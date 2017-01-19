Thursday assorted links

1. Might David Gelernter be Trump’s science advisor? (Funny headline, by the way) And Scott Alexander on Trump’s possible medical picks. And Kevin Hassett is the new CEA rumor.
2. Everything you always wanted to know about SIP latency arbitrage…
3. Further critique of the WTO fallback option.
4. Do we like entertainment better when we make fewer choices?
5. Theories about zebras, good and bad (the theories that is, not the zebras).
6. Maybe it should have been “cling to their guns *or* religion…”
7. One of the more intellectual accounts of what “Alt Right” is about, and with relation to sex and gender as well.
… and Trump is keeping Google alum Michelle Lee as the director of the US Patent Office.
7. Must be a low bar. That straw man in the intro was a doozey. (It turns out that it’s not just western culture hating humanities professors who are also skeptical of voters. See most of the political science research on voter ignorance.)
6. Perhaps, to some extent because religion and gun ownership are pastimes that compete with one another for attention. I bet you could throw golf, tennis, or bowling in there and get the same result.
If you’re going to church Sunday morning, you aren’t going golfing or plinking.
7. Dishonest. Breitbart has championed the original alt-right, the white nationalist kind.
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2016/03/29/an-establishment-conservatives-guide-to-the-alt-right/
In their own words.
I’ve watched Gelernter lecture and debate on YouTube for years. To call him fiercely anti-intellectual is so ridiculous that the reporter and editor should be fired and an apology to the truth issued.
I say that as someone who used to write market moving headlines for Bloomberg. The media seem hell bent on shredding their credibility.
6. Actually, firearms ownership is in itself a kind of religion. Guns aren’t just tools for killing animals. They have a much greater symbolic importance than shovels or screwdrivers, which are not kept on racks in the rec room or in glass-fronted cabinets. Guns are more important items in inheritance situations than bicycles or fishing equipment. The gift of a rifle to a rural teen-age boy is a rite of passage.
7. If you really want to destroy conservatism in America, one of the best thing you could do is attempt to expand the term “alt-right” to encompass it. You thereby associate mainstream conservatism inextricably with people who are openly racist (which nobody denies makes up the original core of the so-called “alt-right”) , undoing decades of concerted effort by conservatives to separate themselves from exactly those people that they are now being linked to. It would simultaneously tar conservatives with something that is unambiguously racist and provide ammunition to progressive and leftist intellectuals who have been arguing that conservatives are secretly racist all along.
The left’s indiscriminate use of “racism” as a pejorative for any and all opposition has destroyed its utility in ideological combat. They’re the only ones that take the accusations seriously.