Wednesday assorted links

1. Are the Knicks draining Porzingis?
2. “I’ve come round to thinking that we might already be living through the first world cyberwar – it’s just that we haven’t acknowledged or named it yet.”
3. The Irish cannot wash their hands of Britain. And dynamic AD-AS analysis of the British economy.
4. www.goodjudgment.com. Seems to have a connection with Tetlock.
5. NYT obituary for Joyce Appleby. And John Berger on death, recommended.
#2. It’s not much of a war if you have trouble telling if it’s happening or not.
Prior to the French Revolution and the true advent of “total war”, you could have armed conflicts between nation states (or kingdoms or whatever you want) on scales that most folks wouldn’t notice. You think farm workers in Iberia noticed what was going on with the legions against the Seleucids?
If “war” is the word that burns you, perhaps consider it closer to boarder skirmishes. Just because plebs like us who don’t work on the front lines don’t realize there’s ongoing conflict doesn’t mean its not there.
I could see some kinds of biological or chemical warfare that go unnoticed for quite some time, despite the real effects piling up, because you can’t explicitly pull it out from the noise.
There is some speculation that the Russians used tularemia against the Germans at Stalingrad. No one knows, but the sudden poor health of the Germans and later infection patterns suggest it is possible.
Of course they noticed. They were taxed to pay for it and their available male labor was conscripted to fight.
“#2. It’s not much of a war if you have trouble telling if it’s happening or not.”
Agreed. Cyber Cold War would probably be better nomenclature.
#7. So I have trouble telling why the reconcilliation process can’t be used to repeal the regulatory aspects of the ACA , given that it (the whole thing) was passed via reconcilliation in the first place. This sounds to me like the R’s preparing for an excuse to not repeal the (popular) regulatory parts of the bill such as the pre-existing conditons and community ratings parts. You know, you have precisely the same situation the D’s had in 2008 in reverse. The D’s controlled both houses and the Presidency, but didn’t have a fillibuster proof majority in the senate, so they rammed the ACA through via reconcilliation. This whole wishy washy thing about “we can’t do that because it’s against Senate rules” is just a bunch of BS cooked up to excuse inaction. The R’s control the Senate, they can do whatever they want. Nancy Pelosi would do it.
Just smashing it is easy. The whole thing is a house of cards and required repeated Executive Orders from Obama to stay working. If Trump and the Republicans simply ignored PPACA it would probably collapse under its own weight.
And the Republicans are as feckless as the Democrats in talking about “the popular parts” of the bill. No kidding. People love the goodies but don’t like the costs? What a shock.
We’re probably stuck with it.
I’d put money on it, or parts of it, being retained as part of a compromise on other legislative priorities.
But for that to work, you’ve got to credibly make it look like you’re willing to destroy it.
“People love the goodies but don’t like the costs? What a shock.”
But during my lifetime, conservatives switched from being the ones forcing everyone to pay the costs of stuff people want, especially war making, to conservatives being the ones promising endless free lunches, like wars with no cost, law and order lock everyone up with no cost, no one denied medical care at no cost.
Thank you Ronald Reagan for making conservatives the bringer of endless free lunches.
So, given the promises of endless wealth and prosperity uber alles, why have 90% of the masses experienced stagnation or decline since circa 1980?
Jan 20, 2017 will be a repeat of Jan 20, 2001. An economy in pretty good shape and not many US military dying, and Republicans takeover everything. Why won’t 2017 to 2020 be a repeat of 2001 to 2004?
Oh, one thing is different: Obama did not make Clinton’s mistake of fixing Reagan’s deficits and fixing Bush-Cheney deficits. Obama understood that Reagan proved deficits don’t matter.
And it is absolutely clear from the Republican priorities, bigger deficits are just fine with conservative Republicans. Send the bills for conservative free stuff into the future. Thank you president Reagan!
First, Obamacare was passed with 60 bipartisan votes. Joe Lieberman was not a Democrat because Democrats defeated him in the primary, so he won because of Republican voters. Arlen Specter never ever won a Democratic primary and was elected as a Republican repeatedly.
The only thing passed by reconciliation were House amendments to the Senate bill that was written with a lot of assistance from Republican Sen Grassley, Collins, Snowe. Of course, the entire blueprint originated in the Republican party in the early 90s, was part of presidential candidate Dole’s platform in 1996, and was the law presidential candidate Mitt Romney signed in 2006 to pave his way to the white house.
ACA had far more votes to pass than Republicans have for repeal, and they have nothing that comes close to the votes to replace it.
The only bill they can pass is smoke and mirrors, a repeal that is not a repeal.
Republicans can not get 219 votes in the House and 50 plus Pence in the Senate for going back to 2009 health care law. It’s even worse for a new health reform law, with perhaps the best getting 200 votes in the House and 40 votes in the Senate.
Trump and Republicans have been promising a free lunch for decades and blaming Democrats for the free lunch being blocked. Now they have been promising a free lunch but now have total control to deliver the free lunch they promised. Where is their law that gives everyone all the health care the patient and doctor want at a lower cost than both Obamacare and before it in 2009??? Or lower in cost with more freedom of doctor patient choice than in 1964???
And oh, yeah, they have been lying in saying ACA was passed by reconciliation to promise the free lunch of repealing it by reconciliation.
ACA was passed with 60 Senate votes and we’ll over 219 House votes. It was only amendments to the tax and spend policy balance in ACA that was passed with less 60 Senate votes, 57, as I recall.
And based on the free lunch apparently offered by free markets, where is my Tesla Model S with Ludicrous mode for the $1000 a year I budget for my electric bike? I’ve found from experience, a thousand a year won’t keep an unreliable junker on the road.
TANSTAAFL
You might list the winners and losers that Republicans should pick for their legislation so everyone knows who they will be throwing under the bus to give the free lunches to the winners. Maybe you can pick losers in large enough numbers to provide the cash to pay for the winner’s free lunches which get solid unflinching support from a solid majority. The problem is 100% of white men is not a majority.
Well the ACA was not passed by reconciliation. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (i.e., the ACA) was passed by a 60-39 vote of the Senate. After Scott Brown’s election, it was not feasible to amend that bill in conference because the Democrats only had 59 votes and could not overcome a filibuster. The House then passed the version of the ACA passed by the Senate, which Obama signed. Thereafter, an entirely new bill, the Health Care Education Reconciliation Act, was introduced to amend the ACA (and the Student Loan bill). That second act was limited to issues which could be passed by reconciliation (i.e., budgetary issues). Wikipedia has a good summary of the legislative history: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patient_Protection_and_Affordable_Care_Act.
The current Senate can use the reconciliation process to reverse the items passed in the Health Care Education Reconciliation Act. To reverse the ACA itself, they need to overcome the filibuster.
#2: One thing we have learned about the new cyber war is that old people like to use “password” as their password. They also still use AOL for some reason.
That, and John Podesta will click on literally anything.
My favorite password is my birthday year “1066” with a couple cap and lower-case letters and special characters mixed around and in. Then, each month I alter it with similar, random complexity.
#2 “Historians will eventually give it a name and a start and end date”
Yeah sure.
War’s name: Cyberwar Era (think “Era of Gunpowder Warfare”)
Start date: First computerized use of decryption to hack Enigma – WWII
End date: Great Solar Flare Catastrophe of 2047
…or never.
Scout’s right about Porzingis playing too many minutes, but I also admire his keen cultural/biological analysis:
“There’s not too many cases when an international player becomes your franchise guy,’’ the scout said. “The best example is Pau Gasol. Dallas is the only one who came closest with Dirk Nowitzki. Marc Gasol is a rare exception, but Pau was a complement to Kobe Bryant. International players are more athletically and mentally geared to be more complementary to the American-produced star.”
International players aren’t going to mess with egomaniacal American prima donnas. They get to be famous at home so they’re happy to bounce-pass the ball over to the zillionaire stud.
Instead of repealing or dismantling Obamacare, and getting the blame for it, they should let the death spiral continue and ]expose the design flaws that have doomed it letting the ‘credit’ go to its authors. Instead they should focus on making lifeboats for those fleeing the sinking ship to make the journey to a sustainable plan of their own design.
But there’s not much point focusing on blame or insulting Democrats & Obama and his legacy for that mess. Better to focus on something constructive to replace it. It’ll be essential to get some support from the other side of the aisle which Obama & Democrats failed to do last time.
“There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.”
#5 – On Death: Life is hard. Then, you die. You never can tell. You may go to Heaven, or you may go to . . .
If they weren’t typically horrid people, I’d feel sympathy toward atheists and liberals.
2. I reached a Trump Tweet Limit this morning, when he said he believed Julian Assange.
Yes, it is a low grade war, and the deep state will have to muddle through without the POTUS.