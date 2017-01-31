Tuesday assorted links

1. There is no great caffeine bracelet stagnation.
2. Greg Mankiw seems to favor the new Republican tax plan. And Krugman comments. I say anything complicated they will just screw up, and the lack of transparency in the plan means eventually it will lead to a tax hike and furthermore a good deal of favoritism and rent-seeking along the way. Best hope is simply that they cut the corporate tax rate and don’t do much else on that front.
3. Chinese social media as a form of surveillance.
4. The economic problems of famous aging artists (NYT).
5. Measures of wage discrimination are overstated, once you adjust for how much time people spend actually working.
#2 In light of airport fiasco, all proposals by Trump or the Congressional GOP should be considered suspect unless proven worthy of support.
Why shouldn’t we treat all Trump or Congressional proposals as suspect unless proven otherwise? Extending this thought, I would argue that we should treat all political proposals as suspect even when proven worthy of support.
You fail to leave room for those who make innovate in the field of failure. Trump proves the failure average is over!
“I say anything complicated they will just screw up”: isn’t that the Zeroth Law of Government?
I don’t recall TC making this observation about Obamacare, but maybe I missed it.
2. Cutting the tax rate is important, but going to a territorial taxation like every other developed country is extremely important too.
5. Better title: Minorities spend a greater fraction of their workdays not working than do white non-Hispanics.
Yes, but the study if very doubtful. Based entirely on self-reported estimate of time really spent “working” when one is at work, which seems very subjective and ill-defined, and there may very well be different way to count and report that according to ethnicity.
For instance, I have a couch in my office and sometimes I lay on it eyes closed, thinking about mathematics. I would report it as work, if asked, but I may imagine people coming from a background where manual labor is more present declaring this as not-working.
But those people are not reporting their views of whether *you* are working.
The authors do attempt to control for the vagueries of self-reporting. Furthermore, if I were to describe the methodology to you without letting you see the data first, what sign would you expect to see on the coefficients?
To your last question, I confess I wouldn’t have known. I still would have thought that the methodology was unlikely to yield rock-solid result. I find the paper by Heckman, quoted below by Philippe Lemoine, which argues in the same direction more convincing, but perhaps it is because it much easier to criticize some empirical works, than to do one.
Is your conversation with Patrick Collison posted/going to be posted soon?
“1. There is no great caffeine bracelet stagnation.”
There never was Tyler, there never was.
Though Beyond Nature makes the patches in an FDA-approved facility, the patches themselves are not FDA-approved. They are made using Current Good Manufacturing Practices, a set of FDA regulations for a product’s monitoring and manufacturing processes and as well as the package design. This distinction allows them to be sold in the US, Paulin says.
If you want to try one of these things, you better buy it right away. I think somebody has a major misunderstanding of FDA regulations.
James Heckman published a good paper (http://www2.econ.iastate.edu/classes/econ321/rosburg/Heckman%20-%20Detecting%20Discrimination.pdf) in 1998 in which he criticizes studies that purport to show that minorities are discriminated against by employers. It’s about discrimination in hiring, not in remuneration, but it’s still something worth reading.
“2. Best hope is simply that they cut the corporate tax rate and don’t do much else on that front.”
That’s what a group of smart politicians would do. So, it seems exceedingly unlikely.
Agreed.
Lowering marginal rates on income has merit, but not if a new tax is created to fill the gap. That will simply be gamed by subsequent adminstrations.
Subsequent administrations misusing a policy instrument for unintended purposes? Never!
I get that taxes on corporate profits are distortionary and inefficient. But I don’t get why we shouldn’t replace the lost revenue with a more efficient tax. Even if you prefer less government spending, isn’t it preferable to have sufficient tax revenue to pay for government spending (leaving out special situations like wars and recessions)? Cutting taxes without cutting spending just means we will pay for that spending in the future with interest as well as suffer other negative consequences of running deficits.
: “That’s what a group of smart politicians would do.”
Yes, but evaluating tax-reform proposals from a group of politicians is fool’s game to begin with.
The Potomac crowd can’t even pass a legitimate annual budget, much less do anything smart about taxes.
Plus, tax policy is the wrong focus — the key issue is what the government “Spends”.
Taxes are but one leg of the debt/inflation/tax triad — total spending tells you the real fiscal problem (have you noticed the staggering National Debt?)
Good tax policy is simple– always cut taxes whenever & wherever possible… and never increase taxes for any reason whatsoever.
The Hamermesh et.al paper is characteristic of NBER research that seems to have, as a working Null Hypothesis, that the inferior equilibrium outcomes of Black Americans can be explained by their cultural, perhaps even genetic pathologies. No doubt, this reflects in part the vulgar underrepresentation of Black economists at NBER, which receives a nontrivial amount of tax-subsidized research support (e.g. NSF, NIH), who would potentially contest research frameworks that deliberately theorize/parameterize the presumed pathologies of Black Americans in econometric specifications.
One could think of many reasons, in coherent efficiency wage models, why effort/shirking would vary across racial groups without slanderous appeals to “culture”………..eh?
Wanting to work less is in no way a pathological.
Why not, whites are pathological in that they work more than needed to sustain a reasonable level of consumption. One could say that black American have a healthier and more sensible view of study and work.
I like how that flows from one sentence to the other without a moments pause. Why might there be such an underrepresentation of Black economists at NBER I ask myself idly?
2. We are well short of the concrete plan and modeling stage. Are you suggesting that if they fly by seat of their pants, they will collect too much tax? Pull the other one.
Taxes are essential and will always be with us. The trick is to have a tax that does the least harm and encourages those things we want. In other words tax things you want to discourage and do not tax things you want to flourish. Taxing businesses is counter productive, that should be obvious even to a liberal. But of course the reason we tax businesses is the same reason Dillinger robbed banks, because that’s where the money is. But not taxing businesses creates more money and more jobs. So it depends on what you want.
Taxing earned income stifles productive people and encourages the unproductive. This one is a no brainer.
Taxing home ownership is also counter productive.
About the only tax that both produces revenue and doesn’t discourage things we as a society want to promote is a sales tax or value added tax.
An important part of the art of modern politics is to hide the tax and highlight the benefit. Consider the PPACA 3 to 1 rule. It taxes an age group that votes less and subsidizes a group that votes more regardless of income, but those who pay the tax are completely unaware of what is happening.
Krugman’s abrasive tone and irrelevant hyperbole (Trump/Putin administration) make him very difficult to read, even when he is spot on like he is here. I wonder if he knows how much he has in common with Rush Limbaugh?
Curious as to how many of us read #5 on the job……