Tuesday assorted links

1. Esther Duflo’s Ely lecture, “The economist as plumber.”
2. Disappearing markets in everything: the last disco ball maker (there is noisy sound at the link). And how bad is authoritarianism really? And David Brooks on Bannon vs. Trump, I am always happy to see actual analysis of the Trump administration.
3. The best economic history works in the last decade? (pt. I)
4. AI now wins in heads-up, no-limit Texas hold’em poker. That is a game of asymmetric information.
5. The books some Australian guy is looking forward to.
6. If they had served this up as parody, I would have thought it too exaggerated. Did Darwinian processes really produce this? I guess so.
7. Long Piketty blog post on productivity in Germany and France. It does seem he is now blogging in English (and French) for Le Monde.
Here’s a shortcut to figuring out if someone is spewing hot air: they write about Dugin as if he is somehow important to the Russian regime.
#2 I was always impressed by Pat Robertson’s description in _The Turning Tide_ of his experiences in Pinochet’s Chile. Strangely enough, people walked along the beaches and ate ice cream cones. Life for normal people isn’t that bad–humans are very versatile and can survive or even thrive under a variety of regimes. Life only gets rough under these regimes if you’re part of a subversive organization (i.e. a communist in Pinochet’s Chile or a reactionary in Castro’s Cuba, etc.).
No dude, life for normal people in Cuba was definitely bad…
There were ice cream in the USSR, the best in the world according to some accounts. But not even alice cream in the world will ever be worthy of Freedom.
* was
The formulation of who/what is ‘normal’ is so simple it can just be thrown around, but if you dive into how people decided it I bet they get mad defensive. Many an embedded assumption I’m sure, the certainty that one belongs in the normal group must be very reassuring.
6. There are many paths: http://ikhras.com/fake-activist-exposed-the-real-linda-sarsour/
#7. I appreciate that Picketty acknowledges “On one hand, the present weakness of employment in France implies that the estimates of productivity indicated above are doubtless over-optimistic because the people excluded from the labour market are often the least well qualified.”
However he assumes this “left-tail” of workers would have productivity 30% less than average.
It seems obvious that higher minimum wage laws, and really most labor laws, will increase labor productivity through selection effects, as less productive workers are excluded. Does anyone know of estimates of how the marginal unemployed are “pulled” from the distribution of labor productivity? That is, if there is a 1% increase in unemployment, does 50% of that come from the lowest quartile of productivity, with only 5% from the top quarter? And how does that change moving from an unemployment rate of 2-3% vs 5-6%? Without this type of adjustment it the metric of GDP per hours worked seems to give credit to economies that exclude people from the formal economy. If you were to look at third world countries where only the upper class are counted in federal employment statistics/formal employment, and everyone else is barely subsisting, you get a rosy picture BECAUSE people are excluded.
It also seems obviously important to adjust for demographic distribution, but how to address working age people vs retired folks who are spending down their wealth is not obvious to me.
