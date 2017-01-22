Sunday assorted links

1. The culture that is Dutch first all-avocado restaurant to open in Amsterdam.
2. New blog, Political Arithmetick, high quality on economic stats and their meaning, by Brent Moulton.
3. “One of the Obama administration’s signature efforts in education, which pumped billions of federal dollars into overhauling the nation’s worst schools, failed to produce meaningful results, according to a federal analysis.” Link here. In 2003 I wrote that vouchers are overrated, but now they are definitely underrated.
4. Econofact.org.
5. Japan’s real Westworld theme park, now defunct, based on the 1973 movie, via Yana.
6. New Dani Rodrik paper on global vs. national inequalities (pdf).
So, econofact is already proclaiming themselves losers in today’s political landscape – ‘Our guiding ethos is a belief that well meaning people emphasizing different values can arrive at different policy conclusions. However, if in the debate we as a society can’t agree on the relevant facts, then the nation itself loses a common base for constructive debate and policy will suffer.’ Possibly because they cannot seem to grasp that a strategy based on finding a common base is for losers.
‘EconoFact does not represent any partisan, personal or ideological point of view. ‘
Liars are so easy to uncover in our new post truth world – just proclaiming that facts are the base for constructive debate is an ideological point of view. If you cannot use the proper alternative facts, you cannot work with the Trump Administration in making America great again.
Losers.
During the Obama campaigns if there was some bad news about to hit they would accuse the Republicans of doing that very thing, cause a big fuss, the Republicans would deny and look guilty, then by the time the news came out no one was interested and everyone moved on to the next thing.
Is this what is happening? We are going to find out that the Obama administration massaged the numbers from various government agencies, and they are getting the fake data meme out there before the news hits?
Trump admin has already started to bury data that was previously available. They are against transparency because they know it will expose the carnage his parade of billionaire dilettante appointees will inflict on Americans.
Armies of Federal bureaucrats generate mountains of useless “data” — its final disposition is of no consequence to the American public.
Can you give specific examples with cites? This was not my impression at all.
Question is for Derek
#2. OK, pretty interesting but I find that Bill McBride’s daily postings at ‘Calculate Risk’ are far easier to digest and much more valuable to my needs in portfolio management.
Thanks for the reference. For some reason Calculated Risk was not on my list to read, but I’m adding now.
Glad to help. He and his late colleague Doris Dungey were among the very first to call the housing bubble. I find Bill’s commentary among the best out there and he gives you links to all the data as well.
6. Rodrik fails to mention that inequality within countries that have benefited most from globalization and trade is even greater in those developing countries (including China) than in developed countries. That doesn’t mean I am opposed to globalization and trade; quite the contrary, but it does mean that the forces that are driving inequality within developed countries are also driving inequality within developing countries, only more so. To ignore that reality is to ignore the biggest economic and political challenge of the twenty-first century.
Yup, look at what happened to regions of the Piedmont when the textile and furniture industries went overseas. Good first hand account of the China manipulation issue is in Beth Macy’s “Factory Man” The battle was won, but the war lost.
But now the Piedmont region, which I assume you mean North Caroline, South Caroline, Georgia etc, are making a comeback due to robots making textiles and might soon challenge the Bangladeshi’s of the world, not unlike the technology shift in oil and gas production caused by fracking.
BTW, the Rodrik paper has a KILLER diagram, Fig. 8, on the growth of government as percent of GDP by year in advanced countries. Note the 10% threshold was crossed in 1913 (WWI was a force for Big Government) and the 30% threshold in 1960, as LBJ’s “Great Society” was a trend everybody around the world was practicing. I’ve seen a similar stat with slightly different numbers for the USA, from a textbook, but it’s so hard to find this kind of data. Copy and pasted into my facts file for future trolling…
Ray, you might be right but the central issue is that the sheer number of jobs is never coming back. Every time I think about the textile industry I think of Martin Ritt’s fine film ‘Norma Rae’ Oh for the days of trade unions!!!
It’s all but impossible to see the big picture when staring at one’s navel. And unfortunately, our new president has one very large navel.
3. Again, do we focus our resources on the least among us or on the most among us. I am agnostic about the question, including as it applies to education. On the one hand, focusing our resources on the most among us is likely to produce the greatest return on investment. On the other hand, the cure for cancer may come from that kid growing up in the ghetto today, while focusing on the most among us may just produce more bankers.
Why would poor children be more likely to cure cancer? If anything poor children are more likely to pursue lucrative careers while rich kids are more willing to opt for altruistic ones.
The question is how can the Department of Education maximize students’ test scores. Clearly “more money for failing schools” isn’t a cure-all.
3. Those poor fools. Publishing unpleasant data. Retaining unpleasant data. Even collecting data in the first place.
In the future, seriously, we will just have press conferences that declare schools The Best.
Please, we will be chanting ‘Public schools – bad / Charter schools – good’ and unconcerned about the future, except for ferretting out the heretics opposed to school prayer in our great Christian nation.
Amazingly, Kellyanne has alread hit education with Alternative Facts
https://twitter.com/RVAwonk/status/823249272200163333
Or maybe, just maybe Obama’s policy was a failure. Maybe lots of people who voted for him over two elections found that all the blather didn’t amount to anything at all.
And by the way, the idea of having some bureaucrats in some distant place setting policy and expecting it to work is somewhat ahistoric, no?
It is all Trump’s fault of course.
I think this went over your head, you miss the point in both your comments.
Yes, the plan did not work out as hoped.
They published the data anyway.
They were honorable.
> Data on the use of SIG-promoted practices came from surveys of approximately 480 school
administrators conducted in spring 2012 and spring 2013.
And released on the last day of the Obama administration. Honorable indeed.
Might as well get the bad news out when everyone is distracted.
They kept trying until 2015, but again, you are not really grasping the connection to the #AlternativeFacts brouhaha.
If Trump, Spicer, and Kellyanne cannot tell the truth about something as inconsequential and as visible as attendance, what happens when they hold the data, and it is obscure to us?
Richard Thaler:
https://twitter.com/R_Thaler/status/823267817885605888
Obama published more data on government programs than all previous administrations combined. Yes, sometimes it came out on a Friday afternoon, but they consistently embraced the principle of transparency and lived up to it. This new administration has no such commitment, guaranteed. Now that your boy is in the White House, you’re going to have to stop whining about the big meanie Obama.
Quite right and transparency of data is all we need. the interpretations will follow. I may be one of the few liberals who doesn’t care about the Citizens’ United case. That being said, I think all candidates should have to disclose all their donors above $100 (if they want to try to bundle huge numbers of small anonymous contributions, good luck). Let the voters decide whether accepting money from Evilcorp is good, bad or indiferent. the same for all the “educational not for profit” groups. Just require them to disclose their donors. I enjoy some of the work from the Mercatus Institute but they too could be more transparent about funding. To show you how schizoid I am, I support the Koch plan to end all tax preferences in return for lower rates!!!
Yup, when your guy breaks with tradition and won’t release his tax returns, you can’t really be expecting much in the way of transparency from his administration.
He must have something really damaging in there, if they’re going to this much effort to justify withholding them. Can’t imagine what, though.
“They were honorable.”
Sure — the ‘most transparent administration’ in American history (NOT!).
It was not honorable to squander billions of taxpayer dollars down the well proven black-hole of government education spending.
After half a century of experience– there is zero evidence that simply increasing spending improves education. If there is one lesson that should have been learned about education, it is that money does not cure the problems ailing America’s schools.
But government “experts” eagerly pursue the same old failed “spend more” solution.
#4 Question re: Econofact–Are these the same guys who predicted Trump would lose and that Britain would stay in?
#4. From http://econofact.org/is-the-trade-deficit-a-drag-on-growth :
“By an accounting relationship, Gross Domestic Product is lower when imports exceed exports.”
Oh dear.
“3. “One of the Obama administration’s signature efforts in education, which pumped billions of federal dollars into overhauling the nation’s worst schools, failed to produce meaningful results, according to a federal analysis.” Link here. In 2003 I wrote that vouchers are overrated, but now they are definitely underrated.”
Sarcasm? That money, above a certain very low floor, cannot buy high test scores has been well known. Vouchers will fail for the same reason mo’ money fails, test scores are 80% innate student ability and 20% student effort, and neither will do anything to alter them.
I take it back. The above quote is from the summary of that post that appears when you just read it from the main page. The post actually tries to argue against the accounting mistake I thought they were making.
They don’t argue the point very well though, and regardless that quote is just bad bad bad.
(replying to myself two comments up.)