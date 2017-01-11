Wednesday assorted links

1. Ten best economic history works of the last decades, part II.
2. Various short takes on President Obama from the Bloomberg View writers, including one by me.
3. In 1940, the median American hadn’t finished 9th grade.
4. Why are so many American cities functionally insolvent?
5. “Studies find minimum wage may have losers” (NYT).
5. Labor market models have always used labor HOURS as the dependent variable. Only flawed studies used the less responsive unemployment rate or employment rate. The article makes it sound like this finding is novel.
To be fair, it is from the NYT…
Yet that generation invented nuclear power, space travel and antibiotics. Makes you wonder if broad based education really has any impact on science and technology. Maybe we’d be better off diverting half of the funding for STEM education and just build supercolliders instead.
Sure we could just invest in the obvious super geniuses, but I argue that education has far more reaching benefits than technological achievement.
The obvious being a lower crime rate associated with a more educated population. I suppose there are plenty of correlations to draw but more education does seem to have many more secondary benefits than we probably acknowledge
Work ethic and having standards and meeting them is also a factor I think. Competency in subject matter is way way down in US schools today and math and science education at a 7-8 grade level was equivalent to grade 12 or higher. All you have to do is visit schools in Asia to understand the difference in rigor for basic foundational competency of students compared to the US system. Theory is what comes after basic competency as been achieved, not before.
One other factor is society’s current level of distraction…but that is a different subject entirely.
And yet, Asia seems unable to develop enough or good-enough colleges to serve its own populations.
Well, Europeans with more than 9th grade educations invented those things at any rate.
Such obvious jealousy and envy.
3. That sounds like a better America. I spent five years doing a double major and all I do now is sit at home filling out job applications online.
#4 – Past a certain population level, cities seem to be diseconomies of scale. As they add more people, they get more expensive.
That map is a bit dishonest. Productive people pay taxes, and they like to live in clean, safe areas with good schools. City centers no longer provide that. The idea that suburbs are these sinkholes of lost tax dollars is not really true. The suburban commuters are the ones running the in-town businesses that generate positive tax revenue. The poor are not propping up anything. They are net tax-consumers, and their pathologies drive the net tax-payers into the suburbs.
American cities are full of beautiful old church buildings built in the early 20th century that are now usually operated as charity offices, because their congregations moved away. Colleges: a foreigner might ask, why did they locate USC, Columbia, Johns Hopkins et al. in neighborhoods so dangerous they need their own police forces? Same phenomenon: the premier institutions were built where the wealthy and influential lived and worked at the time. But then the urban centers became dangerous, so the wealthy and influential moved away. Something happened between the time these churches and universities were built and the present-day but what that might be is one of those Imponderable Mysteries that people like the authors have to back-flip around.
This hits the nail on the head. There is a fundamental asymmetry in how we live our lives, we work in one place and almost invariably live someplace else. Now, when it comes to where we want the government to spend our tax dollars, it is disproportionately where we spend our leisure time, and where we raise our families–not in the location where we do our best work.
The author is missing some pretty basic points about the returns to specialization. The things we want & need in our commercial lives are not the same things we want elsewhere. More than that, we would substantially harm our commercial lives if we tried to shoehorn everything all together. We make our businesses more effective by spacing them closely, we make our child-rearing more effective by spacing it out.
I would like to see him redo that map with the “income” from folk’s work attributed to their residence, not their place of work.
http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-downtown-boom-20161130-story.html
Los Angeles is seeing the most construction in the last 100 years.
So is Atlanta. A traffic engineer-friend said the roadways are flat out insufficient for it. And sales taxes keep going up, even though there’s more population paying them. Diseconomy of scale.
We probably need more, and smaller cities.
{#4}: “If they {cities} operated on accrual accounting — where you account for your long term liabilities — instead of a cash basis — where you don’t — they would have been bankrupt decades ago. This is a pattern we see in every city we’ve examined. It is a byproduct of the American pattern of development we adopted everywhere after World War II.”
No, it’s a pattern of dishonest & corrupt government actors.
Why are dishonest & corrupt government officials now the norm in America?
This article strikes me as highly flawed.
Wow, his follow-up article is even more specious, you can find it here.
He says, in bold face “Poor neighborhoods subsidize the affluent; it is a ubiquitous condition of the American development pattern.” And, the headline (which he may not have written) says “Poor Neighborhoods Make the Best Investments”. He includes the same 3D map, this time highlighting “poor” and “affluent” neighborhoods. However, his own data doesn’t back up his assertions, as the highlighted areas ignore the most profitable and least profitable sections of town. According to his own data, the poor area shows a mild profit, and thus is hardly “the best” place to invest. Similarly, the affluent area is roughly break even, and far from being the primary loss centers. If it is operating a net zero income, it is hardly being “subsidized”.
It’s good to know that when you can’t read the Onion, BV is always available.
4. Some tried to do good cost projections, some failed, some didn’t bother. Regardless, some infrastructure should be abandoned.
I was fine with “unpaving roads” last year for this reason, though the idea shocked many.
“4. Why are so many American cities functionally insolvent?”
I question the validity of this article.
“When we added up the replacement cost of all of the city’s infrastructure — an expense we would anticipate them cumulatively experiencing roughly once a generation — it came to $32 billion. ”
You don’t replace the entire infrastructure of a city every generation (20 years). That’s a flawed premise.
#2: What I will most miss about President Obama is his staggering capacity to evaluate trade-offs…
Staggering? Way to establish the hagiographic theme in the first sentence, Cass. What a wordsmith.
I liked McMegan’s and Virginia Postrel’s comments. Tyler, yours was largely correct but largely unremarkable.
I didn’t really think much of McMegan’s phrasing, but the gist that Obama failed to ensure a lasting legacy is the biggest point. Obama, for numerous reasons, failed to ensure any kind of legislative or executive legacy.
Live by the pen, die by the pen.
# 3 “In 1940, the median American hadn’t finished 9th grade.”
And in 2017 the majority of Americans are innumerate.
Your take on Obama was a little grudging don’t you think?
I read them all and Tyler’s comments are the most thoughtful. Well done. I don’t always agree with him, but he often makes me think.
#2 I despise what he did to health care, Libya, race relations, and just about everything else. But I’ll give him credit for Cuba.
My short take on Obama: He tried his best on healthcare, i cant fault him for that. Otherwise he will be largely forgotten.
“Women have been unequally affected by the overuse of jails, especially in small counties. According to a recent report from Vera, the number of women incarcerated in small counties has increased 31-fold between 1970 and 2014. In Lackawanna County, that rate has risen 38-fold in this same period.”
One can’t speculate about the “unequality” of the absolute rate of women’s jail incarceration, but one can note the trend. As is typical of these kinds of articles, the most revealing reporting can be found when regular people are quoted:
““[Some judges here] send people to jail all day long,” he said. “Miss a drug meeting? 30 days. Late on a child support payment? 30 days.”
” “There’s not a crime problem to speak of,” one small business owner said. “Just a lot of poverty and inequality […] There are a lot of drugs, a lot of people breaking orders of protection, which the police give out like candy, but not much violent crime.””
