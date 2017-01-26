Thursday assorted links

1. Matt Yglesias on why Trump lies. And Matt Yglesias builds a Hansonian model of Trump.
2. The opioid great stagnation is over.
3. Who really owns Jilin Jiutai Rural and Commercial Bank?
4. Verifying interactions between autonomous vehicles and people.
5. Illinois Holocaust Museum bets on rock and roll.
Where was all this concern when Obama lied?
Obama lied? Get out!
When Obama lied (rarely), at least he could stay on topic, and not descend into paragraphs of bizarre self-admiration.
#1. Money quote from Matt, “On the other hand, the example of Chris Christie — or of Trump University students and Trump Casino Hotels and Resorts shareholders — shows that even true loyalty to Trump won’t necessarily be rewarded. “
True. My 401(k) is a big pile of loyalty oaths.
Before I begin with #1, I want to say that yesterday’s television interview exonerates every warning I have ever given. It is right there. That is our President, going on about standing ovations that may not have happened, massive voter fraud that did not happen, and that he might have found some henchmen ready to torture.
The last one is where the rubber meets the road. He is an incompetent and incurious old man, but if he retreats to the Whitehouse, and relies more not just on yes-men, but henchmen, this could end very badly.
You got a fair amount of narcissism yourself there, ace.
Did you see the interview? Are you willing to defend it right here right now?
Here is just one bit for you to stand up for.
https://twitter.com/freedlander/status/824388661949108224
It is a safe bet that his vagina costume is now at the dry cleaner.
Don’t you think it is a tell, when you have no rational counter argument?
Ad hominem are just glorious ways to lose, to flame out.
#1: I can see already that this will trigger the pacifier crowd into posting their boo-boo’s all day. What a bunch of babies.