Thursday assorted links

1. Peter Thiel on Trump. By Maureen Dowd. And here is part II.
2. Do female chess players make more errors when they play against men?
3. Monkeys grieve the death of robot monkeys.
4. Pseudoerasmus cites the best recent economic history books.
5. $1200 gold is back. And what are the leading “sugar daddy” colleges and universities?
University of Alabama doesn’t make sense as a sugar baby school. Its not an area of a lot of rich men or conspicuous consumption. Also lots of out of state rich kids go there.
NYU type schools make a lot of sense.
Is this some kind of weird sexless pimping? Or on-line loan sharking assistance? Sadly, just as in health care expense, the proposed fix is a short-term non-solution to obscenely escalating costs when the real answer would be cheaper alternatives. Naturally, there would be lots of applicants from Arizona State, it has the largest enrollment in the country.
Are you kidding, everyone in Alabama is poor and nobody from out of state even knows it is still in the US. The site lists signups, it doesn’t say they have found any takers.
How very witty of Mathew Yglesias. Clearly the left/Democrats still hate cops and law and order. One response to this “witty” tweat was “There was always anecdotal evidence that by & large being moron was prerequisite 4 being a cop”. But that’s the point of the tweat, right? To create a negative atmosphere for police and turn a large segment of the population against them. To keep them from being effective and to allow more anarchism and activism. After all you cannot convince happy people in an safe well managed society to choose socialism you must first make them fearful and unsafe. And the left are socialist/communist. I don’t follow mr. Yglesias but based on what I see on this tweat I suspect he is an alt-left hard line socialist who believes that the end justifies the means. And why not? Look how well that worked for Cubans, Russians and Venezuelans.
Yglesias is a dope but being opposed to cops blowing holes in people and sending dogs after them doesn’t make one a commie. The police have created their own negative atmosphere and by brainlessly defending the offenders in their midst accentuate it.
Agree
And fear of the rapidly growing U.S. police-state is not just some wacko leftist fringe viewpoint.
The white middle-class is now encountering routine police thuggery that previously was imposed only upon minorities.
The American neocons who champion the domestic police-state and military imperialism are wacko leftists … who somehow see themselves as “right-wing”.
In a 50-50 nation, it is interesting and worth knowing which segments break 90-10 one way or the other, even if cheap writers use such things to make cheap points.
This is sadly a new axis for America, not the old right or left.
Authoritarian.
I can’t tell if this is trolling but Yglesias is actually trolling towards Berniebros who think that trade and economic anxiety were to blame for Trump’s win, not cultural and racial anxiety – if anything commentators would gleefully agree. Yglesias is also bashed for being a wonky neoliberal by everyone on the left…
I’m no lefty, but I don’t particularly like cops, and I think it’s a national embarrassment that cops are killing unarmed people (whatever their race) on a regular basis in this country.
1. Peter Thiel’s detractors are confused. On one side are those who believe Thiel has an apocalyptic worldview while on the other side are those who believe Thiel is obsessed with prolonging life – his own – forever. Both can’t be true. I’m a Christian, which means I believe in a coming apocalypse, the return of Jesus, the resurrection of the body (no, grandma and her cat aren’t in heaven, not yet anyway), the destruction of evil, and God’s kingdom on earth. ISIS actually believes much the same thing, as Graeme Wood explains in great detail. http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2015/03/what-isis-really-wants/384980/ Is it merely a coincidence that some of Trump’s nominees (including to head the CIA) believe what ISIS’s believes (though, to be fair, with a different set of actors who make up the elect). As for Mr. Thiel, he is a smart guy and not likely to leave anything to chance. Thus, if in the apocalypse the wrong set of actors make up the elect, he has a fallback in parabiosis.
Why do you care what ISIS ‘actually believes’? Or more to the point why do you believe that ISIS’s beliefs actually matter?
ISIS holds marginal territory surrounded by serious armed forces in Iraq/Iran, Jordan, Turkey, and Syria. Yet it’s supposedly very important to understand what ISIS believes. When was the last time you tried to study what Jordan or Turkey or Syria’s Asaad ‘really believes’?
Well, Mr. Pompeo believes (and preaches from the pulpit) that Christians and Muslims are engaged in a holy war, a war that he wants to take to the enemy. There are over 1.5 billion Muslims and over 2.2 billion Christians. That’s one Hell of a war.
OK so why is ISIS important then? ISIS is maybe 2.5M people (https://www.quora.com/How-many-people-are-living-under-ISIS) living under their rule, perhaps just tens of thousands of ‘fighters’.
If you’re mulling over a ‘clash of civilizations’ then that’s nowhere near the 1.5B Muslims. That would be like someone in 1960 saying communism was the world’s biggest problem, but didn’t pay any attention to the USSR or Russia and instead focused on some obscure Africa nation of a few million people landlocked with no major weapons or military.
‘ I’m a Christian, which means I believe in a coming apocalypse, the return of Jesus, the resurrection of the body (no, grandma and her cat aren’t in heaven, not yet anyway), the destruction of evil, and God’s kingdom on earth.’
Clearly, then Pope Francis and his billion or so followers aren’t Christians, because they pretty much don’t believe in any of what you do.
and according to the Book of Revelations only 12,000 from each of the 12 tribes of Israel will be saved. Don’t think I’m going to be one of them.
Actually #6 raises a pretty good issue. Who exactly is so worked up over TPP? Trump did talk about TPP a lot, specifically. Why? It’s probably one of the most boring of trade issues to discuss. Exactly which voting group was excited by Trump being so focused on TPP (and it’s not like Trump has some great amount of focus he can afford to waste)? I can’t think of any yet like never saying a word against Putin or Russia, it seems strangely important for him.
Why would anyone get worked up over TPP? The general population doesn’t know any of the details of the proposal. Like domestic legislation thousands of pages long, proposed trade pacts aren’t explained to the public because those negatively affected would be screaming bloody murder. So it’s marketed with a soothing name and bland generalities.
I’m not ashamed to admit it: I fucking love Peter Thiel.
I disagree with him and I think he’s a riveting and brilliant thinker, his talk with Tyler was really fun to listen to. If all figures on the other side of the aisle were this fun, politics wouldn’t be just a drag.
I am not sure Thiel is that smart. He is “mercurial” which many people love more.
In one sense Thiel reminds me exactly of Trump: As his debate in 2012 with Google CEO Eric Schmidt showed, Thiel will go on about economics and innovation with vehemence despite not having a clue what he’s talking about most of the time.
This debate was entertaining to a degree but annoying at the same time.
Thiel: “We’ve had no progress on energy (for the past 40 years). If you think about where oil prices were in 1973, it was $2 or so a barrel, and it is now north of $100 a barrel, and so you’ve had a catastrophic failure in energy innovation and its been offset by computer innovation.”
Oil was $20 per barrel in real terms in 1973, but that isn’t even the crazy part of the comment.
Thiel v. Schmidt, 2012
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsXFwy6gG_4
#5
“Sugar Babies and Daddies”
Hypergamy at its realest.
Is it really though? The hypergamy fear is more around attractive, rich and successful men who get all the women – not creepy old desperate men who give young desperate women money to tolerate them and their bodies
Fear? Hypergamy is about maximizing a woman’s options at the expense (pun intended) of men’s options in the sexual market place.
Are the sugar babies having the sugar daddies’ babies?
Considering very few people are having babies at all anymore, I would posit that the money has long since supplanted the “baby” in this equation.
1B: The prospect of deregulation certainly is a factor, but plenty of small businesses are organized as C Corps, too, so corporate tax reforms will benefit them, also.
6. Matt Yglesias is the definition of the word “twerp.” Unfortunately, TDS seems to have have driven Tyler to join him.
OK so I read the Theil article with a question in mind, why did he support Donald Trump? What things does he think Trump will or won’t do?
Here are my notes from start to end of the article:
1. He worries that Trump will change things too little rather than too much….change what? How?
2. Silicon Valley doesn’t have much sex so they are a bit too P.C. i.e. Billy Bush tape
3. Climate change isn’t a hoax…but there’s no way to convince Trump of that so why try?
4. Anti-gay S.C justices won’t roll back gay rights too much.
5. he doesn’t think Roe should be reversed…but it may not even though Trump says he’s for it being reversed…
6. Even if Trump is retro, people want to go back to a past that is ‘futuristic’….
7. He thinks the FDA has a rule against consideration of any anti-aging drug….but ok the FDA should be open to anti-aging therapies.
8. Obama got boring going 8 years without any major ethical problem.
9. He’d like the US to go shoot for a Mars landing. Though that doesn’t seem to be anything that was all that important to Trump’s campaign.
But at no point do I see a single actual reason to support Trump. Do Trump supporters actually ever get around to actually saying “We support Trump because we want X to happen?”
Thiel is “burn it down” with a little more polish.
His disdain of democracy should have gotten more play. It is integral.
1. ““Somehow, I think Silicon Valley got even more spun up than Manhattan. There were hedge fund people I spoke to about a week after the election. They hadn’t supported Trump. But all of a sudden, they sort of changed their minds. The stock market went up, and they were like, ‘Yes, actually, I don’t understand why I was against him all year long.’””
MR commenters commonly think about the elites as being so so clever, always with a plan, typically a plan to enrich themselves at your expense. I think they aren’t that different from regular upper-middle class White people, people like you and those you interact with. They might be a bit smarter, with better SAT scores, and they might have had the good fortune to be born in a connected family. But they are subject to the same mood affiliations and herd-like behavior as the rest of us.
6. The implication here is that they had a more sinister reason, like not wanting to be fired for doing their jobs.
So cops are the anti-professors?
I guess cops are moral cretins for not caring about TPP. Maybe they just don’t want to get shot by the criminals that the Democrats pander to and encourage? Blacks being afraid of being killed by cops is legitimate even though its statistically unlikely, anyone being afraid of black crime is not, despite much higher odds of being killed by them. Liberalism!