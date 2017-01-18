Wednesday assorted links

1. Should you make your “to-do” list transparent for everyone to see?
2. “Grace Mugabe, the politically powerful wife of the aging president Robert Mugabe, has come up with a plan to settle a debt to China with 35 young elephants, eight lions, 12 hyenas and a giraffe.” Link here.
4. The culture that is Austria (China) bouncers to keep tourists out of the town church. And take a course with Virginia Postrel (and possibly others) in Greece this summer.
5. Amazing that chess player Hans Berliner received such a long obit in the NYT.
6. How not to respond to a grizzly bear attack on your school.
3. That isn’t dysgenics, unless you proceed from the idea that evolution has some end goal, namely high intelligence. It doesn’t.
If high intelligence doesn’t produce a reproduction advantage, then it simply isn’t an advantage. If it produces a reproductive disadvantage, then the accumulation of high intelligence despite its disadvantages would actually be dysgenic.
Given low rates of reproduction among richer countries, and often among the higher educated (and potentially more intelligent) people in those countries, it would seem that higher intelligence is a potential reproductive disadvantage in the modern world.
Maybe the neanderthals were too intelligent, and dumber humans displaced them and took their women because we spent less time pondering the great questions of existence rather than reproducing.
There’s also the fact that you can get sideways by assuming a universal correlation between educational achievement and IQ. Fifty years ago a bachelor’s degree meant something different than it does today. That said, if the people on the right side of the curve are having fewer children, then the mean will, in time, shift to the left, assuming the lower IQ people keep having children at a constant rate.
I would say that the cumulative IQ matters. Over time, the fewer children on the right have a combined higher IQ than the combined IQ of everyone else.
Imagine a set of parents with IQs of 120, drawn from a population with an average IQ of 100. Suppose that the narrow-sense heritability of IQ (in that population, in that environment) is 0.5. The average IQ of their children will be?
Do the same thing with a population whose average IQ is 85.
It’s just a filter we have to pass through. Presumably at some point, the shocks of effective birth control and working-women will pass. You can’t bring women into the workforce or invent birth control again.
http://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2015/05/07/childlessness-falls-family-size-grows-among-highly-educated-women/
Possibly the sequence is Male Dominated Society -> Sexually Equal Society -> Female Dominated Society -> Crisis -> Something Else.
If the utility of men for women declines with prosperity, then perhaps this plays rolls along until there is a critical shortage of males and then something bad happens. The Rape of the Sabine Women, perhaps.
“As the 21st century began, human evolution was at a turning point. Natural selection, the process by which the strongest, the smartest, the fastest, reproduced in greater numbers than the rest, a process which had once favored the noblest traits of man, now began to favor different traits. Most science fiction of the day predicted a future that was more civilized and more intelligent. But as time went on, things seemed to be heading in the opposite direction. A dumbing down. How did this happen? Evolution does not necessarily reward intelligence. With no natural predators to thin the herd, it began to simply reward those who reproduced the most, and left the intelligent to become an endangered species.”
– Idiocracy
In a nutshell.
Sort of, except that this is wrong:
“Natural selection, the process by which the strongest, the smartest, the fastest, reproduced in greater numbers than the rest, a process which had once favored the noblest traits of man, now began to favor different traits.”
Such traits are not favored to an ever-greater extent, regardless of environment. They come with costs. If the incremental costs exceed the incremental benefits, the trait will be disfavored.
There is no designer trying to perfect mankind. There is no predestined course or end goal of natural selection, any more than there is a predestined course or end goal of history.
…that is the whole quote I pulled, so agreed in part, although with the following caveat. I do not believe in an overall designer, but I do believe that mankind can and will fill this position. It might not be possible yet, but I foresee a future where “natural” and “human-caused” selection become synonymous insofar as it becomes conscious (whereas it has been going un subconsciously for thousands of years). For another movie reference see Gattaca. It will happen, for good or bad….
Sure, seems likely enough that humanity will try to fill that role. At least I was not born so late as to be someone’s chihuahua.
Perhaps we can create a Superman who has no need for meaning and no desire for immortality. Otherwise, living an absurd, meaningless, limited existence through someone’s intentional design seems worse than an absurd, meaningless, limited existence brought about by an uncaring, random universe. Although I guess there’d at least be someone to blame it all on.
At a certain point, won’t people become too stupid to realize the potential costs of war? This could lead to new downward pressure on population.
Downward pressure is already being exerted on global populations and theorists have been talking about a plateau for some time now in the near future. We may see peak population in our lifetimes.
The never-ending worry and speculation on current and future intelligence of humans in the comments section of this blog is astonishing.
6 is sad, but I am not sure why it is here. “Bunch up” is usually the first thing taught in grizzly county. Either this private nonprofit (I checked to see if it was a dig at statist Obama bear techniques) did not, or students lost their minds in the attack (not uncommon).
Perhaps the Straussian reading is that we must stand together as America faces a bear (red, or orange).
If you are faster than your fellows or in a better position to escape, it makes sense to run. One does not need to outrun the bear, just outrun the other hikers.
Unless one cares about one’s fellow hikers or one’s reputation.
You assume other defectors. If most bunch up, the runner loses.
I stayed with a long time Chilkoot Trail ranger, her instructions were to really bunch up, and that the one time her brother stood just a little apart he got a grizzly claw swipe from an otherwise bluff charge.
I have met a number of black bears, but never a grizzly on the trail. It would take guts to stand in the bunch and face the usually(?) bluff charge, but it is what you have to do.
You sound like a park ranger (bonus trivia: park rangers easily make about 100k a year with overtime, even for working in tiny state parks, much less Yellowstone). As you know better than I, and as the article says, bears are unpredictable and standing up to the bear once it decides to attack may be ineffective. On YouTube, I’ve seen a polar bear chasing a guy in a parking lot (he got inside another car just in time), and the Wikipedia page has instances (rare) where the hunter killed the bear in a hand to hand fight (black bear probably). Shooting the bear at close distance is likely ineffective (better to spray them) since bears can stay alive even when shot through the heart, for up to a minute. And as anon says a bear may be bluffing you when it charges, rather than looking for a meal, so running is not a good idea as in may –not 100% clear–trigger an impulse to hunt you.
Bonus trivia: bears and dogs are related but it’s news to me–and no doubt to you–that the famous ‘bear-dog’ of the Eocene (55-33 MYA, I finally memorized the entire major epochs of geological time, now working on sub-epochs) was in fact close to dogs than bears, see more here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bear_dog
Bears are weird. Maybe too emotional, like us humans? A scary, funny, video follows.
http://andrewskurka.com/2012/i-scared-the-hit-out-of-a-grizzly-bear-literally/
I met a coyote yesterday. I was really confident that it would not attack a standing adult, but it is still creepy the way they look at you. No fear on their side, only assessment.
They have coyote sightings even in the suburbs of Washington, DC. I saw at dusk a huge red fox the size of a lab, I swear it was so big.
Perhaps a sly reference to a current hearing? http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/betsy-devos-schools-might-need-guns-due-potential-grizzlies-n708261
4. I can understand how those Austrians feel. I’ve often wondered about how congregants feel at the premier black churches (e.g., Abyssinian in Harlem), which attract tourists who are not believers; they just want to witness some indigenous religious ceremonies. I find that behavior distasteful. However, I think most of the tourists are European, and at least behave with reasonable decorum.
Our church in NYC is a megachurch, and well-known in evangelical circles, so we get a lot of tourists. However, most of them are believers and regular churchgoers, so there aren’t any behavioral problems.
#2 – Philippines dictator Marcos once got a gift–I think from Uganda’s Idi Amin?–of African wild animals and now they live on the north part of the long tropical island of Palawan, and form the largest concentration of African game outside of Africa, and are a tourist attraction (Bonus trivia: Pablo Escobar’s hippos are doing well in Medellin, and in fact expanding; I have an exotic pet monkey in PH)
#4 taking course in Greece– I always assumed these were junkets for kids who want to pick up extra credit while partying and I’m right (“Third, adults who wish to take advantage of everything a vacation in Greece has to offer but also seek intellectual stimulation. Adults do not have to participate in the grading requirements of the course by taking exams nor do they have to claim the credits, if they so choose.”). There’s a fairly large number of Greek speaking teachers I notice, hopefully they won’t have a heavy English accent and be anti-American, which is sometimes the case. I can just see the lecturers on political science saying: “You obese Americans are the cause of CIA sponsored troubles all over the world, take Cyprus of example…” (of course I’m not serious, they should be smart enough to tailor there speech for the audience, as is common).
#5 (Berliner chess obit) – no surprise it’s long, look at the byline…By DYLAN LOEB. Loeb is a chess journalist, unrated but probably at least a strong as I am, who took over writing the chess column for the NY Times for a few years, until it stopped in 2014, from the old GM Robert Byrne, who wrote from 1972 to 2006. At the time the replacement of Bryne by Loeb was controversial, but apparently Bryne had Parkinson’s disease so it is now understandable.
1. I rely on a to-do list because I can’t trust my memory. As my memory continues to fade, it might be helpful to publish my to-do list in case I can’t figure out what the to-do list means. To illustrate: item on to-do list: call Bob Jones. Who is Bob Jones and why would I call him? If I’ve published my to-do list, my friends can remind me who Bob Jones is and why I would want to call him.
6. With a pyramid. It’s the American way.
On item 1, its hard to see how this idea wouldn’t become just another status game if it became common. Of course if it helps you get sh!t done, then who cares. But I can’t believe people would be interested in 99% of people’s to do list, so the public shame aspect probably wouldn’t particularly be effective. The live to-do list linked in the article was certainly banal enough that I wouldn’t want to read it again.
My pro tip to getting sh!t done is to get married, my spouse is very good at reminding me if it slips her target date.
I agree. Public at large is likely not useful and would result in a status game. But, in an environment where others may bid for your time, sharing your to-do list is quite convenient and may act as a deterrent to others requesting more from you. Think, at work within a group of your colleagues or even at home such that your wife understands that adding something else to your list has ramifications (if priority of X increases, then Y delays).
Yeah I have seen some elitist/stuffy nonsense about people publishing their agendas, timeboxing their entire week or whatever for other people to see, and so forth. I tried some of that, and I’m sorry I tried it because in the end you realize there’s no return for the time you’re investing. The return is for the people who do it, then advertise how sophisticated they are by doing it. And no you should not make your to-do list public. My to-do list contains items like “Prepare what to say for a meeting with so-and-so”, and I don’t want mutual friends of me and so-and-so to read that and then pass on that I am preparing. That would look weird.
#2…I just realized that googling the trio ‘Mugabe, the Congo, Zimbabwe’ is beyond my pain level.
#6. How does a few teenagers on a hike constitute a ‘school’? Oh, right, for Tyler, words mean what he wants them to mean, especially if he can point to an assertion by a third party. The reaction of the kids is completely understandable and it is blazingly OBVIOUS that their NATURAL reaction will supersede any previous few minutes of verbal harangue. Never been in boot camp, but it seems to me that one of the major things it helps with is to help the recruits deal with the FEAR they will experience once the bullets are real and the enemy means it. This isn’t an easy thing to teach; and with basic training, they’ve got months to accomplish it. How long had the kids been together as a team? Were they together as a team? NOLS doesn’t have the best reputation for their methods. But, then again, look at the name. I think you can teach leadership, I think you can learn leadership; but neither, I think, will make you a good leader. parse that.
“6. How not to respond to a grizzly bear attack on your school.”
This seems appropriate:
In light of the rising frequency of human/grizzly bear confrontations, the Montana Department of Fish and Game is advising hikers, hunters, and fishermen to take extra precautions and be alert for bears while in the field. …We advise that outdoorsmen wear small bells on their clothing so as not to startle bears that aren’t expecting them, and to carry pepper spray with them in case of an encounter….
It is also a good idea to watch out for fresh signs of bear activity. Outdoorsmen should recognize the difference between black bear and grizzly bear droppings. Black bear droppings are smaller and contain lots of berries and fur. Grizzly bear droppings have little bells in it and smell like pepper.
6. The article says the students “had been trained” in the use of anti-bear spray. But I’m fairly sure they hadn’t. Real training would involve repeated practice in appropriate situations until the response was fairly automatic. That was obviously not the case here.
I suspect what really happened was that they listened to a lecture, pushed down the spray nozzle once, and maybe did a few role-playing exercises. When I was a high school teacher, we had “professional development” sessions in which we got “training” in various things. I never felt I “had been trained.”