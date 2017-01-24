Tuesday assorted links

1. Jacob Levy on the importance of the party system.
2. Poll of economists on Trump and share prices.
3. Is the passion of sports fading, and ESPN along with it?
4. Firms with higher leverage have more flexible prices.
5. Libertarian Bob Luddy builds low-cost private schools for the masses (video). I visited not long ago and was very impressed, I hope this can work out.
6. There is now a Marginal Revolution community on CommonLounge, I hope this can work out.
2. Interesting juxtaposition: Economists believe share prices will go up due to Trump policies but not because of economic growth due to Trump policies. The rich will get richer but Trump’s core supporters will not. The economists polled are an impressive bunch, but might they have a case of normalcy bias – tomorrow will be just like today. I should point out that the poll is dated January 17th, before Trump’s Crazy Weekend.
#3 It’s not fading, it’s changing. One, mobile is definitely the pathway of the future. I love watching the games but there just isn’t enough time in the day now to make the time and the instant updates of games-in-progress is more and more valuable. Two, the tv ad saturation is outrageous. Very demotivating and distracting…the mobile app in play once again while I do something else. Three, the politicization. ESPN really started crossing and blurring some lines between sports and MSNBC in the last 24 months…keep it off my wave. Lastly, fantasy leagues are where the passion is really going, where it’s not fading. ESPN would be wise to consider new formats that really cater to this increasingly important segment of the sports consumer.
3. The future of sports will be empty stadiums; indeed, no stadiums, as sports become exclusively televised events. That is at least one prognosticator’s prognostication (to borrow from telecaster-speak). When my Godson was a child I would take him and a buddy to one or two NFL games per year. Now that’s a dreadful experience I wish never to have again: drunk and obnoxious fans who wish to share their drunken and obnoxious behavior with all present. Even fans at golf tournaments have become drunken and obnoxious; if you don’t believe me, watch the tournament in Arizona in a few weeks. I actually watch golf on television; indeed, I subscribe to PGA Live. But I’ll admit the West Coast Swing tries my patience, as we must watch (and listen to) Jim Nantz suck up to various hedge fund billionaires who have paid for the privilege of playing with the pros. Talking about a good walk spoiled. But there’s always the possibility that a hedge fund billionaire and Mr. Nantz will be run over by a golf cart. Now that I would pay to see.