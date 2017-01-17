Tuesday assorted links

1. How much parsimony is there in behavioral economics?
2. The last time a foreign power successfully intervened in an American presidential election.
3. Beatrice Cherrier is a new and noteworthy figure in the economics blogosphere.
4. Arnold Kling on economics and culture.
5. Scalpers with Trump event tickets are getting burned. In fairness, it should be noted that the returns to scalpers are not distributed normally across events.
6. How many bankruptcies are caused by medical bills?
I swear I sent the swear link to TC days ago…if it’s the same ones (they scan emails to see if new hires are swearing, as they should be)
No, it’s a different story…here is the story I saw: Wall Street Journal, 1/11/17, p. B7, “Email Can Reveal How Well New Hires Fit In”, …New colleagues eager to fit in “had to swear a fair amount in their email,” recalled Sameer B. Srivastava, an assistant management professor at University of California-Berkeley’s Haas School of Business
#2 – I doubt that FDR needed help. Pretty sure Trump didn’t need it, either.
During the Vietnam War, the USSR pumped $1 billion (in 1960’s dollars) into the American so-called peace movement.
Teddy Chappaquiddick asked for the USSR to back him in his run for POTUS. After killing Kopeckne, he never had a chance.
If the Russians affected the recent election, they did the US a favor. Crooked Hillary would have been a horrible president. Possibly, she would be as bad as Obama.
2. “Though technology has advanced, and the two nations’ motives could not have been more different…”
How are they different? I believe in both instances, the allegation is the nations were seeking to pursue their perceived national interests.
2. Nazi sympathizers to this day can’t get over Roosevelt’s treachery and collusion with Churchill to steer America toward war with Germany. Although Japan attacked America at Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt was not prepared to seek a declaration of war against Germany as well as Japan, but Germany saved Roosevelt the trouble by declaring war on America.
#3 I’m not sure why she is noteworthy. She’s encouraging economists to “reconceive economic agents, policy-makers and bureaucrats as bounded ‘humans'”, but this seems like more of the same; i.e bounded optimization. It seems like someone just learned how to solve a stochastic differential equation and got a little excited.