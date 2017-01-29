Sunday assorted links

1. Um…what if your name is Alexa?
2. Regression models for college earnings.
3. Peter Lawler on me and Charles Murray and other stuff (pdf): “Now, what perplexes Cowen most is that anyone would choose to be brutish rather than be nice.” I still say the modal scenario is that the deplorables end up disengaged. Here is another good passage from Lawler:
The key objection to niceness amounts to the fact that it’s not really a virtue. You can’t rely upon it as the foundation for the duties required of friends, family members, or fellow citizens. A nice person won’t fight for you; a nice person wouldn’t even lie for you, unless there’s something in it for him. A nice person wouldn’t be a Good Samaritan, if it required genuine risk or an undue deployment of time and treasure. A nice person isn’t animated by love or honor or God. Niceness, if you think about it, is the most selfish of virtues, one, as Tocqueville noticed, rooted in a deep indifference to the well-being of others. It’s more selfish than open selfishness, because the latter accords people the respect of letting them know where you stand. I let you do—and even affirm—whatever you do, because I don’t care what you do as long as it doesn’t bother me. Niceness, as Allan Bloom noticed, is the quality connected with flatness of soul, with being unmoved by the relational imperatives grounded in love and death.
I enjoyed this too:
The point of Clint Eastwood’s instant classic American Sniper is our failure to properly respect our guardians, who put their lives on the line for their own. It’s also about the increasing distance between the relatively honorable, violent, and God-fearing South and the rest of the country.
I praise Lawler’s work on Tocqueville in my The Complacent Class.
5. Why hasn’t the dollar appreciated more? And the new Executive Order also calls for exit controls.
“semper fi” is not quite in Eastwood’s wheelhouse. Close, though,,,,
“close, though” was a compliment
Eastwood is a philander. Look at all the women he slept with, sometimes more than one at the same time (but not the same bed). He’s as good / bad as Dennis Rodman’s father in the Philippines, Philander Rodman (sic), who has something like 56 kids.
Off-topic: I predict a severe stock market correction on Monday. Just in time for me to buy (though I also wanted to sell). Should be interesting.
Sorry but you have less credibility than I do. You write like a humanities major, whereas you should be writing like a lawyer. Tell us whether or not (in your opinion) Trump is violating the 1965 law passed by US Congress, as the NY Times op-ed page is saying he did, with his Executive Order. That’s the issue of the day, not morals.
Full disclosure: I actually did go to law school but flunked out. From what I remember, the laws against religion, race, are given a “strict scrutiny” test by courts (meaning they crack down hard on anything that looks unconstitutional) but stuff like border controls without any race or religion are given “rational basis” test. (there’s also an intermediate standard for something else, I forget, too tired to Google).
So the issue is this: is the Trump Executive Order “religion, race and color blind”? If so, then probably it’s legal under the “rational basis” test. But, if the order is really a way to keep Muslims out, then the “strict scrutiny” test will be applied and will make it unconstitutional.
You read it here first (though this is old news to real lawyers like rayward). Good night…
3. oh my my my, which portion of the population of the south is the “Relatively honorable, violent, and god fearing”? Who can get blessed with the Relatively honorable and god fearing labels? Who would Clint say put their lives on the line and who was their own?
The people taking their masks off in Trumps America are absolute gold.
It’s also about the increasing distance between the relatively honorable, violent, and God-fearing South and the rest of the country.
You mean it is about the increasing distance between the effete metrosexual urban bicoastal elites and the rest of the country? The over whelming majority of the country in fact.
Western populations are too nice. They get cheated all the time as a result. Trump does not look nice. A New Yorker I guess.
From the paragraph quoted, it seems that the key objection to niceness relies on the assumption that the nice person is just as callous and uncaring as the selfish person, with the added fault of being dishonest about their selfishness.
So is the point that nicenees is fine as long as you genuinely want to help people? Or that everyone is inherently selfish, so you might as well be callous to everyone you meet, because that’s what honest and respectful people do?
I guess it’s not much of a virtue in the abstract. But I don’t think being a prick is especially virtuous in itself either. I suppose it depends more on intentions rather than delivery.
Now that I think about it (I wish you could edit comments here), it reminds me a bit of the debate over girls allegedly not liking “nice guys”.
But what they actually objected to was not guys who are genuinely nice, but rather the sort of person who *describes themselves* as a “nice guy”. The sort of person who says things like “nice guys finish last”, followed by a sigh. As if niceness is not a good thing to practice for the sake of niceness, but rather something to be used in expectation of a reward (eg. sex).
And that to me, is fair enough. But I’ve known people who took the “nice guy” thing to heart, as a sort of strategy. Then when it didn’t work they took to being more callous, and wondered why it still wasn’t getting them anywhere. To me that is a fundamental misunderstanding of what the problem is.
Anyway, that was a bit of a tangent. Apologies!
You’ve been drinking the koolaid a bit here dude. There’s no thing where women are weeding out secretly insincere nice men and choosing genuine nice men. It’s just all about confidence and shyness.
Sometimes human beings do get frustrated by loneliness and rejection though, yes and particularly often a nice, shy person who finds that’s not enough to not be alone can become apathetic and disengaged. That’s not proof that those people were secretly nasty all along.
No, it’s not “proof” of anything, any more than a shy person feeling disillusioned (I know a couple of those too) is “proof” that all nice (or “nice”) blokes are like that. I don’t have statistics, only anecdotes.
If anything I agree with you, in that I don’t think “niceness” is the problem in these cases. It just needs to be backed up with other characteristics.
Anyway, just having a bit of a ramble.
Ah, well, maybe we don’t disagree then (and I may have been doing that thing where I was half responding to a commonplace meme as much as what you said).
3# Most of your classic defender types are keen on politeness and propriety and aspired to the elegant manners of the aristocracy. Japanese instilled deeply with these values were often thought to be the bravest soldiers of WWII. (And yes, atrocities).
The kind of messy “brutishness” that TC was talking about seems different to the antithesis of this guy’s niceness.
3) “A nice person wouldn’t be a Good Samaritan, if it required genuine risk or an undue deployment of time and treasure.” [SNIP]
Huh? Only misanthropes need apply?
UPSHOT: Piss weak
“The point of Clint Eastwood’s instant classic American Sniper is our failure to properly respect our guardians, who put their lives on the line for their own”. [SNIP]
Like the Secret Service on 11/22’63 in Dallas, right?
This guy isn’t an essayist, he’s a mythologist.
Semi-random thoughts: As usual, no definition of what “nice” is. Last I heard, agreeableness was a stable personality trait, isn’t that what’s being discussed? And if so, why the heck wouldn’t you use the correct (pseudo)psychological term? Charlie Rose interviewed Robert Gates Friday (I think). In the interview, the criticism of Obama as President when it came to foreign affairs of the USA was that he failed and continues to fail to understand that the world has its share of brutal, self-interested, aggressive countries, and that being a nice guy only works when everyone follows the “rules” and the world don’t work that way. Anyone really think the “nice strategy” beats “tit for tat” in game theoretic scenarios??? I doubt the number of intelligent, analytical church goers dwarfs the number of intelligent, analytical God-fearers. Maybe someday we can do a brain scan to see how many intelligent, educated, “God-fearing” adults with top quartile critical thinking skills actually expect to wake up after they die. I’m guessing (projecting?) not many, despite their affirmations of their faith. (Although, I wouldn’t argue that one person can’t hold two or more contradictory beliefs simultaneously). Nice conflicts with Truthful, doesn’t it? Many liberals seem to prefer the former to the latter.