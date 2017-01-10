Tuesday assorted links

1. Esther Duflo’s Ely lecture, “The economist as plumber.”

2. Disappearing markets in everything: the last disco ball maker (there is noisy sound at the link). And how bad is authoritarianism really? And David Brooks on Bannon vs. Trump, I am always happy to see actual analysis of the Trump administration.

3. The best economic history works in the last decade? (pt. I)

4. AI now wins in heads-up, no-limit Texas hold’em poker. That is a game of asymmetric information.

5. The books some Australian guy is looking forward to.

6. If they had served this up as parody, I would have thought it too exaggerated. Did Darwinian processes really produce this? I guess so.

7. Long Piketty blog post on productivity in Germany and France. It does seem he is now blogging in English (and French) for Le Monde.