Will speech analysis determine your next promotion?

It works like this. Your 15-minute voice recording is analysed digitally — tone of voice, choice of words, sentence structure — to determine personality traits such as openness to change, enthusiasm, empathy. In a fraction of a second, a software program sums up your character. Charts and diagrams reveal how friendly, status-driven or well organised you are — compared to the recruiter’s ideal profile.
“There is no person in the world who would be able to analyse so many aspects of personality, skills and speech in just 15 minutes,” says Mario Reis, co-founder of Precire Technologies in Aachen, Germany. Their speech analysis tools are used by human resources giant Randstad, transport firm Fraport and vehicle insurance service provider Control€xpert, Reis says.
How about attaching a file analysis to your Tinder profile, or refusing to contact those who do not? Here is the BBC story, via Michelle Dawson.
Then it seems that instead of an employment agency, you need to contract a Russian hacker to fix the ideal matching of your voice to the requirements.
Time for coaching sessions to learn how to mimic the requirements. Or just be sure to join the drama club at school.
According to TC, for the jobs of the future we should all become butlers, maids and team players, with the cheery, bland, bot personality that goes with them. I suppose he’s right, if you’re not in the 1% like I am. Sad. And to think, a better patent policy would long term solve all these problems.
“There is no person in the world who would be able to analyse so many aspects of personality, skills and speech in just 15 minutes”
… because it’s complete horseshit.
There is no science here. It’s astrology.
Also, I think it’s important to distinguish between articles from BBC.co.uk versus BBC.com. This is one of the latter. Along with the latest on Bat-boy, Bigfoot, and miracle diets. I honestly don’t understand why the BBC would squander its brand identity running its own BuzzFeed… I guess they’re more strapped for cash, government funding notwithstanding, than I realized.
It has not one iota to do with if they can… but all to do with if they believe that doing so they can
No, it’s if they can find customers who believe they can. They don’t have to believe it themselves, though that probably helps. What’s key is hiring a good sales team. My parents had a saying I heard frequently “A good salesman is easily sold.” Just cook up a good story with enough tech BS in it, pick persuasive salesmen, and you’re off to the races.
Japan would be a good place to launch this. Blood type in hiring was big there, as was handwriting analysis. Beats me why the Japanese fall for this kind of crap.
“This is one of the latter. Along with the latest on Bat-boy, Bigfoot, and miracle diets. I honestly don’t understand why the BBC would squander its brand identity running its own BuzzFeed…”
http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/MoneyDearBoy
Then they hire the wrong candidate, and when their bosses protests tomorrow, they’ll just blame the Russian hacker 🙂
Those HR startups. I recently heard a podcast where an exec of one of those, when prompted why we need this, said screening within 15 minutes “saves money”. It doesn’t. Longer interviews are apparently better, at least for the high cognitive ability jobs of the future. The big banks and tech companies know this. They have had multiple interview rounds for every candidate for years as a matter of policy, where every exec and their cat is involved for hours no matter how high the opportunity cost. The people trying to hire the best are taking good old fashioned one on one interviewing super seriously.
The word ‘phrenology’ gets thrown around a lot. This really is phrenology.
“How about attaching a file analysis to your Tinder profile, or refusing to contact those who do not?”
Well, if you’re someone who can afford to be that choosy, you wouldn’t have an online dating profile in the first place.
There was a study out of China recently that showed phrenology worked for predicting who was (would be) a criminal and who wasn’t. They used a deep learning AI and thousands of pictures of people’s faces.
I wouldn’t bet sharing this working. I would bet upon it failing the disparate impact test, like almost all similar technologies.
Really and the law are very much at odds here, and in the US the law wins.
“Your 15-minute voice recording is analysed digitally — tone of voice, choice of words, sentence structure — to determine personality traits such as openness to change, enthusiasm, empathy. In a fraction of a second, a software program sums up your character.”
I always say empathy is the most important trait a worker must display, I fake as much of it as I can bear to fake.
This sounds like something that was developed, and available in text version for a while using IBM Watson – it analyzes the Big 5.
I played around with it on my journal, Linkedin profile, and resume, and got several different versions of my personality, much depends on my mood.
NPR carried an article about it
http://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2015/12/22/459954667/i-asked-a-computer-to-be-my-life-coach
You can run it yourself here, and there is a further link to show it in a starburst pattern.
https://personality-insights-livedemo.mybluemix.net/
This document describes the model they use.
http://www.ibm.com/watson/developercloud/doc/personality-insights/models.shtml
“It works like this. Your 15-minute voice recording is analysed digitally — tone of voice, choice of words, sentence structure — to determine personality traits such as openness to change, enthusiasm, empathy. In a fraction of a second, a software program sums up your character. Charts and diagrams reveal how friendly, status-driven or well organised you are — compared to the recruiter’s ideal profile.”
I don’t think this would work nearly as well as a genetic scan. /sarcasm
How is this any different from how handwriting analysis is used in some countries?
It uses more sophisticated equipment, which allows you to charge more for the service 🙂
You *might* be able to predict those traits by voice.
But you can already predict those traits (standard Big 5 personality stuff) by, well, asking people.
Employers don’t usually use this data much, because it’s not very useful. Often legally it’s discriminatory.
I don’t think extracting the data from a voice sample is going to change that so much.
They promised us flying cars. We got discriminated against for something we cannot control.
In terms of reasons why swing voters voted for Trump, I would put “hostility to the HR department” in the top five.