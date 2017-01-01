Sunday assorted links

1. Michael Ibru: The Urhobo Jesus of honour and prosperity.
2. A remix of some selected moments from Conversations with Tyler.
3. Leia Organa: a critical obituary.
4. Economists actually like school choice through vouchers, at least on average. And an opera composed by an 11-year-old girl, she is homeschooled. Play the video.
5. Redux of an earlier MR post on celebrities, CEOs, and political candidates.
6. 2 is the reason I thought Trump would be a wonderful president. Before the election the CIA was even promising to obey the law.
9. Detroit being a destination. Housing prices are a real and very nasty problem for young people. As well as the people who would employ them. A bunch of capable and smart people would prefer to live somewhere they could see owning, and since all they need to be productive is connectivity, why not go somewhere the housing is cheap and basic amenities are already there. Plus lots of fixer uppers for next to nothing. Detroit municipal government will end up having to deal with this, and won’t do well.
Stephen L. Carter is remarkably inept in the one area I know something about, IP law, yet he teaches it. I would not put much stock in anything he says.
I know nothing about him, but given that he is so firmly in team blue (given this article), my guess is that he wishes to, essentially, abolish patents through ‘reform’. The left isn’t a fan of any type of property.
Yes/no?
Smacks of wishful thinking. The young will continue to move to where there are abundant jobs and opportunities I.e. Texas.
I agree.
I wasn’t impressed by any of his predictions.
Re #6, item #2: the left will, of course, scramble and try to limit Trump’e power at all turns. They will have no compunctions about hypocrisy since they are shameless.
However, thinking that this will change their perspective if they ever again, god forbid, get their hands on any levelers of power is foolhardy. They will snap back to over reach at ever opportunity.
We have seen this exact scenario play out over the last 16 years. During the Bush presidency the left was aghast at the ‘imperial presidency’ decrying every executive action. However they cheered, strongly, at each dramatic use of power by Obama. So to think that this will change their ‘views’ is, as I said above, foolish.
Re: #6 item #1: I expect the author is 100% incorrect. The difficulties between the US and Russia are mostly due to the sanctimonious left. I have hope that under the Trump presidency we will allow Russia more latitude to (a) reduce costs and (b) shore up opposition (if necessary) against China.
Re: the non-expansion of H1B’s possible, I don’t overly mind, this means that IT compensation will continue its lofty trajectory. But actually the rapid increase in software compensation has been driven more by the rise of smartphones than by any government policy.
The rest of #6 seems like a typical liberal wishlist: the republicans will not be able to pass through spending, Detroit will rise again, trump will nominate someone the left doesn’t hate for the Supreme Court, we should intervene in Syria, bitcoin will fall, the ACA is amazing, not overly impressed.
“They will have no compunctions about hypocrisy since they are shameless.”
As opposed to the far-right, that discovered that deficits didn’t matter from 2001 to 2008… I guess what happened in 2008 that launched the Tea Party movement. Maybe some party lost an election?
But Alain is firmly convinced that his is the only virtuous political tribe. So all hypocrisy, in his view, must come from the Evil Other.
WTF is a FR Canadian Pussy name like ‘Alain’?
“ACA is amazing, not overly impressed.”
I know you think you undestood what he said, but what you heard it is not what he said. By the way, it is less a prediction about 2017 than a fact about 2009-2016. After 8 years, Republicans still have no alternative plan to Romneycare.
The ACA was a solution to a problem American did not care about: access to health care by those who do not have resources. This is why an access bill was pitched, fraudulently, as a cost reduction bill. Further, the lying left knew that if the bill was left to fester for a few years that it would be tremendously expensive to repeal.
Scum. No other words describe them.
Yes, the Evil Other tribe always seems like scum, when you are totally convinced that yours is the only virtuous political tribe.
“The ACA was a solution to a problem American did not care about: access to health care by those who do not have resources.”
Yes, Americans, if they are low in resources, must not be “real Americans”, because they certainly do care about access to health care. Are you referring to the idea that “real Americans”, by whom you must mean the rich, care only about themselves? However, anyone of any income level could get stuck with a pre-existing condition and end up ineligible for insurance. People who had gotten stuck with that, are glad to have ObamaCare, regardless of their income level.
ObamaCare may have reduced costs, as it is hard to tell how fast and far prices would have risen by this time without it. It is by no means clear that medical insurance would be cheaper right now, if we did not have ObamaCare.
his·tri·on·ic
ˌhistrēˈänik/Submit
adjective
1. overly theatrical or melodramatic in character or style.
“the lying left.” LOL. Almost all fake news is Right Wing. The fake news creators making thousands of dollars a month in Macedonia, tried to make up lies about Trump, but no one would click on them. They could only bring home the bacon by making up lies about HRC. Because Fox News & Breitbart consumers will click on any fool thing. But Democrats expect the truth, so they will not.
Executive Orders, FD Roosevelt 3522, Coolidge 1203 .. GW Bush 291, Obama 260.
You are worried by a downward trend? Or maybe that fake news did convince you that thing have never been worse.
‘Before the election the CIA was even promising to obey the law.’
You know that the CIA is run by professional liars, right?
3: “…that as competition for political prestige motivated the Empire’s factions, they would necessarily centralize power, organizing capital in progressively less efficient ‘superprojects’…”
Sort of reminds me of Hitler’s plan to build an Arch of Triumph virtually identical to but significantly larger than Paris’, a Biggest Coliseum Ever in Nuremberg, a not just Great but Greatest Hall in Berlin, etc. All while conquering all of Europe.
6. “Anger over immigration will make it impossible for the Republican Congress to enact the much-needed expansion of the H-1B visa program for highly skilled workers.”
Why should that be “much needed”? An opinion like that seems to indicate that the writer and some others feel that there just aren’t enough intelligent people in the US to occupy those supposedly highly skilled positions. With a population of about 330 million there must surely be enough candidates, given the available education, to do these jobs, however many there are. Or are Americans simply not bright enough or sufficiently educated or motivated enough to do them? The proposed H-1B recipients, where do they come from? Are they places with genetic neurological superiority, better schools or brain nutrients in the drinking water supply? Is it impossible for the skilled foreigners, whose skills evidently are in the orthographic conceptualist abstract sphere, to make their contributions from their present place of residence? Or are they welding in new pharmaceutical plants and assembling self-driving cars?
LOL, they come to the U.S. and work here for lower then market wages for the jobs they are doing. All employers need to do is make up a lie about not being able to find Americans with those skills. And voila. They have an employee that they can pay in bags of rice– or almost so. Plus it’s a via granted to come here to do a specific job, not a green card, so the person can’t leave and accept another job at the going rate, or accept another job where they are treated more civilly. They are stuck putting up with whatever pay and treatment the employer decides to dish out.
#1 – “Michael Ibru: The Urhobo Jesus of honour and prosperity.” – seems in Nigeria if you are a good businessman and manage to not get assassinated and live to 86 years old, as this man did, you are considered a saint. Remarkable man (if the obituary is true). I’m sure however he had to give his fair share of bribes to various powers that be (a cost of doing business in the Third World, even I give bribes), but that doesn’t detract from his accomplishments.
Yes, I am glad Tyler told us about him. Interesting fellow.
[ 4. Economists actually like school choice through vouchers, at least on average. ]
Tricky phrasing. Economists actually oppose “school choice”, on average.
Economists overwhelmingly favor compulsory education to highly arbitrary government standards/dictates… and heavy taxation to that purpose. That is no way a school-choice or free market viewpoint.
Well, the school voucher people have to make up some kind of supporting rationale, in view of the fact that there is no evidence that, on the average, school voucher programs improve student performance. And they can be really expensive, since existing school facilities are abandoned, or the private charter schools may take them over. And sometimes the private schools go bankrupt in the middle of the school year, leaving the state to figure out how to educate the kids who are left in the lurch.
Another supporting argument is that parents like school voucher programs. That’s great. Parents would also like it if they were each given a brand new Mercedes Benz, so what don’t we put taxpayers on the hook for that also.
#4: what are their revealed preferences?
When Finnish Teachers Work in America’s Public Schools
There are more restrictions to professional freedom in the United States, and the educators find the school day overly rigid.
https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2016/11/when-finnish-teachers-work-in-americas-public-schools/508685/?utm_source=atlfb&single_page=true
I guess you have never seen
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hjørdis_(TV_series)
Let us all hope we don’t lose Alma Deutscher to the blight of modern classical music.
I guess it depends – who has more influence, the 11 year old’s PR manager Judy Grahame, or the musical maestro Zubin Mehta, who is patron of the Vienna performances of Cinderella?
#4 “But can y’all like, hold off on the whole voucher thing in my *specific* area? Most of my net worth is tied up in this house, and it’ll lose most of its value if you don’t need to buy it to gain access to this school district, so … there you go.”
Hedge your bet by buying in a bad neighborhood too.
6. “The so-called new Cold War between the U.S. and Russia will continue to heat up during the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, because its ultimate causes are not personal but geopolitical. Trump will surprise everyone, including himself, by piling additional sanctions on Russia atop those announced in late December by President Barack Obama. Russian President Vladimir Putin will scarcely bat an eye.”
“Geopolitics” is a fancy-smancy word people use as a substitute for thought, an easy-peasy explanation for what is actually caused by something that is either too complicated for the non-specialist to understand(what language family does the Ossetian language belong to?) or where the real explanation is simple but politically incorrect.(like Islamism having something to do with Islam) In fact, America’s relationship with Russia was fairly good from about 1990 to 2004, and it looked like it might return to that point during the Obama administration.
“Arctic sea ice will continue to melt. The ice cover is at its minimum in September, and is getting smaller each year. Skeptics will offer plausible causes for the pattern other than our changing climate, and they could be right — but none of their suggestions will be as simple as the hypothesis that the globe is getting warmer.”
My prediction: the “pause” in global temperatures will continue, and warmists will offer plausible-sounding explanations, none of which will be as simple as the hypothesis that the world isn’t getting any warmer.
“The latest Syrian cease-fire, like the others, will collapse at the whim of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and its Russian patrons. As the slaughter continues unabated, partisan talking heads will snipe over whose fault it is. The outcome of the argument will make no difference to dying Syrians.”
My prediction: self righteous cucks will continue to feign sympathy for the Syrian people dying in the war while opposing the only thing that could actually bring the war to an end: military intervention.(To be clear, I oppose it to.) You’ll also see a continuation of the same “hierarchy of victims” that always occurs in this situation: a photo of a child killed in bombing will be considered a “tragedy” if the bombing was done by the Good Guys and an “atrocity” if done by the Bad Guys.
Another prediction: Super Mario’s will keep calling men who actaully manage to talk to women “cucks” to convince themselves Super Mario is actually better than any woman.
“Another prediction: Super Mario’s will keep calling men who actaully manage to talk to women “cucks” to convince themselves Super Mario is actually better than any woman.”
And you’ll keep posting that comment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRx70YbJ1OY
Why would DT suddenly stop sucking up to Putin after DT gets in office? DT apparently owes Russian oligarchs money and/or wants to do business in Russia– have hotels or something. And his chosen secretary of state does a lot of business in Russia too. Puppets aren’t suddenly going to cut the strings that tie them to the puppeteer.
They do have common values. Trump and Russia are both bankrupts who desire high status. Sadly the only way for broke Russia to be a player is militarily .. so the last five years, and probably the next five.
We get to see if Trump and the right, giving status to Russia for “being strong,” satisfy Russia, or embolden her.
You are just trolling your anti-morality to gain status.
This will work, but only among commentators who would otherwise avoid you IRL.
I do think military intervention could bring an end to the Syrian war, at least temporarily. But then what happens? Another situation like what happened after Iraq? So I am opposed to it too, for that reason. You can’t just eliminate every strongman butcher leader in the world. Even if you could, still maybe there is a reason why that nation is run by such a leader. Maybe his absence will create a power vacuum that will be filled by someone(s) as bad or worse– maybe some tyrant of the opposite tribe who will harm different groups but will still harm just as many people.
3. Maybe I’m being tremendously dense or callous, but isn’t there a whole other movie with Leia in it, and another which will likely deal with her agenda and legacy?