked article) – Most celebrity male British actors learned acting with lots of Shakespearean training. An abnormally (for the entertainment industry) high percentage of good male roles in Shakespeare are rather villainous.
Most celebrity American actors have little Shakespearean training.
1. Maybe it has something to do with (((who))) runs Hollywood.
3. Article was much better than I thought it would be.
3. Wow, I don’t think there were many times between the ages of 13 and 16 that I was outside after 10 PM in the winter or 12 PM in the summer. I was expecting a far more stringent curfew than that.
Interesting, and certainly there are some sensible things in there (keeping kids/people busy, namely – idle hands are the devil’s playthings isn’t a new concept). But probably a lot more going on to cause such a change in reported behavior.
One thing worth asking is, assuming there was some point in the past when youth drinking and drug use weren’t so high, what led to the increase in the first place? If the issue was primarily just a bunch of kids with free, unsupervised time on their hands, maybe these described policy changes were responsible for the vast majority of the change.
These are Vikings, and you are asking when they started drinking?
http://listverse.com/2014/06/07/10-mythologies-centered-around-the-glory-of-beer/
2. Elephants are cool. Saying phallocentric Nietzscheanism is destroying the modern world is very odd.
3. Alcohol and drug abuse among young people in America is a health crisis, so I take anything that can be done about it very seriously. It’s not all that clear from the linked article what Youth in Iceland does to discourage alcohol and drug use, other that discourage alcohol and drug use. I suspect that the large reported decline in alcohol and drug use by youth is the result of response bias: many Youth in Iceland report they aren’t using alcohol and drugs because they know that’s what those asking want to hear. But that’s no small accomplishment. What I’ve noticed among the college kids who visit my low country community in large numbers for the annual big game to the south of us is that drunken behavior isn’t just tolerated, it’s expected and overlooked. When I was in college, the kid who got intoxicated, threw up on himself, and passed out, couldn’t get another date. Not so today, as such behavior has been normalized. What Youth in Ireland does is denormalize (is that a word?) such behavior. And that’s a very good start. Now, if there’s a way to denormalize Donald Trump’s behavior, we may be on to something.
The bit on brain chemistry and “natural highs” seemed reasonable.
@#4 – 4. What kinds of students/families come in and out of GMU. – note the percentage of families in the 1% who send their kids to college in PUBLIC universities are primarily from the South (click to the left of GMU on the NY Times link and work to the top).
I think this is because with the exception of Rice U, and a few others, there aren’t that many private universities in the US south, so if you’re a 1%-er and whats to send your kids to public school (probably to save money, a smart idea as college teaches kids little anyway, it’s signaling and for networking) then you’re stuck with U of Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and the like (#1 public school for 1%-ers is College of Charleston, which proves my point).
5 is the plum, as we possibly discard public goods for private profits. That is, if we are lucky, and we go that way, not on the authoritarian path.
He just started speaking, on day 2, at the CIA. Let’s see ..
Ok, I guess that was a fully empty meander.
4. That report in the NYT is confusing. Indeed, it took awhile to figure out what is being reported, which is where kids from rich (or poor) families go to college. UVA is at the top for kids from rich families who attend a public university for obvious reasons: it’s (one of) the best public universities (in the east, anyway). CU is right up there with UVA for obvious if very different reasons: Boulder, skiing, and a student body of young women who definitely have a body. As for GMU, I’ve never been on campus so I will leave it to others.
#1 – the other obvious reason is that, unlike early James Bond, villains can no longer be black, Asian, Jewish, gay, etc. etc.
Alan Rickman in “Die Hard” – German, but with a snooty British accent.
Kingsman: The Secret Service
http://imdb.com/rg/an_share/title/title/tt2802144/
One interesting change over the decades is how in 1950s and 1960s American movies, German accents were often found on wise, kindly supporting characters, typically brilliant but unworldly professors or doctors modeled on, I suppose, Albert Einstein.The last such character I can recall in a Hollywood movie is Howard Hughes’ professor of meteorology in Scorsese’s “The Aviator” from the early 2000s.
Just as German accents were typically portrayed by old Hollywood as wise and warm, probably due to all the refugees from Nazi German in Hollywood, Russian accents (e.g., Mr. Sulu) were typically portrayed as charming if a little scatterbrained.
Hollywood had been home to a lot of aristocratic and pseudo-aristocratic refugees from Bolshevism from the 1920s onward.
A lot of Russians were employed as extras (e.g., waltzing) or character actors (e.g., night club doormen) in Hollywood high society movies. The top celebrity restaurant of the time, Romanoff’s, was run by a charming man with a Russian accent who claimed to be a member of the deposed dynasty. (David Niven thought he was more likely a fellow Brit.)
“Iceland knows how to stop teen substance abuse but the rest of the world isn’t listening”
Yeah right. I tiny island with a tiny population who all look alike and in fact are all related and 90% have the same last names. If you can’t control drugs and alcohol abuse under those circumstances you should be ashamed of yourself.
I guarantee you that if we just sent you the entire population of Selma Alabama (the city the Dr King “saved”) which is only 6% of the population of Iceland that within a few years all your drug and alcohol problems would be back, a murder rate to rival Chicago, and a teen pregnancy rate nearing 100%. It would be unsafe to walk your streets and within a couple of years your national debt would skyrocket from paying for welfare. Iceland doesn’t even know what a “problem” is!!!
Or not, as the case may be…