Wednesday assorted links

1. Are the Knicks draining Porzingis?

2. “I’ve come round to thinking that we might already be living through the first world cyberwar – it’s just that we haven’t acknowledged or named it yet.”

3. The Irish cannot wash their hands of Britain. And dynamic AD-AS analysis of the British economy.

4. www.goodjudgment.com. Seems to have a connection with Tetlock.

5. NYT obituary for Joyce Appleby. And John Berger on death, recommended.

6. The drone wars heat up.

7. Why “repeal and delay” won’t work.