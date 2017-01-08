Sunday assorted links

2. Martin Feldstein favors the border tax adjustment plan (WSJ).
3. A theory of political cycles, as applied to Trump.
4. In the Borjas model, immigrants boost French wages.
5. Who are the top unreliable narrators? (a few names were left out…)
by Tyler Cowen on January 8, 2017 at 12:03 pm in Uncategorized | Permalink
3. “That makes Obama a tragic figure. He offered rational, sensible approach to problem-solving. In America, that is still a limited premise on which to base any extended form of rule.”
The source of my sadness as well, then.
But Obama adopted Republican policies as the basis, Romneycare, Dolecare, for health reform, and tax cuts to stimulate the economy along with quoting Reagan on infrastructure spending to get the US out of high employment.
Hardly rational, sensible policies….
He should have adopted the sensible rational policies of Fidel and Chavez like the radical leftist revolutionary he is!
By adopting Republican policies, he made Republican policies radical leftist revolutionary policies that are intended to destroy America.
Obama adopted Romneycare because it was the improvement he could get. Pragmatism. Republicans turned on their own plan, because as the interview says:
“The orthodoxy of the Republican Party only works well in opposition, in resistance against somebody who is willing to use the government to solve problems.”
We see that here, daily. Complaining about drug deaths? How dare you, it might lead so some plan to reduce them, and we can’t have that.
The initial two years of his first term were marked by majorities in the house and senate. The signature policy at that time was Obamacare, which:
– was predicated on the lie that people could keep their doctors
– that the American people were too stupid to understand they were being lied to (Gruber)
– that the law would have to be passed in order to understand it (Pelosi)
As Obamacare unravels and we look further afield at the unnecessary chaos in Libya, troops returning to a once stable Iraq, an enriched Iran and newly expansionist china and Russia, where is the evidence that the US and it’s extra $10 trillion of debt has been governed sensibly?
One truism that emerges from this presidency is that love is indeed blind. People love Obama, they believe they love him because he’s smart, and the harsh reality of all the evidence littered around them and the world is immaterial.
One of the good things about a president Trump is that we can get back to treating politicians as flawed and mostly unlikeable agents of the public’s will.
I really steeped myself to be patient, Chip, and to read that for content.
Do you really think Obamacare was entirely designed to take away your plan? Or do you actually understand the consequences of minimum coverage standards? The benefit as well as the cost?
Libya, again was a European plan. Don’t have patience for the false narrative that it was Obama who wanted Gadaffi out right now.
Overall, you are not offering a reality based argument.
Yes. It is working as designed. The problem for Obama is that he was selling something that wasn’t going to be anything but disruptive with little, very little upside. So he wears it.
It was the US that took Gadaffi out. Hillary was strutting around bragging about it. Whether Obama wanted it or not, he did it. Or wasn’t he bright enough to know what signing the order meant?
I love how Obama is setting himself up as the tragic figure, the victim. He did that when he spouted off on the red line in Syria then backed off. If only he had more power, if only the Republicans didn’t exist, if only all those people who voted against me were not white.
Poor Obama. Poor Michelle, she will have to listen to this for years to come.
On a scale of one to ten, I give the linked interview an eight. It is insightful, even if it does not prove fully precient.
I give the Chip and derek counterarguments a two, on the same scale. They depend too much on warped and partisan memories and perceived slights, too little on dispassionate analysis.
Of course you would like that screed, It aligns with your narrative of how Obama, like the rest of the left, is pragmatic, reality based, and beautiful. Go fuck youself.
Instead of the truth that you are sanctimonious morally repugnant hucksters. Even worse you constantly attempt to destroy all systems which enhance human welfare.
Wonderful proof that you can do “dispassionate”, Alain.
I always admire a “you’ve got to lie to the dummies for the greater good” argument. Puts those cretins in their place!
Was it a lie? Or an unintended consequence as more plans fell below minimum coverage than expected?
When you promise certain benchmarks, testable ones, indeed, and you fail to deliver, its either that you were lying or you were wrong.
We’ve since learned that some didn’t want Obama do say the “you can keep your doctor, your plan, save $2,500” but he did it anyways.
This highly suggests it was a LIE. Same thing with Gruber’s later gleeful explanation. Same thing with gaming CBO.
I stated a list of facts and you replied with 1) a pointless rhetorical question and 2) the idea that the Libya debacle was Europe’s fault.
“We came, we saw, he died.” Who said that, I wonder. Hint, it’s the same person whose deputy chief of staff wrote:
“She was instrumental in securing the authorization, building the coalition, and tightening the noose around Qadhafi and his regime.”
Debating with you is like telling someone they shouldn’t be in love with someone. You can’t argue with feelings.
You are rambling (ranting) far off-topic now.
But then that is your goal, to tell yourself enough lies to work yourself into a rightous lather.
“Do you really think Obamacare was entirely designed to take away your plan? Or do you actually understand the consequences of minimum coverage standards? The benefit as well as the cost?”
Either they knew it was going to happen and lied about it, or they were too stupid to realize it would happen even though pretty much everyone on the Right said it would. Neither option inspires confidence.
Some of us liked our “minimum” plans.
Steeled, another creative improvement by android “spell check.”
Find me a Republican who could in any world become president and would not have intervened in Libya.
It did not go well, that much is clear.
Please, no one was unable to keep their doctor under Obamacare.
Maybe replace the map of the USA with a world map. That might help.
Any guesses on what the Republican/Democrat percentages are on a) have a passport and b) have ever used it for a reason other than a beach holiday?
My computer occasionally shuts off at completely random times, such as now. But I thought it was worth returning to ask that question.
Americans are less ignorant on average than people who live off the grid in jungles or who have grade 2 education and have never left the slums. But with the generally very highly advanced level of development in the US, it is truly an embarrassment, as those who travel tend to discover eventually. It would be better if folks knew, although I think it applies much less on this board than on average.
Twice in a row for the first time ever! New record! Good thing I don’t do banking on this device …
(P.S. – last vote was only 2 short of getting backdoors on all devices, in proposed legislation which also suggests that the simple fact of using encryption should legitimize legal use of every other surveillance tool at the disposal of those people who use them. Enjoy your freedom!)
Serves you right when you buy used DNC computer hardware.
All hardware must be destroyed immediately after first use. It will be good for the economy.
Derek, I don’t think you understood the point that literally, backdoors are on the verge of being mandated for all personal devices.
The entire USA is about to be ripe for the picking, easily enabling any foreign spy agency to access any device of any American.
Oh, but there’s this purse snatcher who got away because aerial surveillance isn’t detailed enough. Better make sure to get that purse snatcher! 20 more surveillances planes please, with a petabyte of storage daily. For the security of the purses of those who walk!
“My computer occasionally shuts off at completely random times, such as now. But I thought it was worth returning to ask that question.”
Turns out it was not worth it.
The Democrats are the party of the upper class people who openly look down on the lower class. “Why won’t those ignorant people take international holidays? What, they don’t have paid vacation or thousands of dollars lying around? Who knew?” International travel is the quintessential SWPL activity, something that you do that lets you look down on the rubes without requiring much actual ability or effort.
Note, though, that Democrats are not the party of the upper class as a whole(see exit polls), probably, the number of people who would pass your test would be a fifty-fifty split.
#2: Wrong link.
Google “The House GOP’s Good Tax Trade-Off”-
I’m just being too lazy to do the math myself, but: if Feldstein is right that “a border tax adjustment wouldn’t change U.S. national saving or investment,” and is right that it will raise “substantial tax revenue,” what goes down? Tax revenue counts towards national saving, so if it goes up, what other saving is going down?”
Tyler is one of the top unreliable narrators who was left out.
He isn’t in the least unreliable if you have even the smallest amount of experience with either GMU style PR or how people fronting public policy institutes are supposed to act.
“5. Who are the top unreliable narrators? (a few names were left out…)”
I think the answer is a little obvious.
https://books.google.com.br/books?id=79xga4q08hEC&pg=PA18&lpg=PA18&dq=“brazilian+othello”+”unreliable+narrator”&source=bl&ots=7DYDFCaNje&sig=bgHLbq2WtsZ24ECRcf2NYYCsjkg&hl=pt-BR&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjske7Ui7PRAhWEgpAKHdkKA7kQ6AEIKzAE#v=onepage&q=%22brazilian%20othello%22%20%22unreliable%20narrator%22&f=false
I think we can say Modern Literature, as such, was invented by Brazilians.
5. Elliot Alderson
#5- unreliable narrators, obviously this left out story comes to mind by A. Christie: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Murder_of_Roger_Ackroyd
Absolutely #1.
+1
3. What a weird article. Hillary as a competent manager? Where did that fantasy come from? She lost because she was utterly incompetent, her hand at foreign policy left a swathe of destruction and misery, and was intent on some notion that she could control information to the point that she destroyed her prospects by sloppy implementation.
What did Obama actually accomplish? Making people who have low skills be doomed to less than 30 hour per week part time jobs?
He wasn’t transformative except that he was black, only noticeable to people who are consumed by race. Little effect has that had, as we are seeing a reversion to the mean in race relations.
And he leaves a Democratic Party is disarray and further from the levers of power than when he came in. He has no legacy because he didn’t build an infrastructure to maintain it.
Trump picked low hanging fruit, so low that it took mental midgets to not hit their heads on them. Essentially he strengthened the Republican party by excising a layer of thought and people who thought they were the center and power, but in fact were the anchor preventing the ascension to power. For a destructor he set up a pretty good situation. We now will have the oppositional dynamics between Trump and the Republican Congress. The fights of import won’t come from Schumer. That will be noise and distraction, and make the media feel good. Trump will poke at Schumer, there will be this flurry of noise and commotion, and the Congress and Senate will pass whatever they want.
Obama would have been much smarter, and have left a long lasting legacy if he had set up a more hostile and oppositional arrangement with his Democrat majority in Congress. His failures stem from actions of Congress; a really badly implemented health care law, the spending bills. He ended up being a rather poor salesman for the dog’s breakfast that Pelosi and Reid were throwing his way. Then he was hamstrung when their incompetence gave the Republicans enough to stand in his way.
This comes natural to Trump, who enters every room knowing that he can leave relieved of everything he has if he isn’t careful. And leaves with everything the other guy has if he is successful. If we had real journalists someone enterprising would look at the world he lived in for decades, and did not to bad in. Commercial development and construction is probably the most vicious and demanding industry you could imagine, where your success depends on so many things out of your control, and you need to be acutely aware of the power relationships to survive. If you don’t have power you won’t, it is as simple as that. How that translates into his Presidency will be interesting to see. This isn’t academia, it is more of a knife fight world.
Good points derek. It was a really weird article. The guy is totally out of it. Anyone who buys into this myth of Obama as “ruthlessly pragmatic” is dissociated from reality. First, people were saying that when he ran for president the first time when there was simply no evidence, just liberal media echo chamber. After 8 years we’ve learned what many suspected based on his associations prior to 2008, which is that Obama is a total ideologue, pure and simple. E.g., love them or hate them, transgender bathroom fights have absolutely nothing to do with “pragmatic” problem solving and everything to do with ideology. There are about 1 million pragmatic uses of government resources and political will that are more “pragmatic.”
I guess I’m not surprised. An academic who comes up with a strange Hegelian theory of the American presidency based on 1 data point clearly has some screws loose. Would love to know what metaphysics this guy subscribes to. And then the Nation prints it, which is strike two. Nothing to see here folks.
To be clear, I don’t consider ideological commitments a bad thing. I think Obama got branded a “ruthless pragmatist” (sounds a lot like the way Ayn Rand description of one of her characters, actually) because for whatever reason, ideology became a dirty word in certain circles, and this guy was the anointed one, so therefore he had to be completely free of ideological predispotions. The only ideological commitment the man had was to the Good, i.e. to Getting The Right Answers. He would not be thrown off course by the siren song of ideology.
Obama got branded a pragmatist because lots of people expected him to do things that he never did.
In 2009, Alternet was fully of people decrying his treachery, while moderates observed his actions as pragmatic in the face of what they knew many had expected from him.
I expect we will be having a similar debate about Trump in a few years time. Well, hope, more than expect.
As someone who has argued for years and years for pragmatism, I know that folks right of center have opposed it directly, the very word for years and years. So spare me shock, shock, that pragmatists feel more sympathy for problem solvers, gridlock haters.
And the bathroom thing? Do you even know the history? Did it start at the “top left” or the “bottom right?”
http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2016/05/timeline-bathroom-wars
Are you gunning for his promotional team?
Please be specific. I understand that Trump got some money. So … the special genius part?
America has nukes and a fleet of modern bombers. Knife fighting mindsets are not welcome.
What do you think, Derek.
Does Canada need a nuclear deterrent with a knife fighter south of the border?
#3 was just liberal nails on a chalkboard. Painful. Obama a competent, pragmatic manager, sigh.
To my mind Obamacare is the single most reprehensible law passed at the federal level, since it was so disingenuous. It was an access bill, pure and simple. But it was sold entirely as a cost savings bill. Deplorable.
Note the headline picture of the article, Obama focuses on the camera while shaking hands while Trump attempts to give Obama respect by looking at his face. I think that is a microcosm of both men.
>He wasn’t transformative except that he was black
And he wasn’t even that. His Mom was as white as Ann Coulter.
Clinging to the narrative that Obamacare is a main reason why Hillary lost doesn’t seem to square with public opinion that the law should either not be repealed unless it is replaced with something equal or better. Nor does ‘swath of destruction’ really tie with the facts. Most people do not care about Syria or Libya. Most Americans assume those places are bad but they aren’t bad because the US failed to square a magic circle, they are bad because they were bad from the start. This is unlike Iraq which most Americans did view as an utter failure of the Bush administration and an utter failure to read the situation correctly (‘mission accomplished’, ‘they will greet us as liberators’, ‘no need for nation building, just air drop copies of The Federalist Papers (presumably translated)’, ‘getting Osama Bin laden isn’t really a major point’). Even if there was some magic set of policies (better air strikes, more strategic backing of the ‘right’ groups with weapons and money) that would have made Syria and Libya nice places transitioning towards a semi-democratic state relatively peacefully (as say Egypt), fact is the US didn’t get bogged down in either place and right or wrong most Americans don’t and shouldn’t care.
“This comes natural to Trump, who enters every room knowing that he can leave relieved of everything he has if he isn’t careful.”
For what is worth, his creditors, investors, students and suppliers probably feel the same. Seriously, what happened to America?
Did Obama not have that certainty deep in his being, that entering the highest office he would be rolled if he wasn’t doing it to the other? He did quite well with the Republicans, but got rolled by the Democrats. Badly.
So this is what America has become: a land where one must cheat to be considered successful.
Sounds like America is turning into Brazil.
No, Brazilians are reliable, hardworking and intelligent. Come on, just compare Mr. Temer, an intellectual, distinguished professor, one of the most brilliant legal rights the world has seen, a high-ranking officer of the Security Department of the most important Brazilian state, one of the framers of Brazil’s Constitution, a man many times elected Representative, thrice, I think, Speaker of the House, an important leader in all Brazilian governments since 1985, twice elected Vice President. He got rich off his legal acumen and professoral skill.
* with your President-elect.
#1 – Uganda – the author made some good points but then disappointed me when he mentioned his wife is Ugandan, and I assumed he was white, but then in the photo I saw a white woman; I had assumed she was black. Just my personal preference. Also it’s interesting to me, as an expat living in the Philippines, that the author mentioned some political figure in his blog. Uganda must be more informal than the Philippines, as you can get deported for talking politics in your blog (same is true in Thailand, especially if you say anything remotely critical about the king). I met a Ugandan prostitute while in Bangkok (I did not have sex, but she was hot).
If you find yourself in Uganda (or Fort Lauderdale Airport): keep moving and maintain a low profile. Do not travel to Chicago.
3) When new ideas come along, it goes kind of back and forth a bit and then either is or is not adopted.
The rest of what he says seems more enlightening than his grand theory. But I guess that’s for the folks who need things to fit in tidy categories. Stuff is complicated and most stuff you don’t know.
5. Ford Madox Ford. Samuel Beckett.