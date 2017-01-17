Tuesday assorted links

1. How much parsimony is there in behavioral economics?

2. The last time a foreign power successfully intervened in an American presidential election.

3. Beatrice Cherrier is a new and noteworthy figure in the economics blogosphere.

4. Arnold Kling on economics and culture.

5. Scalpers with Trump event tickets are getting burned. In fairness, it should be noted that the returns to scalpers are not distributed normally across events.

6. How many bankruptcies are caused by medical bills?

7. Are those who swear seen to be more honest?