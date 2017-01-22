Sunday assorted links

1. The culture that is Dutch first all-avocado restaurant to open in Amsterdam.

2. New blog, Political Arithmetick, high quality on economic stats and their meaning, by Brent Moulton.

3. “One of the Obama administration’s signature efforts in education, which pumped billions of federal dollars into overhauling the nation’s worst schools, failed to produce meaningful results, according to a federal analysis.” Link here. In 2003 I wrote that vouchers are overrated, but now they are definitely underrated.

4. Econofact.org.

5. Japan’s real Westworld theme park, now defunct, based on the 1973 movie, via Yana.

6. New Dani Rodrik paper on global vs. national inequalities (pdf).