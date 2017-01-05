Thursday assorted links

1. Will George Lucas create a billion-dollar museum?
2. Trouble ahead for New York’s museums.
3. Israeli film and TV for Netflix.
4. “Should we expect the number of famous people who die each year to continue to increase?”
5. An interesting thread/tweetstorm on the hack.
I’m I first? I say no.
I don’t care for art – but I do appreciate the Met’s large collection of historical and religious artifacts. What I appreciate just as much as self-aware articles about the arts (written by people who are inside of the arts bubble) that make self deprecating references to how the entire thing is dependent on donations from wealthy individuals and how “working in the arts” means finding ways to convince these people to donate.
The article Tyler links to at least skirts the edges of this kind of self-awareness, and at one or two points clearly evidences it.
@Hadur – Not sure what you meant about the ‘self depreciating references’. I guess you are saying you agree that the rich do indeed fund art museums through their tax-deductible donations (and keep in mind early on, the game was to say a piece of junk art was worth many multiples of what the market value might be, to take a bigger tax deduction; not sure if this game is still being played). I agree. However, I disagree with this statement in the article: “So back to individual donors. The great museums of New York are highly dependent on the benevolence of the 1 per cent to 0.1 per cent of wealth-holders, combined with the tax deductibility of their generosity.” –not true for the 1% (such as me). To get into the 1 percent of net worth, you need to have at least 8 M USD (not 1% for income, which is above 350k /yr, but net worth, as in assets minus liabilities). But IMO nobody who has a mere 8M IMO is donating to art museums. They might donate to charity, but not art to art museums. That’s the province of the 0.1%, not the 1%, which is mere ‘upper middle class’ (certainly true in Northern VA, USA).
Bonus trivia: I have original artwork by a famous modern artist hanging on our family house wall. We got it from a drug dealer tenant who was fleeing the police or his rivals and left it behind. It shocked us when I found it was worth over 100k USD (it was a limited edition print, there are others too by the same artist, that seems to be the modern trend even for Picasso)
Bonus trivia II: where are you in net worth reader? Use this:
to be in the top 1% net worth in the USA: > $8.4M
” ” top 10% net worth in the USA (or top 1% in the world): >$950k
Median net worth in the USA: about $120k
To be in the top 31% in net worth in the world: >10k USD
source: internet, http://economix.blogs.nytimes.com/2012/01/17/measuring-the-top-1-by-wealth-not-income/?_r=0
When I click that link it asks for my Fidelity password. Is that correct?
(lol jk)
” the game was to say a piece of junk art was worth many multiples of what the market value might be, to take a bigger tax deduction”
How would you get a tax deduction by over valuing a piece of art? Any property taxes would go up.
You don’t pay property tax just owning art (it’s not like real estate). You do get to deduct the fair market value of your art when you donate it, so you try to pick the highest possible FMV.
“You don’t pay property tax just owning art (it’s not like real estate). You do get to deduct the fair market value of your art when you donate it, so you try to pick the highest possible FMV.”
Ok, good answer.
Beauty (art) is in the eye of the beholder. One man’s art is another man’s junk. If I had $100 million, I would solely buy art for investment/inflation hedge. That’s me.
That being said, if one deducts in the IRS Form 1040 and Schedule B say $100,000 estimated (not based on a fair market purchase) fair/market value for a donated piece, in a more perfect union, the IRS would verify (complicated) that value; and if the value proved lower, the IRS would adjust the tax accordingly. I think that personal charitable deductions are limited to 50% of adjusted gross income.
Anyhow, the annual dilemma arises as to whether to spend over $100 for (personal and business) income tax software and efile or do them by hand and submit by snail mail. As usual, I intend to submit by snail mail in pen and ink: mainly because I can do all the schedules, I have the time, and I like to annoy the IRS. Bonus: am (all 2016) fully retired and (I think) no longer subject to AMT, well yay.
5 was interesting. It is a more sophisticated attack than is painted by Podesta/DNC critics. But not much more. It is interesting on another level:
We are supposed to know to “never click the link” in “suspicious emails,” but I wonder how many do. I think phishers got a lot of people by sending random “track your order” links at Christmas time. That was enough to get many to “skip protocol” and try to log in to see what was headed their way.
We need better IT security for all, for every sixty-something with a momentary lapse in protocol, and not just Podesta or the DNC.
How is it “more sophisticated” than the critics paint it to be? It was a competently done phishing attack, nothing more, nothing less. People get phishing attempts all time, it’s a very common attack because it can be done on a large scale easily. There’s nothing particularly “sophisticated” about this one to separate it from the rest except maybe that the login page was nicely crafted to look authentic, and that’s like saying going out with your shoelaces tied is “sophisticated”. It’s basic competency.
The interesting bit about this tweet thread is that he shows why there is good reason to believe it was Russian directed or Russian contracted – because the attacker’s interests line up with Russian interests. That’s compelling enough for me, because I don’t think it’s particularly brazen or daring for a technologically sophisticated country like Russia to be trying to hack into American assets, be they political, intelligence or otherwise. That’s happening all the time, on all sides. Which is why this hysteria over the DNC or Podesta hacks is just liberal butthurt – it’s nothing new, or surprising, and shrieking about it doesn’t make it so. If Russia got caught red handed here, it’s an “oops” moment – like when the NSA was revealed to be spying on Merkel. Countries are hacking and spying on each other – friend and foe alike, not particularly shocking.
How is it “more sophisticated” than the critics paint it to be?
That’s kind of a circular question, based on your experience of “critics.” But FWIW, when Donald J. Trump, President of the United States (shudder) repeated the claim that “a 14 year old” could do it, do you think he understood that it needed a 14 year old with advanced JavaScript and Google API schooling?
80’s movies rules are in play. 14 yr old boys are equal to phD computer scientists in skill.
+1
I doubt you even know what you mean when you say “advanced JavaScript and Google API schooling”. Googling for “teenager who hacked” gets me pages and pages of stories about some teenager or other hacking some company or agency through means seemingly more sophisticated than phishing. So yeah, in general when someone says a “14 year old” could’ve perpetrated this, referring to a phishing attack, they’re probably right.
Ignoring your flamebait, you do understand that the fake google login and password page has to transparently forward information to google, and they proxy a correct inbox, so as not to raise concern by the user? While not raising Google security checks?
How long would it take you to whip that up? Or maybe you just aren’t 14 anymore …
Why does the fake google page need to transparently forward information to google?
Fake password page, doesn’t work but just collects password and sends it to hacker. Dude didn’t have 2 factor authentication, game over.
It is a real (looking) log-in page, with “one account, all of google” promised.
https://twitter.com/pwnallthethings/status/816621553643294720
If it just said “thank you, good-bye” that would be enough to set off alarms with most people.
@XVO, i assume that would be so that the newly changed password would work. doesnt matter, it really would not be hard to do.
@anon, of course its real looking, how hard is that to pull off? I honestly dont know what you are getting at here.
I am not so up on current security that I know all the current Google checks, but I don’t think they just lay down and let any JavaScript rape their API.
Should you be asking yourself why you think they do?
because i actually know how these things work. There is not much you can do if someone clicks on a bogus link and thinks its real. Google isnt god, they cant tell if you are entering your data into their page or into an overlay that then passes that information on.
Turn on two factor authentication and dont send anything important over email.
Really, you knew?
https://gsuiteupdates.googleblog.com/2016/08/making-email-safer-with-new-security-warnings-in-gmail.html
(Everyone should use 2-factor authentication, but it is silly to say that’s all Google does. https://myaccount.google.com/security)
None of those things do what you think they do. Once your on a malicious page, there is no way for Google to protect you. The phishing email that got Podestra would have had a bogus SPF anyway, and, in any event, his security ‘expert’ should have noticed the bit.ly URL or the fact that the email was from a bogus sender.
The URL that he entered his credentials into was also bogus, the URL should have told him that. But there is no way to know all the bogus scam sites in the world, Google can just flag the known ones.
You can buy these exploits for next to nothing. Some site will even run them for you. Plenty of 14 yr olds can do this – that why they’re called ‘script kiddies’.
And you can buy the command and control structures necessary to run the whole show. Hacking is a business now.
I assume that run of the mill scripts can’t actually do google password change without raising google security alarms.
How would they do that?
Here is the thing, once someone figures out an exploit, no matter how sophisticated, its only a matter of time before everyone knows it. Not every successful hacker has to be a genius, just a few.
MOFO and anon,
50$ per year shared web hosting, basic html skills, that’s all that was needed. It didn’t actually change the password, once dumbass entered his password in the box and clicked submit it was done. The hackers log in as him just like normal, change his password and have their way with his email.
Id say that ’14 year old’ is hyperbole, but the fact that it doesnt take a nation state to do it is correct. This wasnt stuxnet, it was a fairly standard phishing attack.
I agree, which is why I finished with this being a wide problem, that needs wide solutions.
We are not so vulnerable that google accounts are without protection from the average 14 year old, but the are still vulnerable from the computer scientist or talented amateur.
I wouldn’t say that. Most of this can be purchased or found for free. If you wouldn’t say 14 year old, maybe you’d be okay with college sophomore?
It’s not indicative of nation state involvement. It’s the opposite, in fact.
Sure college sophomore or talented amateur. Any reasonably smart and dedicated individual.
I dont think that any of this is proof of state involvement or the contrary. States can either hire amateurs or use the same tools as amateurs as needed. At least in the case of Russia, its generally believed that they do both. I know when one of the NSA’s staging servers got taken over and the material made public, there were off the shelf tools along with custom code. No reason to believe that any intel agency is different.
No, I don’t think “sophistication” points to “state actors” at all.
That would have to be traced by IP address for good evidence.
And then there is the high comedy that maybe the Russians were hacked, and then their hacked computers were used to host the Brazilian intrusion.
IP addresses tell you next to nothing other than the IP of the compromised machine that was used to stage the attack. There is no reason not the bounce the hacking traffic off of a dozen hacked machines, any hacker worth his salt already does this.
“I dont think that any of this is proof of state involvement or the contrary.”
If I was Putin and sought to interfere with the US election, I’d, (1) want to be effective, and (2) not want to get caught. Phishing Podesta doesn’t accomplish either.
It is suggestive that the Russian state was not involved. It isn’t proof.
But attribution is notoriously difficult. You’d basically need surveillance of the perpetrators to be confident.
Yes, MOFO, I mean the requester, all the way back up the chain of proxies. I assume the NSA has tools for that.
Remember that there have been rules about metadata retention among internet providers that might apply.
@Lord Action, your assuming that Putin actually sought to interfere with the US election, that part is mostly the product of liberal fever dreams. Most likely this was just the garden variety hacking dragnet that Russian intel agencies didnt expect to get blown out of proportion. Either that or Russian intel groups make a habit of paying for hacked info and so private hackers target things that might generate a valuable hit. Also, why should Putin care if he gets caught? What the fuck is anyone going to do about it?
You are right, thought that rock solid proof is going to be damn hard to come by, but the available evidence is fairly suggestive.
Maybe I’m misunderstanding, but I view non-state-sponsored hacking that happens to include Russian people as a non-event. Moreover, there doesn’t even seem to be evidence of that lesser charge.
You mention a sort of intermediate thing where Russian intelligence people hack the US election without authorization, and while I suppose it’s possible, we have zero public evidence that occurred.
But the lack of sophistication in the attack, the lack of efficacy, and the narrow target, suggest this is just another teenager and not some conspiracy.
‘hack the US election’ is lefty propaganda, this was an email hack, nothing more. I disagree that this is most likely ‘just another teenager’ im not even sure teenagers really hack like that anymore, but it doesnt matter. If it was a state actor, we are never going to be able to prove it definitively, and cant do much even if we could. If it was a private actor that in turn sold the results of his hack to Russian intel, we cant do much either.
@anon yea, assume what you like, might be easier to just assume that the NSA has mind reading tools.
Fair enough. I don’t think we’re far apart.
I’ll end by noting that this sort of simple phish has become the dominant form of hack. It’s surprisingly hard to keep people from clicking on links, and nobody wants to go to white-listing.
Another possibilty is that this was a private hack but the attacker purchased Russian hacking tools to do it. Russian in this context means made and sold by Russian nationals, not the Russian government.
I cited this below, but I’ll throw it up here:
http://arstechnica.com/security/2016/12/did-russia-tamper-with-the-2016-election-bitter-debate-likely-to-rage-on/
“Talk about disappointments. The US government’s much-anticipated analysis of Russian-sponsored hacking operations provides almost none of the promised evidence linking them to breaches that the Obama administration claims were orchestrated in an attempt to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.”
Ars is about as far from pro-Trump as you can get, but they are technically literate.
The Twitter thread shows it wasn’t a teenager.
It was someone motivated to do a spray-and-pray hack approach for a bunch of targets in 2015 that highly corresponds with people who the Russians would want. The Russians are likely and the simplest answer. But you could also have, say, the Ukranians or the wing of the Chinese IC responsible for monitoring American and Russian signals.
They weren’t necessarily out to “hack the US election” at this point. Just seeing what footholds they could gain for information gathering.
Of course he did. If your criticism of Trump’s (or anyone’s) declaration relies on some unproved assumption about what they were thinking when they made that declaration, well, then your criticism can be dismissed without further notice.
“The FBI did not examine the servers of the Democratic National Committee before issuing a report attributing the sweeping cyberintrusion to Russia-backed hackers, BuzzFeed News has learned.
Six months after the FBI first said it was investigating the hack of the Democratic National Committee’s computer network, the bureau has still not requested access to the hacked servers, a DNC spokesman said. No US government entity has run an independent forensic analysis on the system, one US intelligence official told BuzzFeed News.
“The DNC had several meetings with representatives of the FBI’s Cyber Division and its Washington (DC) Field Office, the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, and U.S. Attorney’s Offices, and it responded to a variety of requests for cooperation, but the FBI never requested access to the DNC’s computer servers,” Eric Walker, the DNC’s deputy communications director, told BuzzFeed News in an email.”
5. All this is ridiculous. As Steve Sailor points out in a recent post, it is now trendy for Americans to believe conspiracy theories about everything being Russia’s fault. There is zero evidence Russia was behind this hacking, yet everyone, including the “Intelligence” community, are falling for the conspiracy theory. It is no different than Turks blaming America for everything.
I have a tweet just for you:
https://twitter.com/kurteichenwald/status/816799765061103616
Welcome to the #Idiocracy
“…yet everyone, including the “Intelligence” community, are falling for the conspiracy theory.”
It is ridiculous. But I don’t think anybody is falling for anything, least of all the IC. This whole thing is top-to-bottom face-saving fake news for the DNC.
Its a roll-out of bogeymen, because none of them believed until election night how truly horrible a candidate Hillary was, or her “it’s her turn” for president astroturfing turned out to be.
*Meant for Uribe
It may be meant for Uribe, but if you are ignoring the PhDs in computer science, preferring Trump’s “10 year olds know better,” you might be angling for the #idiocracy
Ladies and Gentlemen, the Next President of the United State, just last week:
“If you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way, because I’ll tell you what, no computer is safe. I don’t care what they say, no computer is safe,” he said. “I have a boy who’s 10 years old, he can do anything with a computer. You want something to really go without detection, write it out and have it sent by courier.”
Thats pretty smart advice, really. Bill Clinton’s email never got hacked because he never used email.
Couriers? It’s fantasy advice. Most communication today is at a distance, with speed imperative.
You want to fly couriers to Moscow to update the Ambassador on all incremental changes to policy? 24 hour turn-around?
(If you say use “secure channels” those were just early versions of VPNs, analog. Today we’d try to use secure digital VPNs, but of course the build-out of our digital infrastructure placed high emphasis on low cost / high speed, rather than absolute security. That is a world-wide problem.)
Anon,
I was very good friends with a former state DNC Chair, campaign finance chair and attorney during the 2008 cycle who swore up and down to never put anything in emails and if at all possible meet in person to discuss important business, especially regarding campaign finance. This guy was an inside-guy from before the Clinton days but knew better than Podesta, Hillary (with her small army of IT guys…and a server in her bathroom lol), and the DNC to put “sausage-making” and potentially damaging laundry out where anyone with two-brain cells (much less IT PHDs) could get access to it through a Phishing scam.
There is a massive gulf between what is sophisticated (or seems so) and what actually works. The sophists, IT guys, pollsters, and AIs and algorithms on Hillary’s side were as sophisticated as they come, but they didn’t work. An army of PHds in computer science couldn’t have saved her from bone-headed decisions like Podesta falling for phishing or putting a server in her bathroom…that’s idiocracy.
Did you just confuse Hillary’s server with the DNC one? That’s an even more basic mistake.
Nothing of importance came out of the DNC hack, nor did it come from Hillary’s server. Couriers are probably employed if you’re talking ultra-top secret stuff (or more old school communication like faxes or snail mail…the person who leaked some of Trump’s tax returns will probably never be able to be uncovered since he used the US post service to mail them to the NYT). But day to day communication has to happen either by phone or by email.
Anon,
“…and the DNC…”
…not server…
…talking about what they talked about in emails to Hillary’s private email account…
…and her staff…
…and the media…
…and ultimately the whole world…
@Anon, the world functioned before email existed
@Boonton, %100 correct, the whole point of all this is to get people to say “Russians hacked the election” and thereby attempt to delegitimize Trump. That and give Hillary supporters something to blame other than her and her piss poor campaign.
MOFO, the world existed without email, but there are early stories of “first news winning.” Or parables from Terry Pratchett involving Clacks towers.
Now that everyone has email, I don’t see a way for “couriers to win” for long. They would be outrun by days.
And yet—the elitists would say that YOU are the conspiracy theorist for thinking that. Amazing.
Uribe, Trump is as ‘elite’ as they come.
Maybe you should read Steve Sailor more. He lays out pretty clearly how the media and “Intelligence” agencies are involved in a huge conspiracy… theory.
No one should read Steve Sailer more, except maybe you to learn how to spell his name.
Which had more evidence, the Russian election hack or Saddam’s WMDs? Not trying to be snarky, honestly curious which was/is better documented by facts.
I am not sure where you are coming from. I assume you know that the GW Bush administration bypassed US Intelligence Agencies in the march to war.
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/CREC-2006-09-08/html/CREC-2006-09-08-pt1-PgS9243.htm
We didn’t know how much, until much later. I imagine something similar now, that expert testimony is currently classified, and will only come out later.
Again, the irony in the public position that “Bush should have ignored Intelligence” is that Bush DID ignore intelligence to our detriment.
My point I guess is that I believe the Russians did try to mess with the election, and that Saddam had very few if any WMDs worth fighting a stupid war over. But is there a way for me to be sure of either? Also to point out as I always do the partisan divide, Team Red thinks there’s no evidence of Russian hacking, but there was plenty for WMDs, Team Blue thinks the reverse.
Try it without the “teams,” then. You would have listen to US Inspectors in 2002. You would listen to security experts now.
I think it’s a mistake to say that “team red” believed there was plenty for WMDs. I know of any number, including “red” elected officials who didn’t believe it then or during and thought the war was a huge mistake because of it.
@Ever: there certainly are a lot more people NOW who think it was a huge mistake. Leading up to the war Team Red called you a traitor for thinking that. Because of all the WMDs. Remember ‘freedom fries’ LOL?
Three Points:
1) The ability to retrace hacking is IP addresses is the easy part and proving all the details of guilt is tough. Frankly, I wished Trump would say Podesta was hacked from the evidence showing a Russian address. We don’t know all details of any Russian government participation. Hacking is a serious issue and needs to be handled criminally and we need to work foreign governments to stop this. (Because next time it is going it could be ExxonMobile who is hacked and none embarrass stuff of Tillerson could be released.) Anyway, the hackers found next to nothing with Podesta.
2) I remember 2002 and was against the war because I did not see evidence of WMD program. Bush always stated they believe there was WMDs so their belief was wrong not the actual intelligence.
3) We are not starting bombing on this.
1. A number of embarrassing items were found from the emails -Small list: Hillary’s campaign funding people to disrupt Trump rallies, Hillary has public and private position on pipelines.
Hillary’s own advisor blamed Hillary for Benghazi, Donna Brazile shared debate questions.
2. Both large caches of chemical weapons and yellowcake were found, though no active programs.
Far and away the evidence for Iraqi WMDs was stronger.
Unless there is classified information much more damning than what’s been publicly released, it looks fairly unlikely the Russians were ever involved. Not to rule out Russian teenagers in a basement somewhere, but this doesn’t look professional.
See, for example, the conclusion from technically literate rabid Trump-haters Ars Technica. “White House fails to make case that Russian hackers tampered with election”:
http://arstechnica.com/security/2016/12/did-russia-tamper-with-the-2016-election-bitter-debate-likely-to-rage-on/
“5. An interesting thread/tweetstorm on the hack.”
That’s a straw man post isn’t it. The tweeter is attempting to prove that John Podesta was hacked by Russians, but Assange said the ‘Democratic campaign emails’ hack was from an inside source and not from Russia. Those are two separate events that are being conflated.
I’m not sure what the truth is. Is Julian Assange working for the Russians, or just lying for his own reasons, or do the intelligence agencies have it wrong? Or perhaps the Russians were hacking the emails and some staffer at the DNC independently leaked the campaign emails.
It would be nice to have some first hand sources other than Julian Assange.
The reason the info is available is that the sources wish to remain anonymous, Assange is the aggregator/distributor because he guarantees anonymity. Otherwise he’d have to no info to distribute.
Re #4: yes using the new definition of ‘fame’ in the current media saturated world, there will be more ‘famous’ deaths each year. But 2016 was different, the ones that died were REAL famous, big names, many of whom died before their time relatively young. It’s sad that Leonard Cohen and Gene Wilder passed on, but they were fairly old. Bowie, Ali, Prince, Carrie Fisher, Alan Rickman, George Michael….the list of not that old big names was way too long in 2016.
Also, many of the deaths were beloved entertainers, not old politicians like Castro or Shimon Peres. So 2016 was a gut punch.
I guess there is probably some objective measure of fame but…Alan Rickman? Really? You put “REAL famous” in caps. I recognize all of those names but only two of them cause me to pause and go “Oh, that’s too bad.”
Fair enough, I just really liked him.
Also could be partly a function of Boomers creating more sound . Its always disconcerting when those who die are comparable in age to self.
According to an Economist/YouGov poll, 52% of Democrats believe Russia hacked the election itself, changing the vote tally to help Trump win.
The absolutely hilarious irony is that the media has created this impression while simultaneously getting hysterical about fake news.
The evidence that we’re living in a computer simulation – run by mischievous alien teenagers – is becoming stronger by the day.
The alternative – that most people choose to be very dumb in a time of ubiquitous information – is just too depressing.
People don’t choose to be dumb they just are, and always have been. The problem is current technology really amplifies and preys on this. They believed plenty of fake news in the past but there was no instantaneous global network back then to spread the dumb and make it stronger.
Democrats are cucks so they also turn a blind eye to blackmen railing their wives…so you know these people are very adept at covering their eyes from the truth.
JAMRC is that you?
You know I identify as a cuckold in the BDSM Community so I find it pretty damn offensive when people use the term as an insult.
Username checks out.
Nonsense. We will reach peak famous people around 2030-2040 and therefore peak famous people deaths around 2060-2075. What will cause the decline? CGI-synthetic people (or synthetic versions of real people living or dead). There will always be some demand for real performing artists, if for no other reason than to create new synthetic persona franchises, but the demand will decline in competition with synthetic people.
I’d go to a museum just to see a billion dollars. Just pile it up in the middle of the room and charge admission.
If they were $1 bills you’d need an airplane hangar.
This is an excellent idea for a museum: the museum of scale
Trump tower in 2020 ?
#4…What was shocking to me was how many of my personal favorites died this year. For example, George Kennedy and David Huddleston are two of my all time favorite character actors. I’m not a huge soccer fan, but Johan Cruyff was my favorite soccer player. I listen to Maurice White and Earth Wind and Fire regularly. On that list, there are a number of meaningful people to me. Alan Rickman, Merle Haggard, George Martin, Harper Lee, Nate Thurmond, John Glenn…I’m sorry, but I can’t remember a year that’s even close to this list of personal favorite’s deaths. Of course, this is my personal impression, not a definitive pronouncement.
My point exactly. Also note the relatively young age of so many of them. When someone very old like Harper Lee goes, I feel a little sad but it was only a matter of time. When Prince dies at 57 I’m pretty gobsmacked.
Isn’t it the typical Bell curve? One end is always sadder.
#5: In the 17th century, these people would claim the Devil tricked them into committing some sin. These days, it is Russian Hacking.
The lesson here is don’t let old people use the internet unsupervised. Before long they have 85 tool bars on the browser and a purple dancing gorilla on their desktop.
#4…. As a long time deadpool player 2016 didn’t really stand out to me as an odd ball year. It was on the higher side but it wasn’t really any different from 2008, 2012, or 2013.