Sunday assorted links

1. Why is California so closely connected with melancholy? Here is a smart, critical review of La La Land, but I think it misses the point: the movie is a critique and indeed subtle reflection of what is (supposedly) an all-pervasive mediocrity of contemporary life and art. Setting the opening musical number in a traffic jam plays up the contrast with the older, “more glorious” musicals quite deliberately. At the same time, the movie questions whether the past was ever so glorious after all.
2. Librarians report on what is the strangest thing they have found in a library book.
3. Might Peter Thiel run for governor of California?
4. An Arkansas city won’t let them live in a $1500 trailer, minimum legal value there is $7500.
5. Trump, Strauss, and Bingham’s “The Verdict of the People.” And would you leave Parliament to run the V&A?
The median income for a household in the city was $24,375, and the median income for a family was $32,179.
It’s not like McCrory AR is a super wealthy enclave, but I guess that even them have standards.
Y R U 1st? no fair.
The best case scenario is you’re younger than you seem.
http://dilbert.com/strip/2017-01-14
5. Thugs from Missouri got in the fray, crossing the border to attack abolitionist settlers.
There are lots of things that lost the election for Hillary, but one of them was news that one of her campaign operatives was fomenting violence at Trump rallies.
LOL, more Right Wing fake news there.
And Comey, Assange, and Putin lost the election for HRC. Little doubt about that.
I wish for us all that this painting turns out to be the worst problem with the Trump administration. But I will be very surprised if it is.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4120970/Opera-star-Andrea-Bocelli-backs-singing-Trump-s-inauguration-receiving-death-threats.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
Nice people these Democrats.
Most people (like the dope you responded to above) never heard about the Clinton campaign sending people to Trump rallies to cause violence. It really wasn’t the kind of thing CNN wanted on the news.
But the reason Hillary Clinton lost the profoundly historic 2016 election is because she is Hillary Clinton. And now she is #notanyonespresident.
Happy Inauguration Week, everybody!!
Do you think it’s more likely that a Trump fan would do that fakely just so that could be reported in the news, or essentially the opposite?
There’s the documented version and there’s your tinfoil-hat Nathan version.
So “fake news” is anything that you don’t like? Got it. Thanks.
….sure the 2016 Presidential campaign was amusing — but the grand mal Hissy-Fit now being thrown against winner Trump by the progressive left/Democrats/MSM/Hollywood is unprecedented in U.S. Presidential history.
“formenting violence at Trump rallies”
Hmmm, the Orange King said it was Bernie supporters fomenting the violence, not it was HIllary supporters? So that old man who sucker punched the black guy who was being lead out of the rally is really a super secret under cover Hillary operative? Or was he a Bernie one? When the Orange King said he people should punch protesters was he too a secret Hillary plant? Perhaps he was under the influence of a secret mind control beam being developed by those child sex slaves in the DC pizza joint?
Well, there were 10,000 other people who did not sucker punch a black guy at a rally … but I think it’s obviously safe to say it was not a Bernie or Hillary supporter.
In other finance news, the Clinton Global Initiative is going out of business. That’s what happens when political influence peddlers have no political influence to peddle.
Keep on stabbing at the reasons American voters hate her.
No assault could happen at a Hillary rally. She could not draw 200 people.
She lost because 62 million properly-placed voters didn’t “buy” the myth that it was her turn to run the country into the dirt because she has/had a vagina; she stood by her rapist husband, and “What about the children!!??” . .
Another reason she didn’t get my vote was she spent $1 billion libeling/slandering a brash reality TV star and $50 listing her accomplishments, which are non-existent. As senator she voted for the Iraq invasion; her unconstitutional, unnecessary Libya gambit was a fatal fiasco; the Syria adventure was a genocidal catastrophe, etc.
It’s cute, but please take Strauss out of the title for 5. He isn’t mentioned in the article and we really don’t need another round of fanciful linkages between him and unpopular presidents, especially on this topic.
That same painting is on the cover of Mansfield’s translation of Democracy in America…
“4. An Arkansas city won’t let them live in a $1500 trailer, minimum legal value there is $7500.”
This would make the socialists of San Francisco proud!
5. “‘Bingham is a Whig Painter, using these images to depict a Democratic victory,’ says Adam Arenson, associate professor of history at Manhattan College in New York, and an expert on Missouri history. As a Whig, Bingham was anti-slavery while the Democratic Party, at the time, was either proslavery, or complicit in status-quo acceptance of it.”
My Straussian read is that for some sorts of people there is always a party that represents all that which is good and decent, and one in which, though a party of various factions, is irredeemably deplorable, either personally or through complicity. This will be done through deceptions like claiming the Whigs were an antislavery party, particularly in Missouri where all of the Whigs voted for the Kansas-Nebraska Act, and the only vote against was by a Democrat.
A “Trump” reading of the significance of this painting:
Bingham was an artist dedicated to bringing to life the popular spirit of America, rooted in the experiences of the common man. As a Clay-Whig he often depicted themes centered on river commerce and frontiersmen like Daniel Boone. When he went East to broaden his market, he was largely rebuffed by the New York art community due to mean subject matter.
Bingham would run for state legislature and win by a small majority, but the Missouri legislature would overturn the results due to a crooked system. He would win the seat two years later. The painting, “The Verdict of the People,” the last in a the Election series, places the heart of democracy among regular folk in small town America. Befitting Bingham’s experience, politics is popular sport, with the loser, perhaps the individual downstage from the action, dejected and isolated from the exuberance of the masses. Or perhaps the losing candidate is the man seated and being comforted by three men, who might be plotting the next election or scheming how to override the verdict of the people.
5. FWIW, I showed this painting to my girlfriend, who had never seen it, and just said “Trump is in trouble for this painting.” Her immediate response was “why are there sad black people?”
I’d say Thiel doesn’t have a chance. But if he were to inflame real issues, like the crazy compensation given to state employees, and propose radical solutions like bankrupting CalPERS, maybe he could be a serious challenge. The recent 50% rise in the estimated cost of the Merced-Bakerfield high-speed rail project is further grist for the mill. As is the proposed hugely expensive southward water diversion project.
I would not have picked “melancholy” for the Californias I know (beach cities, San Gabriel and San Fernando vallies). But given that a small beach town can hold 3 or 4 cultures, I am not going to deny that there is some melancholic theme somewhere.
If you looked, could you find it in City of Gold? Perhaps on some rainy morning when you find you have no coffee.
The Herzog quote summed it all up. The rest is just verbal detritus.
4. For context, what $1500 buys in Arkansas: https://littlerock.craigslist.org/tro/5959865588.html
On $13000 a year, they should be able to afford around $200 a month on housing, so can certainly afford something nicer. They’re simply choosing to live in something cheaper.
I would prefer that all zoning be framed as public safety. If the $1500 trailer has safe water and waste handling, I am good.
Sure, condem it if it has vermin.
Maybe some tupperware and cleaning supplies instead of condemning a place?
3. The problem for Thiel running for and being elected to high office is accountability. Or maybe not: Trump may pave the way for the unaccountable. The dialogue between Thiel and MoDo is evidence that Thiel is as capable of gibberish as Chauncey Gardiner, but gibberish can go only so far; it takes a con man to succeed in a culture obsessed with celebrity and wealth. Thiel is many things, but he is not a con man.
Thiel: “Since 1920, the vast increase in welfare beneficiaries and the extension of the franchise to women — two constituencies that are notoriously tough for libertarians — have rendered the notion of “capitalist democracy” into an oxymoron.”
I don’t think California is quite Trumpian enough to believe that is just something men say, give it a pass.
To be honest it makes Tyler’s man crush pretty curious.
That’s not Thiel’s problem, if Trump taught us anything it’s that the people who are offended by those kinds of obviously true statements would never vote for any Republican and so can be ignored. California is going to be difficult for any Republican, the state has gotten more non-White since Schwarzenegger won. Thiel’s chances would be determined by the same things that determine any politicians chances, issues and likeability.
“To be honest it makes Tyler’s man crush pretty curious.”
Nothing particularly curious about it. In a world full of golden parachute CEOs, too-big to fail banks, academic fraudsters, and corrupt politicians, these start up founders represent the few heroes of the supposed American meritocracy.
Who’s the golden parachute CEO and who’s the academic fraudster in this scenario?
‘the state has gotten more non-White since Schwarzenegger won’
What is so amusing about that way of looking at things is that Schwarzenegger is an immigrant, taking political jobs away from native born Americans. Luckily, at least Mr. Schwarzenegger apparently meets your approval for his skin color.
La La Land: There is a belief in Hollywood and the small screen that a story about the actors in a movie/show is popular. Every televison drama series eventually devolves into stories about the actors/characters. I don’t know if the writers run out of ideas or that they all really believe we care about them as actors/characters. I believe most people simply want to be entertained but the writers and producers think that “they” are the story.
5. Meanwhile the Dems hang in the US Capitol a painting of pig cops shooting black people. The fulfillment of “Idiocracy” continues apace.
5. “But he chose an image that in fact depicts a (likely) proslavery candidate triumphing in the name of an America that denies not only full suffrage, but basic human and constitutional freedoms to its African American population.”
Still dwelling on the slaves of 1855 when the native Americans were being exterminated by government edict. You’ll notice Bingham didn’t depict any of them in that particular painting.
“In a country of immigrants, California seems to be the state of immigrants. Few people can trace Californian roots past more than a half-dozen generations. It’s not just that many are of Asian or Latin American descent; in the beginning, California was significantly populated with migrants-twice-over who came from the eastern U.S. Within the self-selected group of immigrants, these people were willing to decamp once more to search for gold or fame. If the U.S. is the country of immigrants, is California then the most American of all states?”
In the liberal mind, immigrants are more American than native-born Americans. That your ancestors fought for this country for generations, in the revolutionary war, in the civil war, in world war II, means nothing, in fact, it means less than nothing. As a Californian, I think it was very wise of the author to separate the culture of Hollywood from the culture of Silicon Valley. The culture of Hollywood is what I’m most familiar with. I would say the most salient aspect of the culture is the present-time focus. It’s all about the here and now, make lots of money, be famous, be glamorous. While silicon valley dreams of techno-utopian schemes, Hollywood has no need to dream, heaven on earth is here and now, in their minds. This is the type of culture where the Hollywood producer has 1.5 children and the illegal alien housekeeper has 3, but the Hollywood producer may be entirely unfazed by this, while the illegal aliens cannot believe their luck, conquering the place through housekeeping. Or perhaps he isn’t, perhaps this demographic displacement, unprecedented in the history of the world, gets to him on a subconcious level, maybe that’s the source of his “melancholy.”