Thursday assorted links

1. Might David Gelernter be Trump’s science advisor? (Funny headline, by the way) And Scott Alexander on Trump’s possible medical picks. And Kevin Hassett is the new CEA rumor.

2. Everything you always wanted to know about SIP latency arbitrage…

3. Further critique of the WTO fallback option.

4. Do we like entertainment better when we make fewer choices?

5. Theories about zebras, good and bad (the theories that is, not the zebras).

6. Maybe it should have been “cling to their guns *or* religion…”

7. One of the more intellectual accounts of what “Alt Right” is about, and with relation to sex and gender as well.