Wednesday assorted links

1. Should you make your “to-do” list transparent for everyone to see?

2. “Grace Mugabe, the politically powerful wife of the aging president Robert Mugabe, has come up with a plan to settle a debt to China with 35 young elephants, eight lions, 12 hyenas and a giraffe.” Link here.

3. Dysgenics in Iceland?

4. The culture that is Austria (China) bouncers to keep tourists out of the town church. And take a course with Virginia Postrel (and possibly others) in Greece this summer.

5. Amazing that chess player Hans Berliner received such a long obit in the NYT.

6. How not to respond to a grizzly bear attack on your school.