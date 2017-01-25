Thursday assorted links

1. One measure of the top-cited economists. Guess who is #1?
2. Brad DeLong on why trade deals are (mostly) a good idea.
3. Monero, the untraceable cryptocurrency, is rising in value.
4. We will get them right after we get Canada.
Trump is negotiating so that we get NZ and the Pitcairn islands in exchange for China getting Taiwan back and Japan, and Russia getting all of the former Warsaw Pact countries.
1. These rankings really need to separate out the econometricians from the economists.
Agreed. I’m far from widely or deeply versed in the economic literature, but my sense is that an equally cited economist and econometrician, by this measure, will not have had equivalent depths or even necessarily breadths of impact.
#1. I wonder how this ranking compares to the h index ?
3. and 4. are both #fakenews. Monero is not “private.” It simply cannot be, anymore than 2+2 can equal 5. It’s a product of the mathematics. As for 4., if you believe this, well, I have some slaves to sell you.
“The New Zealand gold rush also happened to coincide with the beginning of the American Civil War. After the war, there was a Confederate diaspora to the South Pacific—former slave owners in the Southern United States who kept up the slave trade in places like Fiji and Australia. Former American Confederates fled to places like New Zealand, which itself had outlawed slavery, but was just a short hop away from where the trade of human beings was still tacitly accepted.
Anywhere from 60,000 to 120,000 slaves were brought to Australia to work in sugar and cotton fields there between the 1860s and 1900, despite the fact that the country officially forbade slavery.”
I was surprised initially to see that an econometrician who works on complicated methodological issues was first, but I guess it makes sense since he must be cited all the time by economists to justify their methodological choices.
If you click on authors and ‘full rankings’, whatever that means, you get this Russian 1990s advising near billionaire* economist. He made off like a bandit back then with RU privatization advice, and could easily be on Trump’s economics team, if he so choose (which I doubt, I suspect he wants to lie low these days).
* 1 Andrei Shleifer 3.32
He’d be perfect as editor-in-chief of Journal of Criminal Economics.
Back when New Zealanders, almost all some, had a healthy portion of the mid list women’s genre fiction market (late 1940s-early `80s) there were several books involving this as a plot point, it was the whaling period that drove these stories. I know Joan Druett who wrote in the `80s and was/is a pretty good writer, used this as a plot point several times.
A little bit earlier on there was a more than half baked French effort, but it suffered from the traditional French failure to find any French people ready to leave France, if only they had modern French people.
Our trade deals ARE a bad thing. They don’t have to be but they ARE. Why? Because the worker and the American public don’t have input when these massive 2000 page agreements are written and filled with quid quo pros AND they don’t have a seat at the table. Basically these agreements are written by the wolves with the objective to decide which of us sheep are sacrificed first. IMHO these agreement should be negotiated by someone representing the citizens, They should be brief as in one page or two at the most and they should be in plain English with no hidden loopholes and special deals. AND it should be voted on after a very long period of time where all the citizens could be educated about it. Has anyone here actually read NAFTA??? Does anyone here even know how many pages long NAFTA is???
I agree. They are approved eventually by the President , who doesn’t represent the citizens.
Which trade agreement? I think what I said was accurate and I might add that I don’t consider union leadership to be “the people” or even have their members best interest at heart. What would be the harm in doing these agreements publicly AND most importantly putting a citizen advocate in charge of the negotiations? Or perhaps hire a negotiator and provide him with some specifics like: 1. No jobs lost due to the trade agreement. 2. No taxes lost due to the agreement. 3. No American company or employee adversely affected. 4. Equitable ‘trade’, i.e. a country buy at least as much of our goods and services as they sell us.
What would be wrong with putting America first?
” 3. No American company or employee adversely affected”
That doesn’t put “America first.” That puts a narrow slice of interests first and it doesn’t even do that.
“What would be wrong with putting America first?”
There’s nothing wrong with it, because it doesn’t mean anything.
I don’t think you understand how trade deals are thrashed out.
You ask: What would be wrong with putting America first? Answer: nothing, but be prepared for everyone else to to put their country first too. That’s a perfect recipe for never reaching any kind of agreement, because always putting one’s country first and unwilling to make compromises means that the positions of the negotiators are inherently contradictory and will never be resolved without a give-take.
One of these “putting first” constraints, according to you is “No jobs lost due to the trade agreement“. You are asking for a unicorn, as no non-trivial trade deal can be devised that does not result in a single job loss. I guess you are asking for total autarky? If every country demands that, international trade will die.
You seem to assume, just like the current POTUS, that American negotiators are patsies who are taken for a ride by their foreign interlocutors. Let me tell you, that sentiment is shared by populists in every country (like my country, India), that it is their negotiators who are dunderheads and are being taken for a ride by all those crafty foreigners.
The reality is that American trade negotiators strike extremely hard bargains, though their priorities seem to be in favor of protecting certain segments (e.g., big agri, finance, services, entertainment industry, big pharma) while leaving certain other segments to the wolves (e.g., manufacturing.) The result turns out to be that Americans working in manufacturing get screwed, but you don’t see that agricultural workers (in particular) and workers in other sectors in the countries making trade deals with the US get screwed.
The problem as I see it is not that trade is bad, but that countries don’t internally push against the notion that unemployed people are losers (a sentiment that has spread around the world mainly thanks to Americans) and that it is a sacred duty of government and society to cushion the blow felt by the losers of such trade deals.
But I guess you would prefer to go in a more nationalist direction, though I doubt it will work. You seem oblivious to the fact that though some Americans lose manufacturing jobs, others get jobs thanks to international trade (entertainment industry, farming, pharma, supply chains, finance, services). A rollback of trade would mean that a lot of people in these sectors would lose jobs. Would you then advocate for them too, or are they collateral damage? Do you consider possession of manufacturing jobs to be somehow more “patriotic” than other kinds of jobs? Why?
I agree these trade deals are usually bad things. But mainly because US administrations seem hell bent on defending Hollywood and no one else. You can make a case for getting Alibaba to drive fakes out of their market, but I don’t see why Mickey Mouse is still in copyright with absolutely no sign of it ever coming out. Even if we grant that Mickey Mouse is so sacred no one should ever be allowed to make a copy without paying off Disney, I don’t see why the rest of the economy should be sacrificed to save rich Hollywood studios. All these deals seem to involve other countries defending Mickey indefinitely in exchange for access for manufactured goods and agricultural products.
This helps anyone how?
With luck Trump realizes how much Hollywood hates him and he won’t lift a damn finger to protect the rat.
I asked Gone with the Wind the same question I’ll ask you. What’s so sacred or patriotic about manufacturing jobs that they must be protected at the cost of gutting the international trade system and potentially pushing the world into a Dark Age? As I state above, Americans gain lots of jobs thanks to trade (but they aren’t particularly grateful to trade for that, whereas Americans who lose jobs vehemently turn on trade), which they may lose if countries turn inward.
I think a new Dark Age is a bit hyperbolic. And not necessarily such a bad thing. But that is beside the point.
I tend to have a strong preference for manufacturing. However it is still not my point. The US signs trade deals that seem just about Hollywood and Big Pharma. In exchange, the rest of the economy is gutted. So the question really ought to be why is Hollywood so special? I can see enormous advantages for Africa and Asia to be flooded with pirated films, software and games. They are fairly marginal markets for a legal product but if every child grows up playing Call to Duty and rocking to Nickelback, it can hardly hurt the West.
It is bad enough that the Rat is walled off from the rest of America indefinitely. There is no case to force that on the rest of the world. Let’s see a balanced trade deal. Hell, if it comes down to it, a sensible policy would be just to have a low and flat import duty – under 5% say – and let the rest of the world export what the hell it likes.
4. Figures, only that can explain why Thursday Assorted Links land up at Wednesday 8.10 PM EST