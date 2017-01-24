Tuesday assorted links

1. Jacob Levy on the importance of the party system.

2. Poll of economists on Trump and share prices.

3. Is the passion of sports fading, and ESPN along with it?

4. Firms with higher leverage have more flexible prices.

5. Libertarian Bob Luddy builds low-cost private schools for the masses (video). I visited not long ago and was very impressed, I hope this can work out.

6. There is now a Marginal Revolution community on CommonLounge, I hope this can work out.

7. Ajit Pai will be FCC chairman.