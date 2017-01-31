Tuesday assorted links

1. There is no great caffeine bracelet stagnation.

2. Greg Mankiw seems to favor the new Republican tax plan. And Krugman comments. I say anything complicated they will just screw up, and the lack of transparency in the plan means eventually it will lead to a tax hike and furthermore a good deal of favoritism and rent-seeking along the way. Best hope is simply that they cut the corporate tax rate and don’t do much else on that front.

3. Chinese social media as a form of surveillance.

4. The economic problems of famous aging artists (NYT).

5. Measures of wage discrimination are overstated, once you adjust for how much time people spend actually working.